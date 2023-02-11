Results
Wrestling
Lower tri
Lower Cape May Reg. 41, Eastern Reg. 30
106: Ryan Schmidt E by forfeit
113: Jayden Belonia E by forfeit
120: Connor Barikian L by forfeit
126: Ryan Hornstein E d. Andrew Brant (8-5)
132: Chase Hansen L d. Gavin Haegele (7-2)
138: Jachere Harris L d. Jaelin Benson (9-7)
144: Allen Lemmon L p. Cole Pettet (1:28)
150: Donovan Valles E p. Dennis Serra (1:22)
157: Lukas Pearce E p. Derron Azille (3:23)
165: Nikita Alcoba E p. Logan Haggerty (11-8)
175: Isiah Carr-Wing L p. Ryan Levenson (2:08)
190: Brock Zurawski L p. Jonathan Brennan (2:08)
215: Quinten Hagan L p. Aiden Clark (1:28)
285: Benjamin Rue L by forfeit
Note: Lower was deducted one team point
Lower Cape May Reg. 58.0 Sterling 9
106: Double forfeit
113: Double forfeit
120: Barikian L by forfeit
126: Andrew Brant L by forfeit
132: Hansen L p. Brandon Rebecca (0:42)
138: Harris L md. Nate McLarney (14-5)
144: Lemmon L by forfeit
150: Serra L p. Jaden Jorden (0:55)
157: Azille L p. Kali Hines (0:55)
165: Haggerty L by forfeit
175: Carr-Wing L p. Anthony Gogolski (1:55)
190: Zurawski L p. Kenny McArdle (0:43)
215: Ensar Yagmurkaya S d. Hagan (2-1)
285: NIck Gellien S p. Rue (1:15)
Oakcrest tri
Mainland Reg. 62, Oakcrest 15
106: Bruce Bellace O d. Michael Borini (6-4)
113: Elijah Monroe O by forfeit
120: Michael Gerace M p. Braden Monroe (0:48)
126: Noah Fontana M tf. David Trout-Carmen (17-1, 4:25)
132: Chris Mazur M p. Jonathyn Patterson (1:38)
138: Nikko Carfagno M d. Owen Becker (OAKC) (Dec 10-7)
144: Yeshua Martinez M p. Joaquin Poventud (2:49)
150: Tyler Sheeler M p. William Markle (0:32)
157: Vincent Hoag M by forfeit
165: James Barrett M by forfeit
175: Gary Williams M p. Andrew Smith (2:46)
190: Aaron Thompson M p. Dylan McClain (0:34)
215: Nick Timek M p. Jose Anaya (OAKC) (Fall 1:20)
285: Francisco Velazquez O p. Dan DeFeo (3:35)
Mainland Reg., 52, Pennsauken 22
106: Borini M by forfeit
113: Zachary Slimm P by forfeit
120: Gerace M by forfeit
126: Fontana M p. Ray Pacheco (3:52)
132: Angel Bien P md. Mazur (13-5)
138: Nasser Gregory P d. Carfagno (7-0)
144: Dominic Terreros P p. Martinez (2:31)
150: Sheeler M p. Romeo Aviles (0:46)
157: Hoag M md. Angel Figueroa (14-5)
165: Barrett M by forfeit
175: Christopher Lamothe P tb. Williams (5-4)
190: Thompson M p. Iverson Vargas (0:59)
215: Timek M by forfeit
285: DeFeo M by forfeit
Pennsauken 49, Oakcrest 28
106: Bruce Bellace O by forfeit
113: E. Monroe O md. Slimm (10-0)
120: Lucas Silvestre P md. B. Monroe (15-6)
126: Pacheco P p. Trout-Carmen (2:40)
132: Bien P p. Patterson (2:33)
138: Gregory P p. Becker (3:07)
144: Terreros P p. Poventud (2:24)
150: Aviles P p. Markle (0:14)
157: Figueroa P by forfeit
165: Emir Simmons-Robertson O by forfeit
175: Lamothe P d. Smith (10-5)
190: Vargas P p. McClain (1:04)
215: Jose Anaya O by forfeit
285: Velazquez O by forfeit
Delran tri
Hightstown 63, Cedar Creek 13
106: Alex Mikita H p. Luke Senn (0:17)
113: Jack Kane H p. Antonio Cruz (0:21)
120: Jason DeSantis H p. Masen Cruz (1:42)
126: John Hagaman C md. Sam Lohouse (11-3)
132: Christopher Cropanese H by forfeit
138: Dennis Bustos, Jr. H by forfeit
144: Stephen Flores H by forfeit
150: Chase Montgomery H d. Clarence Mays (7-4)
157: Devron Lewis H p. Ryan Parry (1:23)
165: Franki Garcia H by forfeit
175: Aamir Dunbar C d. Joseph Opoku (6-0)
190: Kevin Lancaster H by forfeit
215: Jonathan Cox C p. Iker Reyes (2:53)
285: Sterling Newlin H p.Daniel Bellamah (2:53)
Woodstown 63, Cedar Creek 14
106: Jeff Covely W p. Senn (0:30)
113: Travis Balback W p. A. Cruz (0:21)
120: Carson Bradway W p. M. Cruz (0:42)
126: Hagaman C d. lex Torres (10-9)
132: Zayden Donahue W by forfeit
138: Willem Groom W by forfeit
144: Brett Rowand W by forfeit
150: Mays C tf. Laitton Roberts (16-0, 4:00)
157: Greyson Hyland W p. Parry (5:28)
165: Zach Bevis W by forfeit
175: Dunbar C p. Paul Banff (3:01)
190: Mateo Vinciguerra W by forfeit
215: John Vinciguerra W p. Cox (0:36)
285: Braiden Gould W d. Bellamah (5-4)
Girls swimming
From Friday
S.J. Group B quarterfinals
(4) Cherry Hill West 95, (5) Ocean City 75
At Camden Tech, yards
200 Medley Relay: OC (Mia Buonadonna, Abby Hays, Rachel Stauffer, Kelsea Cooke) 1:50.97
200 Freestyle: CHW won, name unavailable
200 IM: Hays OC 2:13.80
50 Freestyle: Buonadonna OC 24.93
100 Butterfly: Stauffer OC 58.15
100 Freestyle: CHW won, name unavailable
500 Freestyle: CHW won, name unavailable
200 Freestyle Relay: CHW won, names unavailable
100 Backstroke: Stauffer OC 1:00.07
100 Breaststroke: Hays OC 1:07.51
400 Freestyle Relay: CHW won, names unavailable
Records: CHW 10-1; Ocean City 5-6
