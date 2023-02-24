The Middle Township High School boys basketball team beat visiting Lindenwold 76-52 on Thursday in a South Jersey Group II quarterfinal game.
Re Ale Basquine scored 17 points and had six rebounds for the seventh-seeded Panthers (18-11). Anthony Trombetta added 14 points.
Bubba McNeil added 10 points, five rebounds and three steals, and Devon Bock scored eight and had eight boards. Jamir McNeill scored seven and contributed five rebounds, seven assists and four steals. Aydan Howell tallied seven with four assists and three steals. Riley Powell scored five, and Troy Billiris and Chase Moore each had four.
Middle will play a sectional semifinal game at third-seeded Cinnaminson on Saturday. Cinnaminson defeated No. 6 Haddon Heights 65-55 in its semifinal. Lindenwold, the 15th seed, dropped to 10-15.
Atlantic Christian 53, Kings Christian 31: Charlie Costello scored 17 for the Cougars. Noah Stokes added 13 rebounds and 12 points. For Kings, Jimbo Winkelspecht scored nine. Kings led 11-10 after the first quarter, but Atlantic Christian used a 17-5 edge in the second to take a 27-16 lead at halftime.
