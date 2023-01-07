Middle boys basketball edges No. 4 Bishop Eustace: Roundup

Re Ale Basquine scored a game-high 17 points to go with nine rebounds to lead the Middle Township High School boys basketball team to a 49-42 victory over Bishop Eustace in a nonconference game Saturday.

The Crusaders (7-2), ranked fourth in The Press Elite 11, led 28-20 at halftime and 37-32 after three quarters. The Panthers outscored Bishop Eustace 17-5 in the fourth.

Aydan Howell scored 12 for Middle, and Anthony Trombetta added 11. Both made two 3s. Bubba McNeil scored six and added four rebounds. Jamir McNeil added three assists, two steals and two points.

James Iannelli scored 13 for Bishop Eustace, and Joseph Callahan added 10.

Seagull ClassicHammonton 45, Haddonfield 37: Kenny Smith scored 18 for the Blue Devils. Bryce Nicholson scored 10 and added seven rebounds Ta’Vonne Barber (eight), Tyler Lowe (five) and Nic Johnson (four) also scored.

Sam Narducci scored 14 for Haddonfield.

Other gamesWildwood 48, Millville 35: Junior Hans scored 19 to go with five assists and four rebounds for the Warriors (8-1). Alex Daniel scored nine and grabbed five rebounds. Jordan Fusik scored eight to go with five rebounds and four assists. Anthony Freeman added eight rebounds and scored five. Ryan Troiano added six assists, five rebounds and scored four. Brian Cunniff scored three.

Khalon Foster scored 12 for Millville (6-2).

Jaden Merrill had 14 rebounds and scored four. Donte Smith added five rebounds and five points. Raquan Ford scored six. Jabbar Barriento had six rebounds and two points. Doug Doughty scored five, Terrence Todd one.

Southern Reg. 48, Long Branch 30: Caden Schubiger scored 17 to go with four rebounds and three steals for the Rams (7-2). Tom Menegus had 10 rebounds and scored seven. Pat Gaffney scored eight to go with seven rebounds. Justin Silva scored seven to go with five rebounds and four assists. Max DiPietro (six), Rich Flores (two) and Colin Van Horn (one) also scored.

Bruce Gooding scored 14 for Long Branch (1-9).

Cumberland Reg. 56, Buena Reg. 27: Ethan Turner scored 22 for the Colts (4-3), and Lukas Weist added 11. Drew Nakai scored eight, and Jalen Stewart added four. DJ Mosley, Qua’Yon Nock and Stephen Wilchensky each scored three, and Nahiem Cabarrus added two.

Jaden DelValle scored 10 for Buena (1-9). Carlo Spreng scored six, and JJ Gonzalez added five. Kaden Bryant and Michael Ernst (two each) and Samir Garrison and Troy Gregory (one each) also scored.

Keyport 68, Pinelands 35: Mike Hall and Josh Barongo each scored 10 for the Wildcats (2-8). Ty Kline scored eight, Gerald Newsome, Aiden Falduto and Matt Davis each scored two. Boaz Kilasi added one.

Max Judson scored a game-high 24 for Keyport (6-2).

Girls basketball

Cedar Creek 57, LEAP Academy 20: Nyasia Hill scored 14 for the Pirates (5-3), and Emonie Taylor added 11. Mia McColl scored nine, Jada Hill seven. Lexi Sears (six), Julianna Kramer (four) and Laskya Winters and Emily Seltzer (three each) also scored.

Jermyra Bowman-Bethea scored a game-high 16 for LEAP (0-7).

Haddon Heights 46, Egg Harbor Twp. 35: Averie Harding scored 10 for the Eagles (6-3), and Ava Kraybill added nine. Lyla Brown scored eight, and Lindsay Dodd added four. Alina Gonzalez and Katie Keenan each scored two. For Haddon Heights (2-7), Madison Clark scored a game-high 18.

Triton Reg. 43, Lower. Cape May Reg. 22: Janaya Elam scoredeight for the Caper Tigers (3-4). Olivia Lewis and Brianna Loper each scored three. Sarah Donahue, Alex Vogt, Jazzy Serrano and Ainsley Reed each added two.

Debra Beecher scored 15 and had 11 blocks for Triton (4-5).

