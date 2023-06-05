The Middle Township and Cumberland Regional high school boys tennis teams both lost in South Jersey championship matches Monday.

Middle lost to host Haddon Township 4-1 for the South Jersey Group I title in a rematch of last year’s final. Haddonfield defeated Cumberland 5-0 in the S.J. Group II championship match.

Top-seeded Haddon Township, the defending South Jersey Group I champion, swept the singles matches against Middle. The Hawks improved to 19-6 on the season. Middle, the second seed, ended at 16-8.

Haddonfield, the top-seed and defending champion in S.J. II, improved to 19-8. Cumberland finished 23-2. The Colts’ only other loss was to Ocean City 3-2 on May 5.

The state team semifinals and finals will be held Wednesday at Mercer County Park.

Middle was playing in its seventh straight S.J. Group I final. The Panthers won the sectional title in 2016, 2018 and 2019.

“I thought we were prepared for the match,” Middle coach Matt Gilbert said. “I got some extra matches with (teams such as) Shawnee. We played Ocean City twice, Mainland twice, (St. Augustine) Prep twice, so overall I feel we were definitely prepared for it. It just wasn’t our day today.”

The Middle first doubles team of seniors Will Casterline and Markos Sakoulas won 6-3, 6-4 over Haddon’s Ben Hintz and Rylan Martinelli. Middle’s Justen Wen was in a competitive match in third singles but lost 6-3, 6-4 to Alexander Noone.

“They (Casterline and Sakoulas) were very tenacious,” Gilbert said. “They played an aggressive style and came to the net and put away the volleys. They were definitely a good representation of the kind of doubles I’m teaching here at Middle Township. The consistency wins for them. They did everything that we wanted them to do today.

“Justin had a good match. It was pretty close in the beginning of both of those sets.”

Haddon Township senior Ryan Erhardt and sophomore brother Christian Erhardt, both sons of Hawks coach Brian Erhardt, were winners in first and second singles, respectively.

Both Middle Township and Haddon Township advanced to the Group I championship match with consecutive 5-0 victories. Middle topped 10th-seeded Palmyra in its quarterfinal and third-seeded Pitman in the semifinals. The Hawks beat No. 9 Overbrook and then fourth-seeded Pennsville.

Haddon Township beat Middle 4-1 for the South Jersey Group I title in 2022. The Hawks lost to Bernards 3-2 in a state semifinal.

Cumberland’s first singles player Sam Falk was in the closest match against Haddonfield, losing to Jack Gilmore 6-3, 4-6, 10-5.

“They were going toe-to-toe for a while, a lot of long points,” Cumberland coach Bill Kennedy said. “Just a chess match.”

Cumberland sophomore Luke Fischer was in a competitive match in second singles but lost to Chase Degillio 6-3, 6-4. In the first doubles match, Colts sophomores Blake Modri and Asher Kennedy (Bill’s son) lost to Daniel Plum and Asher Fred 6-2, 6-3.

“Luke is absolutely the most improved on my team,” Bill Kennedy said. “Just a super competitor. He hurt his hamstring in the first set today, and then the quad on his other leg were tightening up. He was battling in the second set with two bum legs and really pushing the kid nicely.

“We’re only losing Perry Stanger, my No. 3. He’s our only senior, so we’ll be back next year.”

Cumberland reached the Group II final with a 4-1 quarterfinal win over seventh-seeded Collingswood and a 3-2 victory over sixth-seeded Haddon Heights. Haddonfield scored 5-0 wins over No. 8 Cedar Creek in the quarterfinals and fourth-seeded West Deptford in its semifinal.

Haddonfield beat Pinelands Regional 4-1 for the South Jersey Group II championship last year. The Bulldogs advanced to the state final before losing to Demarest 5-0.

South Jersey Group I championship

(1) Haddon Township 4, (2) Middle Township 1

Singles: Ryan Erhardt HT d. Simon Hardin 6-0, 6-0; Christian Erhardt HT d. Steve Berrrodin 6-0, 6-1; Alexander Noone HT d. Justin Wen 6-3, 6-4

Doubles: Will Casterline and Markos Sakoulas MT d. Ben Hintz and Rylan Martinelli 6-3, 6-4; Jackson Leech and Nicholas Cosenza HT d. Gabe Queen and Tommy Barber 6-2, 6-1

Records: Middle 16-8; Haddon 19-6

South Jersey Group II championship

(1) Haddonfield 5, (2) Cumberland Regional 0

Singles: Jack Gilmore d. Sam Falk 6-3, 4-6, 10-5; Chase Degillio d. Luke Fischer 6-3, 6-4; Matt Murschell d. Perry Stanger 6-2, 6-0

Doubles: Daniel Plum and Asher Fred d. Blake Modri and Asher Kennedy 6-2, 6-3; Aaron Keith and Jack Carr d. Chase Sheppard and Angel Perez 6-0, 6-0

Records: Cumberland 23-2; Haddonfield 19-8