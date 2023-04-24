The Middle Township High School boys tennis team beat visiting Delsea Regional 4-1 on Monday in a nonleague match.
Justin Wen and Markos Sakoulas won singles matches for the Panthers, and the Middle teams of Steve Berrodin and Will Casterline, and Tommy Barber and Gabe Queen swept doubles.
Singles: Andrew McWilliams D d. Simon Hardin 6-3, 6-3; Justin Wen MT d. TJ Natalie 6-0, 6-2; Markos Sakoulas MT d. Eli Croce 6-1, 6-1
Doubles: Steve Berrodin and Will Casterline, MT d. Dominik Maronski and Steven Porlucas 6-2, 6-1; Tommy Barber and Gabe Queen MT d. Nathan Croce and Cole Marsh 6-0, 6-0
Records: Delsea 7-4; Middle 5-3
Vineland 4, Cedar Creek 1
Singles: Gregory Burgess V d. Kyle O'Connor 6-1, 6-2 Daniel Perez CC d. Dev Patel 6-4, 4-6, 10-6 Lawrence Hill V d. Owen Nowalsky 6-2, 6-2
People are also reading…
Doubles: Michael Cagno and Rohan Patel V d. Lorenzo Fortunato and Shane Houck 7-5, 6-2; Marco Baruffi and Justin Mastro V d. Chris Lam and Xavier Winston 6-2, 6-1
Records: Vineland 5-5; Cedar Creek 4-4
Buena Regional 4, Lower Cape May Regional 1
Singles: Jake Harris B d. Matt Eck 6-4, 6-2; Destin Gomes LCM d. Dominic Longona 6-2, 6-3; Stephen Pepper B d. Dustin Nguyen 6-0, 6-1
Doubles: Matthew Lillia and Joshua Sharpe B d. Alex Sinex and Tobias Worster 6-4, 6-3; Gabe Ridolfo and Nick Sanchez Orrego B d. Miles Chadwick and Moustafa Nasr 6-3, 7-5
Records: Buena 4-1; LCM 2-3
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.