Long Branch 49, Southern Reg. 31: Samantha Russell scored 10 for the Rams (1-7), and Casey Collins added nine. Christina Caiazzo scored five, and Lindsey Kelly added three. For Long Branch (6-2), Kimi Sayson scored 15, and Alayah Vincent added 14.

Wrestling

Lower Cape May Reg. 50, Pinelands Reg. 15

106: Eric Coombs L p. Joseph Wainen (0:58)

113: Cade Heacock L by forfeit

120: Double forfeit

126: Connor Barikian L p. Paul Renzulli (2:52)

132: Chase Hansen L p. Josiah Hart (PIRE) (0:59)

138: Jachere Harris L p. Antonio Esposito (0:49)

144: Jake Greenberg P p. Gabriel Donaghy (5:27)

150: Nick Sheridan P p. Dennis Serra (LCMR) (0:57)

157: Derron Azille L p. Shane Gordon (1:15)

165: Logan Haggerty L p. Leonaldo Mendoza (1:32)

175: Gavin Wagner P d. Isiah Carr-Wing (8-4)

190: Ryan Rush L by forfeit

215: Quinten Hagan L p. Anthony Aguanno (2:10)

285: Benjamin Rue L by forfeit

Note: This match was a part of a quad-meet with Vineland and Toms River North. The Caper Tigers defeated Vineland 62-15 and Toms River North 64-24. The weight class results were not available.

Hightstown 45, Middle Twp. 27

106: Alex Mikita H d. Calvin Parke (12-8)

113: Jason DeSantis H by forfeit

120: Jack Kane H p. Dontae Kelly (1:22)

126: Sam Lohouse (H d. Connor Rowlands (12-8)

132: Christopher Cropanese H p. Donnie Nelson (0:37)

138: Dennis Bustos, Jr. H p. Da Zhon Moore (0:46)

144: Troy Murray M p. Stephen Flores (5:46)

150: Chase Montgomery H d. X Zavier Swinton (9-4)

157: Adrien Laboy M tb. Devron Lewis (4-3)

165: Franki Garcia Hh p. Isaac White (2:41)

175: Max Adelizzi M by forfeit

190: Kevin Lancaster H p. Charlie Creamer (1:19)

215: Kani Perry M p. Iker Reyes (1:36)

285: Maurice Matthews M p. Sterling Newlin (1:05)

Note: This was a part of a quad with Manalapan and Princeton. Results of the other two Middle matches were unavailable.

Pemberton 51, Cedar Creek 20

106: Lillian Krohn P d. Ciara McCarthey-Burke (7-0)

113: Thomas Kupsch P by forfeit

120: Carlos Hilton P p. Cameron Reid (1:43)

126: John Hagaman C p. Ryan Lambert (5:24)

132: Journey Riddick P by forfeit

138: David Perna C t. Preston Hagar-Brown (20-4, 4:23)

144: Aiden McCleaf P by forfeit

150: Daniel Skinner P D. Clarence Mays (12-6)

157: Jackson Priar P d. Ryan Parry (8-3)

165: Mavrick Willits P by forfeit

175: Brody Golightly P by forfeit

190: Camron Sanders P by forfeit

215: Jonathan Cox C p. Yuhann Linares (4-2)

285: Daniel Bellamah C p. Tavon Barber (4:28)

Note: This was a part off a quad with Audubon and Toms River South. Results of the Pirates’ other two matches were unavailable.

No. 1 Southern Reg. 63, High Point 9

106: Anthony Mason S md. Carson Citro (12-0)

113: Colton Jaust H p. Sam Pari (1:20)

120: Attila Vigilante S d. Nick Clayton (4-2)

126: Roman Citro H d. Scottie Sari (4-2)

132: Conor Collins S p. Sean Licata (1:32)

138: Wyatt Stout S p. Jacob Dippel (1:19)

144: Hayden Hochstrasser S md. Will Gomez (16-3)

150: Matt Henrich S p. Aidan Coyle (3:12)

157: Nick Bennet S p. Nick Marangi (0:18)

165: Cole Velardi S p. Shane Woolf (3:06)

175: Mitch Bivona S tf. Jack Kithcart (15-0, 4:00)

190: Collin French S p. Mason Mericle (3:17)

215: Riley O Boyle S p. Camdyn Smolinski (0:48)

285: Anthony Evangelista S tf. Arik Hums (15-0, 5:12)

Note: This was a part of a tri-meet with Mount Olive. The Rams result with Mount Olive unavailable.