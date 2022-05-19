Mia Merlino's walk-off double leads Spirit past Oakcrest: Late Wednesday roundup

Mia Merlino hit a two-run, walk-off double to lead the Holy Spirit High School softball team to 4-3 victory over Oakcrest in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division game Wednesday.

Overall, the freshman went 3 for 4 with three doubles for the Spartans (7-12). Sophomore Alex Graffius hit a solo homer. Junior Aly Rymas pitched a complete game with just three hits and two strikeouts. It was the second straight victory for Holy Spirit.

Freshman Carly Angelo went 2 for 2, including a two-run home run in the third inning that gave the Falcons (3-14) a 3-1 lead. Dakota Miranda added an RBI. Abigail Tunney struck out four in six innings.

Mainland Reg. 11, St. Joseph 5: Bella D'Agostino pitched a complete game with eight strikeouts for the Mustangs (13-7). Ava Kinkler homered, drove in four and scored two. Ava Jamison had two RBIs. Bella Barretta and Elena Bernal each scored two.

Abby Willis went 2 for with two RBIs and a run for the Wildcats (16-9). Katie Dainton scored three and added an RBI. Jenna Calchi doubled, scored and drove in one. Ava Fisher struck out seven and allowed one hit in 31/3 innings. Angelina Bill had four strikeouts in 32/3 innings.

Baseball

No. 11 Ocean City 9, Absegami 5: Evan Taylor homered twice and doubled for the Red Raiders (15-6), who are No. 11 in The Press Elite 11. Taylor added three RBIs and scored three. Jack Hoag went 2 for 4 with a run. Duke McCarron struck out two in 42/3 innings. He also went 2 for 3 with two RBIs. Riley Gunnels had an RBI and scored once. Colin Thompson and Dante Edwardi each drove in one. Shawn Repetti, Jack Strickland, Noah Herrington and Dylan Oliver each scored once.

Michael DeBlasio homered and had two RBIs for the Braves (10-9). Andrew Baldino, Matthew Johansen and Adrian Wiggins each had an RBI. Andrew Baldino and Krish Sheth each struck out two.

Ocean City also beat Absegami 6-1 on Tuesday.

No. 10 Mainland Reg. 8, Oakcrest 3: Cohen Cook homered and drove in two for the Mustangs (15-4). Brandon Sharkey doubled and scored once. He also pitched two innings and allowed just two hits. Will Hoover struck out six in five innings to earn the win. Cole Campbell had an RBI and scored once. Mainland is No. 10 in The Elite 11.

David Connelly drove in two for the Falcons (7-14). Adrian Firpo had an RBI and a run. Tony Petrongolo and Julian Frank each scored once. Will Grayson struck out six in 42/3 innings.

Middle Twp. 13, Bridgeton 0: Frankie Castellano went 2 for 2 with five RBIs, two runs and a double for the Panthers (9-12).Ryan Gallagher went 2 for 2 with a double and two runs. Michael Adelizzi and Vincent Povio each scored two and had an RBI. Matthew Barcas struck out eight in three innings. Nick Fonseca pitched two innings with two strikeouts. Both pitchers combined for a no-hitter.

Dominic Ketterer struck out three in three innings for Bridgeton (4-13).

No. 8 Egg Harbor Twp. 18, Atlantic City 0: Ben Adams pitched five innings with nine strikeouts for the Eagles (17-6). He only allowed three hits. Jacob Cagna went 2 for 3 with a homer, six RBIs and two runs. Alec Armstrong tripled and had three RBIs. Joey Velardi went 2 for 3 with three runs and two RBIs. Ryan Suthard and Cameron Flukey each scored twice. EH, which is No. 8 in The Elite 11, led 5-0 after the first inning.

Brendon Cahill singled twice for Atlantic City (2-20).

