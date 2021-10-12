Middle overcomes slow start, remains undefeated

The Panthers scored six goals in about 15 minutes.

Brooke Nabb scored off an assist from DiMauro to start the scoring. Two minutes later, Olivia Sgrignioli scored off an assist from Nabb. Over the next 5 minutes, DiMauro scored her two goals, and Sgrignioli added another. Eva Dimitrov scored in the 33rd minute. Sofia Sgrignioli added an assist. Olivia Sgrignioli also finished with an assist.

"We were a lot slower coming out," Hickman said. "In a competitive game like this, we did not do well starting out. We were a little flat. (Wildwood) Catholic did a nice job. But then we played better, In the beginning, we were playing a little kick-and-run, then we started to actually possess the ball and move the ball more.

Middle has put in a lot of effort this season, DiMauro said. The Panthers have only allowed nine goals in 12 games, including six shutouts. Middle beat Wildwood Catholic 9-0 on Sept. 24.

The first 15 minutes were not ideal, DiMauro said. But her teammates' response is what made her happy.

"Finishing out like that, it's amazing," DiMauro said. "We are all doing really well this year. We kept pushing like we always do."

Middle outshout Wildwood Catholic 12-2.