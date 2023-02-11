Jada Elston scored 29 points to lead the third-seeded Middle Township High School girls basketball team to a 42-35 victory over 11th-seeded Absegami in a Cape-Atlantic League Tournament quarterfinal game Saturday.

The Braves led 23-19 at halftime, but Middle outscored Absegami 23-12 in the second half.

CC DiMauro and Iyanna Bennett each scored for for the Panthers (19-7). McKenzie Palek scored three and Mia Elisano added two. Middle will travel to second-seeded Atlantic City in the semifinals Wednesday.

Reese Downey scored 19 for Absegami (12-12). Julia Hartman scored seven, Kaylynn Blackwell four and Gianna Baldino three.

(2) Atlantic City 64, (7) Holy Spirit 47: Quanirah Montague scored 23 for the Vikings (18-4), who extended their winning streak to 17 games. Bridget Roach scored 13, and Sasha Lemons added eight. Taison Parker scored seven, and Zashirah Jackson added six. Eileen Roach and Alexis Gormley each scored three, abd Aubri Luckey added one.

Kira Murray sled the Spartans with 15 points. Sabrina Little scored seven, and Kendall Murphy and Lauren Cella each had six. Hanna Watson scored five, and Ella Petrosh added four. Angelina Bell and Kieran Brewster scored two apiece.

Other games

Buena Reg, 50, Lakewood 21 (from Friday): Mya Nicole scored 13 for the Chiefs (9-13). Adriana Capone and Cami Johnson each scored 10. Sophia Ramos-Garcia scored six, and Laylah Collins added five. Jones Jiavonni, Jayleen Benjamin and Jadarys Morales each scored two.

Jadine Johnson scored 16 for Lakewood (0-19).

Boys basketball

Cape-Atlantic League Tournament quarterfinals

No. 5 (1) St. Augustine 71, (9) Hammonton 46: The Hermits (22-4) won their ninth straight game. The Blue Devils fell to 16-8. St. Augustine will play 13th-seeded Middle Township in the semifinals Wednesday at Millville High School. No further information was available.

Other games

Southern Reg. 52, Manchester Twp. 35 (from Friday): Tom Menegus scored 13 for the Rams (14-10), and Cooper Dempsey added 11. Pat Gaffney scored eight, Caden Schubiger six. Justin Silva (five), Max DiPietro (four) and Rich Flores (three) also scored.

Jaymire Watts and Aidan Lunn each scored 10 for Manchester Township (6-14).