Will Casterline and Markos Sakoulas and Tommy Barber and Gabe Queen each won their doubles matches to lead the Middle Township High School boys tennis team to a 3-2 victory over Atlantic City in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division match Tuesday.

It was Middle's fourth straight win.

In first doubles, Casterline and Sakoulas defeated Fardin Uddoullah and Asif Siddiquei 6-1, 6-1. In second doubles, Barber and Queen beat Nakib Jalal and Mahir Shahriar 6-0, 6-0

In first singles, Atlantic City's Antonio Strafella defeated Simon Hardin 6-2, 6-2. In second singles, Jeronimo Ruiz beat Steve Berrodin 6-3, 6-2. Midlle improved to 9-4, and the Vikings fell to 1-8.

Singles: Antonio Strafella AC d. Simon Hardin 6-2, 6-2; Jeronimo Ruiz AC d. Steve Berrodin 6-3, 6-2; Justin Wen MT d. Reed Burns 6-0, 6-0

Doubles: Will Casterline and Markos Sakoulas MT d. Fardin Uddoullah and Asif Siddiquei 6-1, 6-1; Tommy Barber and Gabe Queen MT d. Nakib Jalal and Mahir Shahriar 6-0, 6-0

Records: Middle 9-4; A.C. 1-8

Buena Reg. 3, Hammonton 2

Singles: Michael Brown H d. Jake Harris 6-1, 6-2; Stanley Smith H d. Dominic Longona 6-1, 6-1; Stephen Pepper B d.Tyler Puccio 6-1, 6-1

Doubles: Matthew Lillia and Joshua Sharpe B d. Steven Zeng and David Donnelly 6-1, 5-7, 4-6; Gabe Ridolfo and Nick Sanchez Orrego B d.Russell Mackel and Eric Drach 4-6, 6-1, 6-2

Records: Buena 8-3; Hammonton 5-8

Southern Reg. 5, Brick Twp. 0

Singles: Paul Schriever d. Santiago Valencia 6-0, 6-0; Sean Kahl d. Gabe Walters 6-0, 6-0; Rohil Gandhi d. Nick Verdesco 6-0, 6-1

Doubles: Connor Addiego and Joseph Woehr d. Jayson Nardone and Lukas Allsop 6-0, 6-1; Sam Fierra and Matt Pleyn d. Emile Graf and Justus Mess 6-4, 6-2

Records: Brick 1-11; Southern 12-2

Pinelands Reg. 5, Barnegat 0

Singles: Ashish Gainder d. Alex Churney 6-1, 6-0; Aiden Falduto d. Owen Cisco 6-1, 6-1; Ty Kline d. Riley Stolte 6-0, 6-1

Doubles: Daniel Eberlin and Ian Cahill d. Colin Erwin and Alan Cheng 6-0, 6-0; Lucas Goodwin and Kai Santa Cruz d. Zack Kielb and Dan Salvatore 6-0, 6-0

Records: Barnegat 2-13; Pinelands 15-2

Bridgeton 4, Oakcrest 1

Singles: Thomas Pham O d. Rene Barragan 6-4, 6-1; Uriel Perez B d. Alonso Neri-Canegalli 6-2, 6-2; Angel Hernandez B d. Parth Brahmbhatt 6-2, 5-7, 11-9

Doubles: Roberto Hernandez and Pedro Garcia B d. James Edwards and Raynardo Tabana 6-4, 6-1; Elmer Santiago and Luis Aguilar B d. Messiah Jackson-Alberich and Marcial Orellana-Rodriguez 6-1, 6-2

Records: Bridgeton 4-5; Oakcrest 1-8

Vineland 5, Holy Spirit 0:

Singles: Gregory Burgess d. John Kane 6-0, 6-1; Dev Patel d. Preet Patel 6-0, 6-0; Lawrence Hill d. Jared Ramos 6-0, 6-0

Doubles: Michael Cagno and Rohan Patel won by forfeit; Marco Baruffi and Justin Mastro won by forfeit

Records: Vineland 9-5; Holy Spirit 0-8

Ocean City 4, Sy. Augustine 1

Singles: Charles DiCiccobOC d. Vincent Polistina 6-2, 6-4; Chris Ganter OC d. Cole Polistina 6-3, 7-5; Santino Casale SA d. Sawyer Lomax 6-2, 2-6, 1-0 (10-5)

Doubles: Pat Lonergan and Jackson Barnes OC d. Jake Holzman and John Terista 6-1, 6-2; Tracy Steingard and Colin Bowman OC d. Raylen Weaver and Nathaniel Paradela 6-1, 6-3

Records: Ocean City 10-2; St. Augustine 5-3