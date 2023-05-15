The Middle Township High School boys tennis team beat host Millville 5-0 on Monday.
Middle's Simon Hardin won a three-set match over Matthew Sooy in first singles. Steve Berrodin and Justin Wen won in second and third singles, respectively, for the Panthers (11-4).
Millville fell to 8-9.
Singles: Simon Hardin d. Matthew Sooy 6-2, 6-7 (2-7), 10-6; Steve Berrodin d. Russell Corson 6-2, 6-0; Justin Wen d. Paul Azari 6-1, 6-0
Doubles: Will Casterline and Markos Sakoulas d. Shaun McCarthy and Parker Swift 6-3, 6-1; Tommy Barber and Gabe Queen d. John Abdill and Hadyn Mulherin 6-3, 6-0
Records: Middle 11-4; Millville 8-9
Hammonton 3, Oakcrest 2
People are also reading…
Singles: Michael Brown H d. Thomas Pham 1-6, 6-4, 6-2; Stanley Smith H d. Alonso Neri-Canegalli 6-4, 6-3; Parth Brahmbhatt O d. Steven Zeng 7-6 (11-9), 6-2
Doubles: David Donnelly and William Ordille-Smith H d. James Edwards and Marcial Orellana-Rodriguez 6-3, 6-4; Raynardo Tabana and Messiah Jackson-Alberich O won by forfeit 6-0, 6-0
Records: Hammonton 7-8; Oakcrest 1-11
Ocean City 5, Absegami 0
Singles: Charles DiCicco d. Colin Morrissey 6-3, 6-1; Chris Ganter d. Khush Brahmbhatt 6-1, 6-1; Sawyer Lomax d. Arib Osmany 6-2, 6-0
Doubles: Pat Lonergan and Charlie Costal d. Kaden Boyle and Railey Cabrera 6-0, 6-0; Ethan Meron and Johnson Hincken d. Harsh Patel and Derek Pham 6-0, 6-0
Records: Absegami 2-9; Ocean City 14-2
Vineland 5, Lower Cape May Reg. 0
Singles: Gregory Burgess d. Matt Eck 6-0, 6-0; Dev Patel d. Destin Gomes 6-1, 6-2; Lawrence Hill d. Dustin Nguyen 6-0, 6-1
Doubles: Rohan Patel and Michael Cagno d. Alex Sinex and Tobias Worster 6-0, 6-0; Marco Baruffi and Justin Mastro d. Miles Chadwick and Liam Mallon 6-1, 6-1
Records: Vineland 12-5; Lower Cape May 4-6
Golf
Ocean City 163, Egg Harbor Township 169, Cedar Creek 170
At Greate Bay Golf Club (par 35)
EHT: Johnny Neveling 41, Mike Oberman 42, Carson Bellak 42 Joe Del Re 44
OC: Alex Bayham 38, Sam Ritti 39, Cameron Yoa 41, Ian Crowley 45
CC: Hunter Stubley 39, Andrew Squire 40, Dylan Guercioni 45, Chris Barone 46
Records: EHT 14-4; O.C. 13-4; C.C. 4-10
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.