GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — The Middle Township High School boys swimming team entered the South Jersey Group C bracket as the fourth seed.

The Panthers took down fifth-seeded Woodstown in the quarterfinals and top-seeded Cedar Creek in the semifinals, earning their first sectional final berth in program history.

On Wednesday, Middle defeated third-seeded Oakcrest 89-81 and captured its first South Jersey Group C title. The Panthers won five of the 11 races at the Camden County Technical and Vocational School.

“That’s what we came here to do this season,” Middle coach Melissa Jastremski said. “We know people weren’t watching out for us. So, we have been working really hard. Working on technique and endurance so that we could get here.”

Middle led 83-73 after 10 events. In the last event, Oakcrest’s Logan Barnes, Yahsir McNeal, Nate Ranger and Brian Tran won the 400-yard medley relay in 3 minutes, 50.31 seconds. But the Panthers took second and third place. Finishing second was Chase McCray, Jake Frie, Kenny Martin and Brandyn Acevedo (3:50.47).

Acevedo also won two individual races and swam a leg in the winning 200 freestyle relay.

“It feels so good,” said Acevedo, noting how the Panthers did not win a meet in the 2020-21 season. “And to go from that to winning the sectional championship, it feels great.”

Oakcrest defeated Middle 86-84 on Jan. 5. The Panthers lost mainly due to a disqualification, Jastremski said. The Panthers were looking forward to the rematch.

“This was something we wanted to come back and do,” said Jastremski, who noted the team was swimming for senior Vinny Povio, who underwent surgery Wednesday and was unable to attend the meet.

“This is an incredible thing (for the program). The kids worked so hard and they deserve it.”

The meet, along with the Ocean City-Mainland Regional and the Egg Harbor Township-Cherry Hill East boys sectional finals, was scheduled to be held at Gloucester County Institute of Technology. An unspecified issue at GCIT moved the Middle-Oakcrest and Ocean City-Mainland meets to Camden Tech.

The EHT-Cherry Hill East boys and girls teams will now swim a dual meet at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at GCIT, as both programs are competing in the S.J. Group A finals. After that, the rest of the girls sectional finals will take place. The S.J. Group C final between Cedar Creek and Haddonfield is at 5 p.m. The S.J. Group C championship between Mainland and Shawnee is at 6 p.m.

Middle did not find out until 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. The meet started at 3:30 p.m.

“We were ready no matter what,” Jastremski said if the last minute location bothered the team.

The Panthers led 34-28 after four races. The Falcons’ Ranger, Nick Kurtanidze, McNeal, and Barnes won the 200 medley relay in 1:54.04 to give their team an early 8-6 lead.

Oakcrest’s Tran placed first in the 200 freestyle (2:06.34). But Middle swimmers Max Campbell and Eric Fonseca finished second and third, respectively, and the score was tied 15-15 after two events.

Middle then won the next four races. Acevedo placed first in the 200 individual medley (2:08.16) and 100 butterfly (55.90). McCray won the 50 and 100 freestyles. After six races, Middle led 52-42.

“Everyone here knew what they needed to do,” Acevedo, a junior, said. “They knew what needed to happen in the water. Teammates knew what had to happen outside the water, like keeping everyone uplifted, especially if you are down a little bit. We just had to keep everyone up.

“That’s what we came here to do. That’s what we successfully did.”

Ranger won the 500 freestyle in 5:43.92, but again Middle swimmers placed second and third and extended its lead to 61-49. McCray, Nick Fonseca, Jake Frie and Acevedo won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:38.31, and the Panthers led 75-65 with two events remaining.

Oakcrest’s Kurtanidze won the 100 breaststroke and Ranger won the 100 backstroke.

Last season, Middle lost to Woodstown in the sectional semifinal.

“We never even made it to the sectional final. Last year, we never made it to the sectional semifinal,” Acevedo said. “So, to be seeing progression like this, it just feels awesome.”