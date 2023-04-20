Mia McColl scored four goals to lead the Cedar Creek High School girls lacrosse team to a 7-4 victory over Absegami in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division game Thursday.

Gianna Thoms, Carlene Mains and Cierra Sansone each scored once for the Pirates (3-3), who snapped a three-game losing skid. Sierra Sketers made 10 saves. Isabella Cote had five draw controls.

Sarah Glass and Analise Myles each scored twice for Absegami (1-4). Glass added four draw controls. Vivian Jiang made 13 saves.

No. 9 Ocean City 18, Mainland Reg. 7: Delainey Sutley scored six for the Red Raiders (4-2), who are No. 9 in The Press Elite 11. Kelsea Cooke scored four. Brynn Culmone and Madison Wenner each scored three and added an assist. Katie Pierce had two assists. Aliza Otton made three saves.

Jane Meade, Ava Sheeran and Eva Blanco each scored two for Mainland (3-4). Lani Ford had one goal. Kylie Kurtz made 14 saves.

No. 8 Barnegat 18, Pineland Reg. 4: Savia Singh scored five and had an assist for the Bengals (7-1). Calli Dunn added five assists and two goals. Alyson Sojak added five assists and a goal. Hailee Lutz and Olivia Carll each scored twice. Kylei Grant, Samantha Manco, Nicki Jackson and Lizzie Medina each scored once. Emalie Menegus and Hailee Lutz each made two saves.

Alyssa Brown, Norah Maleski, Lily Balmann and Olivia Stertenlieb each scored for Pinelands (0-4). Emma Murry made nine saves.

No. 6 Holy Spirit 18, Middle Twp. 3: Hanna Watson had 10 assists and four goals for the Spartans (5-0). Brielle Soltys scored four and had two assists. Maddie Abbott scored four. Kendall Murphy scored three and added two assists. Lauren Cella and Taylor Lyons each scored twice. Marissa Gras made five saves.

Maddyn McAnaney scored twice for the Panthers (1-4). Abbie Teefy scored once. Olivia Rodgers made six saves.

Lower Cape May Reg. 17, Egg Harbor Twp. 5: Ryan Salinsky scored four for Lower (2-2). Olivia Lewis had four assists and scored three. Ainsley Reed scored four and added two assists. Tessa Hueber scored three and had an assist. Nora Shoffler had two goals and an assist. Allyson Walsh made seven saves.

Skyler Wood, Angelina Petracci, Alejandra Arboleda, Taylor Lear and Jossalyn Gagnon each scored for the Eagles (0-5). Suhayla Johnson-Ramirez made five saves.

Our Lady of Mercy 20, Atlantic City 10: Lucia Visalli scored six for the Villagers (5-2). Gabby Eaise scored five and added three assists. Rylie Gemberling scored four and added two assists. Gabby Celli scored three and had one assist. Jenna D'Orio added two goals and two assists. Kaleigh Matlack made seven saves.

Alexandra Dounoulis scored five for Atlantic City (3-1). Bryn Swift and Letty Mendoza each scored twice, and Mia D'Arco once. Bridget Roach made two saves.

Millville 15, Oakcrest 3: The Thunderbolts (2-4) won their second straight game. Addison Maulone, Rachel Carson and Sydney Derringer each scored for Oakcrest (0-5). Fatima Sougoufara made 14 saves. No further information was available.

Lacey Twp. 8, Point Pleasant Borough 7: Zoey Smith scored five and had an assist for the Lions (2-4). Kathleen Lopez scored three, and Samantha Slota added one. Maeve Meehan made nine saves. Point Pleasant fell to 4-3.