Middle overcomes slow start, remains undefeated

STONE HARBOR — After a solid campaign in 2020, the Middle Township High School girls soccer team aimed to finish better this season and earn a division title.
"They wanted to push this year," Middle Township High School coach Mike Hickman said.
So, when the Panthers started slow Tuesday, Hickman did not even have to speak to his team to get them motivated. It was just a matter of time before they woke up on their own.
CC DiMauro scored twice and added an assist to lead the undefeated Panthers to a 7-1 victory over Wildwood Catholic Academy in a Cape-Atlantic League United Division game at Stone Harbor Field.
Under cloudy skies with some drizzle, the game did not start the way Middle (12-0) had planned. The Crusaders (6-5) were able to maintain possession and play decent defense for the opening 15 minutes. After starting strong, Roan Jacqueline's scored off Kimmy Casiello's corner kick to give Wildwood Catholic an early 1-0 lead.
Middle was not pleased with the way it was performing.
"We really saw that we weren't playing our game in the beginning," said DiMauro, 16, of Rio Grande. "We were goofing off and stuff, and we needed to get back into the swing of things."
And soon the narrative shifted in favor of Middle.
The Panthers scored six goals in about 15 minutes.
Brooke Nabb scored off an assist from DiMauro to start the scoring. Two minutes later, Olivia Sgrignioli scored off an assist from Nabb. Over the next 5 minutes, DiMauro scored her two goals, and Sgrignioli added another. Eva Dimitrov scored in the 33rd minute. Sofia Sgrignioli added an assist. Olivia Sgrignioli also finished with an assist.
"We were a lot slower coming out," Hickman said. "In a competitive game like this, we did not do well starting out. We were a little flat. (Wildwood) Catholic did a nice job. But then we played better, In the beginning, we were playing a little kick-and-run, then we started to actually possess the ball and move the ball more.
Middle has put in a lot of effort this season, DiMauro said. The Panthers have only allowed nine goals in 12 games, including six shutouts. Middle beat Wildwood Catholic 9-0 on Sept. 24.
The first 15 minutes were not ideal, DiMauro said. But her teammates' response is what made her happy.
"Finishing out like that, it's amazing," DiMauro said. "We are all doing really well this year. We kept pushing like we always do."
Middle outshout Wildwood Catholic 12-2.
"They responded," Hickman sad. "I'm very proud of them. They are good kids. I'm very, very proud with the way they responded. We were able to come back and string some passes together and finally put the ball in the back of the net."
The Cape-Atlantic League Tournament will open Saturday. League athletic directors will meet Wednesday to determine seeding, but each team that leads their division automatically qualifies. There will also be one wild-card team.
Middle, which went 9-2-2 in 2020, leads the United.
"We had three overtime games this year, and were fortunate enough to come out on top in each," Hickman said about the upcoming CAL Tournament and state playoffs. "It is all attributed to their hard work since the beginning of the year, and they just continued to get better. (Tuesday) was a really good test. (Wildwood) Catholic did well, and put us back on our heels.
"But we responded."
Grace Murphy made 10 saves for Wildwood Catholic.
Middle freshman Gracie Repici capped the scoring in the 79th minute.
"I'm very looking forward to playoffs. I know we are going to do well," DiMauro said. "We are going to keeping pushing and do our best all the time. We are a good team this year. I love it."
Middle Twp.; 6 1 - 7
Wildwood Catholic; 1 0 - 1
Goals— O. Sgrignioli (2), DiMauro (2), S. Sgrignioli, Dimitrov, Repici M; Jacqueline W
Goalies—Robinson (0) M; Murphy (10) W
GALLERY Middle vs. Wildwood Catholic girls soccer
