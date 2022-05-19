 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP | LATE WEDNESDAY

Mia Merlino's walk-off double leads Spirit past Oakcrest: Late Wednesday roundup

Mia Merlino hit a two-run, walk-off double to lead the Holy Spirit High School softball team to 4-3 victory over Oakcrest in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division game Wednesday. 

Overall, the freshman went 3 for 4 with three doubles for the Spartans (7-12). Sophomore Alex Graffius hit a solo homer. Junior Aly Rymas pitched a complete game with just three hits and two strikeouts. It was the second straight victory for Holy Spirit. 

Freshman Carly Angelo went 2 for 2, including a two-run home run in the third inning that gave the Falcons (3-14) a 3-1 lead. Dakota Miranda added an RBI. Abigail Tunney struck out four in six innings.

Mainland Reg. 11, St. Joseph 5: Bella D'Agostino pitched a complete game with eight strikeouts for the Mustangs (13-7). Ava Kinkler homered, drove in four and scored two. Ava Jamison had two RBIs. Bella Barretta and Elena Bernal each scored two.

Abby Willis went 2 for with two RBIs and a run for the Wildcats (16-9). Katie Dainton scored three and added an RBI. Jenna Calchi doubled, scored and drove in one. Ava Fisher struck out seven and allowed one hit in 31/3 innings. Angelina Bill had four strikeouts in 32/3 innings.

Baseball

No. 11 Ocean City 9, Absegami 5:  Evan Taylor homered twice and doubled for the  Red Raiders (15-6), who are No. 11 in The Press Elite 11. Taylor added three RBIs and scored three. Jack Hoag went 2 for 4 with a run. Duke McCarron struck out two in 42/3 innings. He also went 2 for 3 with two RBIs. Riley Gunnels had an RBI and scored once. Colin Thompson and Dante Edwardi each drove in one. Shawn Repetti, Jack Strickland, Noah Herrington and Dylan Oliver each scored once.

Michael DeBlasio homered and had two RBIs for the Braves (10-9). Andrew Baldino, Matthew Johansen and Adrian Wiggins each had an RBI. Andrew Baldino and Krish Sheth each struck out two.

Ocean City also beat Absegami 6-1 on Tuesday.

No. 10 Mainland Reg. 8, Oakcrest 3: Cohen Cook homered and drove in two for the Mustangs (15-4). Brandon Sharkey doubled and scored once. He also pitched two innings and allowed just two hits. Will Hoover struck out six in five innings to earn the win. Cole Campbell had an RBI and scored once. Mainland is No. 10 in The Elite 11. 

David Connelly drove in two for the Falcons (7-14). Adrian Firpo had an RBI and a run. Tony Petrongolo and Julian Frank each scored once. Will Grayson struck out six in 42/3 innings.

Middle Twp. 13, Bridgeton 0: Frankie Castellano went 2 for 2 with five RBIs, two runs and a double for the Panthers (9-12).Ryan Gallagher went 2 for 2 with a double and two runs. Michael Adelizzi and Vincent Povio each scored two and had an RBI. Matthew Barcas struck out eight in three innings. Nick Fonseca pitched two innings with two strikeouts. Both pitchers combined for a no-hitter.

Dominic Ketterer struck out three in three innings for Bridgeton (4-13).

No. 8 Egg Harbor Twp. 18, Atlantic City 0: Ben Adams pitched five innings with nine strikeouts for the Eagles (17-6). He only allowed three hits. Jacob Cagna went 2 for 3 with a homer, six RBIs and two runs. Alec Armstrong tripled and had three RBIs. Joey Velardi went 2 for 3 with three runs and two RBIs. Ryan Suthard and Cameron Flukey each scored twice. EH, which is No. 8 in The Elite 11, led 5-0 after the first inning.

Brendon Cahill singled twice for Atlantic City (2-20).

