Middle Township High School’s Jada Elston scored 26 points as the Panthers girls basketball team beat visiting Haddon Heights 74-29 on Thursday in a South Jersey Group II quarterfinal game. Elston, who scored eight points in the first quarter and nine in the third, also had five steals and four assists.

Hannah Cappelletti scored 10 for Middle and McKenzie Palek had nine, plus seven steals. Sarah Farrow and Izzy Toland each scored six, and Iyanna Bennett had nine rebounds.

The top-seeded Panthers (21-8) host fourth-seeded Haddonfield at 1 p.m. Saturday in an S.J. Group II semifinal. Eighth-seeded Haddon Heights fell to 13-15.

S.J. Group IV quarterfinal

(1) Shawnee 45, (9) Egg Harbor Township 22: Nia Scott led host Shawnee (26-4) with 22 points and Avery Kessler scored 11. The Renegades are ranked No. 6 in the Elite 11. Avery Harding scored seven for ninth-seeded EHT (14-13) and Ava Kraybill had five. Lindsay Dodd added four, and Eva Derbyshire, Alina Gonzalez and Reese Weiss each scored two.

Top-seeded Shawnee will host a South Jersey Group IV semifinal on Saturday.

Tri-State Christian Athletic Conference playoff semifinal

Atlantic Christian 48, King’s Christian 22: Evangelina Kim led Atlantic Christian with 14 points and had three assists and four steals. Paige Noble scored 13 and had five assists, four rebounds and three steals. Reyna Lewis tallied 11 and had seven rebounds, and Gianna Flynn scored six. Becca Kelley and Kenny Vasquez each finished with two.

Atlantic Christian will host Gloucester Christian at 3 p.m. Saturday in the TSCAC championship game. The Cougars have made the conference final nine years in a row.