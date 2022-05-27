Middle boys tennis team advances to South Jersey final: Roundup

The second-seeded Middle Township High School boys tennis team earned a 5-0 victory over third-seeded Collingswood in the South Jersey Group I semifinals Friday.

This is the seventh time the Panthers reached the sectional final.

Middle (20-1) won the title in 2018 and 2019. The Panthers lost in the final last spring.

Collingswood fell to 17-7. The Panthers are ranked ninth in The Press Elite 11.

Middle’s Xander Hardin won first singles 6-1, 6-0 over Josiah Angehr. Justin Wen won second singles 6-2, 6-3, and Shane Kern won third singles 6-1,6-1. Steve Berrodin and Will Casterline won first doubles for Middle. The duo defeated Micah Angehr and Bram Harris 6-2, 6-1. Simon Hardin and Markos Sakoulas won second doubles 6-3, 6-3.

The Panthers will play at top-seeded Haddon Township for the championship Tuesday.

Girls lacrosse

S.J. Group IV semifinals

No. 4 (2) Cherokee 15, No. 6 (3) Southern Reg. 5: For the Rams (16-4), Casey McBride scored three. Delaney Falk and Rylee Johnson each scored one. Morgan Muirhead made two saves. Southern, ranked sixth in the Elite 11, played in the sectional semifinals for the first time in program history.

Aly Mascolo and Delaney Jackson each scored four for Cherokee (15-2), which is ranked fourth. Cherokee scored the first six goals of the game and soon built an 8-2 lead.

Cherokee will play at top-seeded Lenape in the final Wednesday. Lenape is the top-ranked team in the Elite 11.

Baseball

Christian Brothers 9, St. Joseph Academy 3: Ty Powell and Lucas Middleman each struck out three for the Wildcats (14-9), who scored all of their runs in the fifth inning. Wyatt Hunt homered, had two RBIs and scored twice for Christian Brothers (15-9). Luke Roccesano, the winning pitcher, struck out five.

No further information was available.

Boys tennis

S.J. Group I semifinals

No. 9 (2) Middle Twp. 5, (3) Collingswood 0

Singles: Xander Hardin d. Josiah Angehr 6-1, 6-0; Justin Wen d. Owen Strohm 6-2, 6-3; Shane Kern d. DJ Rudio 6-1, 6-1

Doubles: Steve Berrodin-Will Casterline d. Micah Angehr-Bram Harris 6-2, 6-1; Simon Hardin-Markos Sakoulas . Christopher Abacan-Pierce Lawrence 6-3, 6-3

Note: Middle will play at top-seeded Haddon Township for the title Tuesday.

Records: Middle 20-1; Collingswood 17-7

S.J. Group II semifinals

(1) Haddonfield 5, (4) Cedar Creek 0

Singles: Jack Gilmore d. Sean Snyder 6-4, 0-6, 11-9; Matt O’Leary d. Chase Blanchard 6-9, 6-1; Jason Solak d. Kyle O’Connor 6-0, 6-1

Doubles: Cyrus Marwaha-Samir Marwaha d. Lorenzo Fortunato-Shane Houck 6-0, 6-0; Matt Murschel-Chase Degillio d. Owen Nowalsky-Daniel Perez 6-1, 6-0

Note: Haddonfield will host second-seeded Pinelands for the championship Tuesday.

Records: Haddonfield 18-6; Cedar Creek 14-4

S.J. Group III semifinals

(2) Moorestown 3, (3) Ocean City 2

Note: The Quakers will take on top-seeded Mainland Regional for the title Tuesday. No further information was available.