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

Tennis and golf

Boys tennis 

No. 3 Mainland Reg. 5, St. Augustine 0

Singles: Michael Walton d. Vincent Polistina 6-4, 6-2; Alex Wise d. Tanner Roth 6-0, 6-1; Evan Himmelstein d. Santino Casale 6-0, 6-1

Doubles: Joseph Dib-Chris Guillen d. John Terista-Warren Garland 6-0, 6-1; John Palaia d. Jackson Kuzma-Nathaniel Paradela 6-2, 6-1

Records: Mainland 17-0; St. Augustine 4-12

Millville 5, Egg Harbor Twp. 0

Singles: Jacob Lewis d. Donovan Sullivan 6-3, 4-6, 11-9; Andrew Crain d. Benjamin Zhang 6-4, 6-4; Matthew Sooy d. Kyle Tran 6-0, 6-1

Doubles: Russell Corson-Nicolas Meehan d. James White-Brian Zheng 6-0, 6-0; Shaun McCarthy-Tyler Traylor-McKnight d. Michael Do-Jude Pagay 6-2, 6-1

Records: Millville 10-4; EHT 5-9

Oakcrest 4, Bridgeton 1

Singles: Kyle Espina. O d. Uzi Sylejmani 6-0, 6-0; Jason Barragan B d. Keagan Samuel 4-6, 6-4, 10-8; Thomas Pham O d. Renee Barragan 6-3, 6-1

Doubles: Angelo Cuerquis-Brian Tran O d. Yllzon Sylejmani-Oscar Hernandez 6-1, 6-1; Shrij Dave-Terrance Gandy O d. Pedro G.-Uriel Perez 6-3, 6-0

Records: Oakcrest 7-8; Bridgeton 4-8

Cedar Creek 5, Holy Spirit 0

Singles: Sean Snyder won by forfeit; Chase Blanchard d. Kai Shellem 6-1, 6-0; Kyle O'Connor d. Gabe Fuccatona 6-1, 6-1

Doubles: Daniel Perez-Chris Lam d. P Patel-R. Patel 6-1, 6-0; Owen Nowalsky-Xavier Winston won by forfeit

Records: Cedar Creek 11-2; Holy Spirit 0-11

No. 4 Pinelands Reg. 5, Barnegat 0

Singles: Brian Delbury d. Aidan Birch 6-0, 6-0; Adam Grelak d. Kyle Wright 6-0, 6-1; Zach Triebel d. Alan Cheng 6-0, 6-0

Doubles: Aiden Falduto-Dan Eberlin d. Owen Cisco-Austin Wolcott 6-2, 6-0; Ty Kline-William Sisco won by forfeit

Records: Pinelands 21-2; Barnegat 1-15

No. 9 Middle Twp. 5, Buena Reg. 0

Singles: Xander Hardin d. Jake Harris 6-0, 6-0; Justin Wen d. Matthew Lillia 6-0, 6-0; Shane Kern d. Dominic Longona 6-0, 6-0

Doubles: Will Casterline-Steve Berrodin d. Stephen Pepper-Joshua Sharpe 6-0, 6-0; Simon Hardin-Markos Sakoulas won by forfeit

Records: Middle 16-1; Buena 1-10

No. 10 Ocean City 5, Hammonton 0

Singles: Charles DiCicco d. Brett Hare 6-1, 6-0; Kraig Redmond d. Chris Volk 6-0, 6-1; Evan Cho d. Lucas Iuluicci 6-0, 6-1

Doubles: Chris Ganter-Jackson Barnes d. Tyler Puccio-Ryan Ulerick 6-2, 6-0; Ethan Meron-Luke Wagner d. Steven Zeng-Stanley Smith 6-0, 6-0

Records: Ocean City 12-4; Hammonton 0-17

Boys golf

At Ocean Acres Country Club (par 36)

Southern Reg. 163, Central Reg. 190

S: Alex Henbest 39, Graeme Schnarre 40, Kieran Chenoweth-Hafner 41,Landon Beirne 43

C: Thomas Donachy 39, Jeremiah Vespoli 42, Kevin Coffey 51, Andrew Piszel 58

Records: Southern 13-3; Central 4-11

Girls golf

Southern Reg. 194, Toms River North 263

At Bey Lea Golf Course (par 36)

S: Mary Kate Reilly 39, Madelyn Beirne 46, Ashley Pierson 54, Samantha Reilly 55

T: Katelyn Rizzo 58, Morgan Tarantino 64, Vivianna Onofrietti 69, Jane Doe 72

Records: Southern 18-0; TRN 0-11

