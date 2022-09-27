Middle girls soccer edges Cedar Creek: Late Monday roundup

Olivia Sgrignioli and Ciara DiMauro each scored to lead the Middle Township High School girls soccer team to a 2-1 victory over Cedar Creek in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division game Monday.

Sgrignioli and Eva DiMitrov each had an assist for the Panthers (5-2), who led 1-0 at halftime. Angelina Lorenzo made four saves.

Corinne Morgan scored for the Pirates (6-2). Olivia Vanelli made 12 saves.

No. 3 Ocean City 4, Millville 0: Mckenna Chisholm, Ashley Rhodes, Gabby Cupit and Naomi Nnewihe each scored for the Red Raiders (6-0-1), who are ranked third in The Press Elite 11. Chisholm added two assists. Emily Benson and Nnewihe each had one assist. Tori Vliet made seven saves.

The Thunderbolts fell to 3-2-1.

Holy Spirit 7, Wildwood Catholic 1: Ella Petrosh and Sabrina Little each scored twice and had one assist to lead the host Spartans (4-1). Marissa Gras contributed a goal and an assist. Ava Catona and Megan Kane both scored once. Hailey Mastro, Jordan Finnerty, Alexa Fitzgerald and Mariah Witmer each added an assist. Holy Spirit led 3-1 at halftime. Spartans goalie Millinda Marigliano made four saves.

Wildwood Catholic fell to 3-3.

Egg Harbor Twp. 3, Hammonton 1: Gabriella Piantadosi, Jailynn Mulhern and Maddie Eye each scored for the Eagles (2-6). Sophia Booker scored off an assist from Juliana Dogostino for the Blue Devils (1-7-1). EHT led 2-1 at halftime.

Cumberland Reg. 3, Glassboro 0: Bridget Hitchner, Julia DiFilippantonio and Melanie Sloan scored for the Colts (4-4). DiFilippantonio added two assists. Taryn Richie had an assist. Gianna Capelli made 12 saves in the shutout. Fancesca Maccarone msde 12 saves for Glassboro (2-3-1).

Our Lady of Mercy 5, Woodstown 0: Carley Volkmann scored four for the Villagers (4-3-1). Anna Marie Gerace, Sophia Curcuru, Addison Mello and Isabella Losada each had an assist. Savanna Fries scored once. Elizabeth Giamboy made 12 saves. Woodstown fell tp 3-3.

Bridgeton 5, Penns Grove 1: Adelina Wilks scored all five goals for the Bulldogs (3-4), including three in the first half. Ana Perez Mejia, Abigail Marroquin and Ana Patino Cardenas each had an assist. Emily Perez made 11 saves. Ariel Dowe scored for Penns Grove (0-7). Ava Manorowitz made 12 saves.

Lower Cape May Reg. 6, Buena Reg. 0: Joanna Bonney scored three goals and added an assist for the Caper Tigers (4-3). Kaia Ray scored twice. Sianna King added one goal and an assist. Tessa Hueber contributed assist. Kiara Soto made one save.

Jadarys Morales made 35 saves for the Chiefs (2-4-1).

Field hockey

Cedar Creek 12, Sterling 0: Abby Messina topped the host Pirates (4-1-2) with four goals, and Riley DeMarco had two goals and four assists. Leah Martin contributed two goals, and Chesney Bugdon, Cierra Sansone, Gianna Kennedy and Skylar Lee all scored once. Giavanna Mauceri had to make one save for the shutout. Gracie West had 37 stops for Sterling (1-3).

Middle Twp. 7, Buena 0: Maddy Scarpa, Gwen Boal, Anyiah Torres, Daniella Oliver, Abbie Teefy, Julia Clarke and Addison Shagren each scored for the Panthers (5-1-1). Boal, Torres, Teefy, Hannah Cappelletti, Clarke and Alli Brady each added an assist. Hannah Hagan did not make a save in the win.

Buena fell to 0-4.

Pennsville 6 Bridgeton 1: Carly Santimaw scored three and added an assist for Pennsville (1-4-1). Ruby Hassler made four saves. Ryhanna Ridgeway scored for the Bulldogs (1-6). Ayianna Ridgeway made 14 saves.

Boys soccer

Hammonton 3, No. 8 Egg Harbor Twp. 1: Carter Bailey, John Waddell and Marco Schiano each had a goal for visiting Hammonton (5-2-2), and Michael Darnell made seven saves in the victory. For EHT (6-2), No. 8 in The Press Elite 11, Nathan Biersbach scored, and Brett Barnes made six saves.

ACIT 2, Bridgeton 1 2OT: Alex Prajzner and Axel Mayren each scored and had an assist for the RedHawks (2-3-1). Erick Perez made six saves. The Bulldogs fell to 2-3-1.

Girls volleyball

Cedar Creek 2, Sterling 1: The Pirates (3-5) won by set scores of 16-25, 25-7, 25-11. Cedar Creek won for the third time in its last four matches after an 0-4 start to the season. Jordan Geonnotti finished with eight digs for Sterling (8-3). Laurel Conway added seven digs, two aces, two kills and two blocks.

Egg Harbor Twp. 2, St. Joseph 0: The Eagles (4-5) won by set scores of 25-6, 25-11. Sarah Hickey had six service points and five aces for EHT. McKenna Weber added six service points, four assists and four aces. Julia Sweeny had five service points and two aces. The Wildcats fell to 0-5.