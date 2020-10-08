 Skip to main content
Middle freshman Olivia Sgrignioli's goal holds up as winner over Absegami
CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The Middle Township High School girls soccer team didn’t have a letdown Thursday after its big performance against powerful Ocean City two days before.

Middle beat visiting Absegami 2-1 in a game where all the scoring came in the second half. Middle’s Olivia Sgrignioli broke up a 1-1 tie with a turnaround goal from 15 yards out with 7 minutes, 40 seconds left in regulation. CC DiMauro assisted.

The Panthers played Ocean City, the 2019 state Group III champion, to a 0-0 draw Tuesday.

“I just shot it, and I didn’t know it was going to go in,” said Sgrignioli, 14, a 5-foot-1 freshman midfielder/forward from Cape May Court House. “It feels good to win after tying Ocean City. We picked it up in the second half and played the same way we played the last game.”

The Middle Township victory was actually the Panthers’ first of the season. Middle (1-1-1) also lost to Millville 2-1 on Oct. 1.

The Braves dropped to 2-1.

“We started talking about not having a letdown in this game right after the Ocean City game, and we talked about it again today,” Middle Township first-year coach Mike Hickman said. “Ocean City is a nationally-ranked team, and we played them to a 0-0 tie for 100 minutes.

“Both teams started moving the ball (Thursday) in the second half. In the first half we were playing kick and run but in the second half were creating opportunities.”

The game was scoreless for nearly 59 minutes, but then both teams scored in little more than a minute. DiMauro, a sophomore forward/midfielder, scored on a high shot from 20 yards out, also on a turnaround. Anna Bond assisted.

Absegami’s Chiamaka Wokocha took a lead pass from Kylee Alvarez and scored on the dead run from 5 yards out to tie it at 1-1.

Middle’s Brynn Bock made four saves, and Absegami’s Rebecca Silipena had six saves.

“We’ve made a good start this year, but Middle is really fast, and it was hard to match up,” Absegami coach Elizabeth Lee said. “We graduated 12 seniors last year, and I thought this would be a building year, but it looks like it will be better than that. Both teams played very well.”

