Middle freshman Olivia Sgrignioli's goal holds up as winner over Absegami

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The Middle Township High School girls soccer team didn’t have a letdown Thursday after its big performance against powerful Ocean City two days before.

Middle beat visiting Absegami 2-1 in a game where all the scoring came in the second half. Middle’s Olivia Sgrignioli broke up a 1-1 tie with a turnaround goal from 15 yards out with 7 minutes, 40 seconds left in regulation. CC DiMauro assisted.

The Panthers played Ocean City, the 2019 state Group III champion, to a 0-0 draw Tuesday.

“I just shot it, and I didn’t know it was going to go in,” said Sgrignioli, 14, a 5-foot-1 freshman midfielder/forward from Cape May Court House. “It feels good to win after tying Ocean City. We picked it up in the second half and played the same way we played the last game.”

The Middle Township victory was actually the Panthers’ first of the season. Middle (1-1-1) also lost to Millville 2-1 on Oct. 1.

The Braves dropped to 2-1.

“We started talking about not having a letdown in this game right after the Ocean City game, and we talked about it again today,” Middle Township first-year coach Mike Hickman said. “Ocean City is a nationally-ranked team, and we played them to a 0-0 tie for 100 minutes.