Middle boys lacrosse comes back to beat Cedar Creek in 2OT

EGG HARBOR CITY — Brett Nabb and Matt Frame made many plays Wednesday, but their most important contributions came in the second overtime of a thrilling high school boys lacrosse game.

Frame scored the game-winning goal off an assist from Nabb to lead Middle Township to a 13-12 comeback victory over Cedar Creek in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division game. It was not only the Panthers’ first win of the season, but first-year coach Justin Haworth’s first.

Middle improved to 1-4. The Pirates fell to 2-3.

“I feel so excited,” said Frame, 17, of Cape May Court House. “We needed to win bad. We had close games, but we had to win this one bad. It feels amazing to step up and work hard and be a leader, not a follower.”

Nabb led the team with four goals. Frame scored three. Both are senior leaders. Frame and Nabb added two assists each. For Nabb, the game was huge “not only for us seniors, but it was a stepping stone for the program,” he said.

Middle is a very young team.

“It’s a nice base going up,” the 18-year-old from Avalon said. “We still have a lot of work to do. We come back again (Thursday) against Winslow. We just have to keep winning. We have to get a streak going here.”

Cedar Creek’s Sean Ralston opened the scoring, but Middle’s Isiah Carr-Wing, Eddie Hirsch, Frame and Tommy Shagren each scored to make the score 4-1. The Pirates’ Jason Bishop and Kevin Dougherty scored to cut their deficit to 4-3. Nabb scored to give Middle a 5-3 lead after the first quarter.

Cedar Creek then outscored Middle 6-1 in the second and led 9-6 at halftime. Dougherty, who scored a game-high six, had four goals in the second quarter. Ralston, who scored three, added two in the second.

But the Pirates’ surge did not faze Middle. The Panthers talked at halftime and “wanted to start hot,” Frame said. The senior noted the team started playing their game more in the second half.

Greg Hrynowski scored early in the third quarter, which cut their deficit to 9-7. Cedar Creek’s Bishop scored off an assist from Jason DiFilippo to go up 10-7. Nabb and Landon Osmundsen each scored to cut the lead to 10-9 after three quarters.

“We have been pushing the idea of never letting up,” Haworth said. “If you do go down, there is a lot of game left to play. If you play hard, play smart and play with heart, you can win any game.”

In the fourth, Frame scored his second goal to tie the game 10-10, but Cedar Creek went up 12-10 after goals from Dougherty and DiFilippo. Nabb and Hirsch then scored within a minute of each other to tie the game 12-12 with 6 minutes, 50 seconds remaining.

Neither team scored before the time expired, but there were some close opportunities. Middle almost scored after the ball bounced up in front of the net, but Cedar Creek goalie Brian Dougherty was to make the stop. The Pirates’ Kevin Dougherty drove down the field with seconds remaining, but the scoring threat just missed the net.

It was an intense 60 minutes, but overtime was even better.

“We were 0-4, but nobody is quitting n the team or putting their heads down,” Nabb said. “We just kept working and working. And this is the result, a 13-12 win over our rival Cedar Creek. We just put put heads down and worked hard.

“We were the better team (Wednesday).”

Neither team scored in the first overtime, but Brian Dougherty and Middle’s goalie Austin Shagren made huge stops to keep their teams alive. Dougherty finished with 14 saves. Shagren had 12.

In the second overtime, again each team had some opportunities, but it was the Panthers who capitalized. After Frame scored, the entire team ran on the field. There were a lot of hugs, especially for Haworth, who was thrilled to get his first win in such an intense game.

“It feels great. It was a long time coming,” Haworth said. “To get my first win in double overtime with a bunch of underclassmen who showed a lot of heart, it feels really good overall.”

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217 PMulranen@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressMulranen

