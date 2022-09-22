Middle field hockey earns divisional win: Roundup

Maddy Scarpa scored two goals to lead the Middle Township High School field hockey team to a 5-1 victory over Bridgeton in a Cape-Atlantic League United Division game Thursday.

Abbie Teefy added two assists and a goal for the Panthers (3-1-1). Julia Clarke contributed a goal and an assist. Hannah Cappelletti scored once. Erin Cowan added an assist. The Panthers led 2-0 after the first quarter.

Anniyah Clark scored off an assist from Lesley Rios in the fourth quarter for the Bulldogs (1-4). Ayianna Ridgeway made 18 saves.

Girls soccer

Pennsville 5, Wildwood 0: Kendall Cooksey scored twice for Pennsville (3-3), which led 3-0 at halftime. Faith Willis added two assists. Ashlynn Borden made one save. Janet Gonzalez made seven for the Warriors (1-5).

Girls volleyball

Absegami 2, Middle Township 0: The host Braves (3-3) won with sets of 25-9 and 25-12. Dessiah Key had two kills and four digs for Absegami, and Saige Harvey added six digs and one ace. Isabella Cox contributed three assists, two digs and one ace, Alex Montoya had two aces and two digs, and Adrianna Fedora had two aces and two digs. Middle dropped to 0-5.

No. 5 Mainland Regional 2, Our Lady of Mercy Academy 0: The host Mustangs (6-1), ranked No. 5 in The Press Elite 11, won with set scores of 25-10 and 25-18. The Villager fell to 3-5.