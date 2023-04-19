Micah Mcananey and Tommy Shagren each scored four goals to lead the Middle Township High School boys lacrosse team to a 13-0 victory over Vineland in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division game Tuesday.
Shagren added five assists, and Mcananey had two. Landon Osmundsen finished with three assists and two goals for the Panthers (2-3). Justin Linhares scored two, and Evan Jack had one. Joeseph Berrodin and Ryan Roscoe each had five ground balls. Tyree Moore won eight faceoffs. Sean Brannon made nine saves.
Vineland fell to 1-5.
Boys volleyball
Pleasantville 2, Cedar Creek 0: The Greyhounds (4-1) won by set scores of 25-9, 25-11. Cristofer Evangelista led Pleasantville with 14 assists and six service points. Jonathan Baez added nine kills and six digs. Giovanni Saavedra had eight service points and three digs. Jake Reynoso added six service points.
The Pirates fell to 0-3.
Golf
No. 9 St. Augustine 157, Millville 211
Eastlyn Golf Course, par 36
SA:Dom Polistina 37, Patrick O'Hara 39, Alex Zeck 39, James Reagan 42
M: Owen Gilson 41, Olivia Headley 56, Konner Plummer 57, Brigid Humphreys 57
Records: St. Augustine 4-3; Millville 0-7
Boys track and field
Mainland Reg. 78, Vineland 62; Vineland 101, Absegami 39; Mainland Reg. 107, Absegami 33
Long jump: Murray (M) 22-3.5
Triple jump: EJ McCullough (V) 44-0
High jump: Osunniyi (M) 6-2
Pole vault: Tom Mozitis (M) 10-6
Shot put: Jordan Bennett (V) 47-7.5
Javelin: Muits (M) 134-8.5
Discus: Gabe W. (A) 137-1.25
400 IH: Spollen (M) 60.2
110 HH: Ramos (M) 14.78
100 run: Pierre (M) 10.57
200 run: Pierre (M) 22.75
400 run: Joe M. (A) 53.3
800 run: Bongiovanni (M) 2:13.04
1600 run: Bongiovanni (M) 4:54.5
3200 run: Miller (M) 11:15.7
4x400 relay: N/A (V) 3:42.0
Records: Mainland 3-0; Vineland 1-2; Absegami 1-2
Oakcrest 88, Ocean City 52; Egg Harbor Twp. 26.5, Ocean City 63.5; (EHT-Oakcrest score was unavailable)
Long jump: Fogg (EHT) 22-3
Triple jump: Fogg (EHT) 44-10.5
High jump: Page (O) 6-0
Pole vault: Merlino (O) 12-6
Shot put: Simeon (EHT) 46-6.5
Javelin: Layton (OC) 146-8
Discus: Walker (O) 138-10
400 IH: Lang (EHT) 59.6
110 HH: Husta (O) 15.0
100 run: Thomas (O) 10.9
200 run: Thomas (O) 22.1
400 run: Manzo (EHT) 50.5
800 run: Johnson (O) 2:02.30
1600 run: Scarangelli (OC) 4:32.5
3200 run: Scarangelli (OC) 10:01.2
4x400 relay: N/A (O) 3:34.1
Records: Oakcrest 2-1; Ocean City 0-3; EHT 3-0
