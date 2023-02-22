Bubba McNeil scored a game-high 19 points to lead the seventh-seeded Middle Township High School boys basketball team to a 53-46 victory over 10th-seeded Gloucester City in a South Jersey Group II first-round game Tuesday.

Jamir McNeil scored 14 to go with six rebounds and four assists for the Panthers (17-11). Re Ale Basquine grabbed 13 rebounds and scored eight. Chase Moore added 10 rebounds and six points. Anthony Trombetta scored four, and Devon Bock added two.

Kadon Harris scored 15 and added 10 rebounds for Gloucester (18-10).

Middle will host 15th-seeded Lindenwold in the quarterfinals Thursday. Lindenwold advanced to the quarterfinal-round with a 2-0 forfeit after second-seeded Camden was eliminated from the state tournament.

(5) Overbrook 72, (12) Pleasantville 70: Marki Barnes scored 29 for the Greyhounds (13-14). Damar Reeder scored 13, and Jeff Valeus added 12. Eric Caminero (eight), Sha’Kir Boyd (six) and Neeko Rolle (two) also scored.

Devon Johnson scored 20 for Overbrook (22-6), which will travel to fourth Sterling in the quarterfinals Thursday.

(8) Medford Tech 56, (9) Lower Cape May Reg. 53: Jacob Bey scored 15 for the Caper Tigers (18-8). Ty Bonner scored 11, and Macky Bonner and Braswell Thomas each added 10. Mike Cronin scored five, and Kamauri Wright added two.

Tre Powell scored 19 for Medford Tech (15-12), which travels to top-seeded Haddonfield in the quarterfinals Thursday.

(6) Haddon Heights 38, (11) Cedar Creek 35: Joey Wiggins scored12 for the Pirates (11-16). Zaire Pilgrim scored 11 to go with four rebounds and four assists. Jeffrey Marano added 11 rebounds and eight points. Amon McLaughlin scored four and had four rebounds. Cedar Creek led 10-5 after the first quarter.

Brendan Shannon scored 10 and had 10 rebounds for Haddon Heights (19-8), which travels to third-seeded Cinnaminson in the quarterfinals Thursday.

Girls basketball S.J. Group II first round

(1) Middle Twp. 79, (16) Gloucester 13: Jada Elston scored a game-high 24 to go with seven rebounds, six assists and three steals for the Panthers (20-8), who are No. 8 in The Press Elite 11. Mia Elisano scored 11 and added four rebounds and three steals. Sarah Farrow scored seven and had five rebounds.

Isabelle Toland and Reagan Powell each scored six, and Hannah Cappelletti added five. McKenzie Palek added six steals, four assists and three points. Anna Delaney, Abbey Cappelletti and McKenzie Palek (four each), Gabriella Cruz (three) and CC DiMauro (two) also scored.

Middle led 31-2 after the first quarter. Hannah Bryszewski scored six for Gloucester (5-18).

The Panthers host eighth-seeded Haddon Heights in the quarterfinals Thursday.

(5) Medford Tech 64, (12) Lower Cape May Reg. 29: Hailey Elwell scored nine for the Caper Tigers (11-11). Kaitlyn McGuigan scored five, and Kyra Ridgway and Sarah Donahue each added four. Meredith Lutjen scored three, and Olivia Lewis and Jazzy Serrano each scored two.

Soleil Casseus scored 29 for Medford Tech (22-6), which travels to fourth-seeded Haddonfield in the quarterfinals Thursday.

S.J. Group IV first round

(10) Central Reg. 45, (7) Bridgeton 27: Kelsey DiMichele scored 19 for Central Regional (15-11), which will travel to second-seeded Cherokee in the quarterfinals Thursday. Riley Coltenback and Katelyn DiMichele each scored 10. The Bulldogs fell to 18-7.

(6) Lenape 54, (11) Vineland 39: Samantha Jones scored 18 for the Fighting Clan (9-18). Egypt Owens scored 13, and Madison Fowlkes added four. Lionys Aldoy and Aaliyah Williams each scored two. Kaitlyn King scored 15 for Lenape, which travels to third-seeded Toms River North in the quarterfinals Thursday.