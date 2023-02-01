Middle earns 3rd straight playoff berth after strong season

The Middle Township High School wrestling team captured its first Cape-Atlantic League divisional title last week, and earned its third straight postseason berth when the team tournament pairings were announced Tuesday.

The Panthers' success comes after graduating two of the top wrestlers in program history last year, Dave Giulian and Alick Killian. Both made the state tournament last winter, and Giulian placed sixth in his weight class.

Giulian and Killian had standout careers.

"We lost them on the mat, but they set such a standard of hard work and sacrifice and commitment that their legacy has outlasted their physical presence," Middle coach Matt Wolf said.

Middle returned 11 starters this season, including Adrien Laboy, Max Adelizzi, Kani Perry, Maurice Matthews and X’Zavier Swinton. Laboy entered Wednesday 24-1, and has been one of the top wrestlers in the Cape-Atlantic League.

The Panthers won the CAL National Conference with a 45-24 victory over Egg Harbor Township on Jan. 26. Laboy earned a 10-3 decision over EHT standout and Region 8 qualifier Nick Faldetta earlier in the match. Last winter, Faldetta defeated LaBoy 12-1.

"We kind of had that circled," Wolf said. "And it was just a great way for us to get that match started. "Him going out there and tipping the scales for us and get everyone going."

The night before that match, Wolf took his team to Middle's gym and asked what was missing. The answer was a divisional championship banner. Wolf, who took over the program 15 years ago with just nine wrestlers and a team that was 5-20, told his team to get it.

Laboy (157 pounds), Kani Perry (215) and Owen Hass (138) are Middle's senior captains. Perry did not start wrestling until he was a freshman and was on the junior varsity squad for two seasons. Perry is 17-5, and is "leading the way," Wolf said. Hass, who was 5-22 last season, is 11-11.

Max Adelizzi (21-4), Maurice Matthews (16-6), X’Zavier Swinton (15-8), Dontae Kelly (13-12) and Sam Keppel (6-1) are also having great seasons for Middle.

"Those guys have learned from Alick and Dave," said Wolf, who added he talked to both of his former wrestlers after the team clinched the title. "There was no doubt I missed (Giulian and Killian) being a part of that moment. They had so much to do with it."

Middle grabbed the fourth seed in the South Jersey Group II bracket, the highest it ever earned in the playoffs. The Panthers were the fifth seed in 2021-22 and eighth in 2019-20. There were no playoffs in the 2020-21 season due to the pandemic.

"We had never made the playoffs until three years ago, now we made it three years in a row," Wolf said. "It is cool because the program is taking that step forward. Every year we seem to do something we have never done before,"

And continuing to improve is the goal, Wolf said.

"To get to this point is pretty rewarding for me and the moment itself is cool, but like I've been saying to the kids, just enjoy each day," Wolf said. "The journey is even more rewarding than the moment."

The top two seeded teams in public enrolment groups host the first round and semifinals, which will be held on the same day. The Panthers would have hosted their first playoff match had the format not changed.

Middle will wrestle fifth-seeded Lower Cape May Regional in the first round Monday at Haddonfield. The winner will immediately wrestle the winner of top-seeded Haddonfield and eighth-seeded Clayton.

Middle wrested Oakcrest on Wednesday, and will take on Mainland Regional on Friday.

Former Middle wrestlers and members on the coaching staff, Austin Cominsky (2018) and Kyle Matthews (2019), as well as past wrestlers like Giulian, Killian, Gary Nagle (2018), Romeo Rodriguez (2019) and Matt Gariano (2020) also helped shape the program, Wolf said.

"All helped set that standard and win this championship," Wolf said. "It is pretty cool for this team. I don't think much was expected of them, outside of our own room. But they were the ones who got it done. We didn't have a Dave or Alick and people thought it was a rebuilding year, but they didn't think that."