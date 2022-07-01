Meet The Press High School Male Athlete of the Year

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — David Giulian won his 100th career wrestling match for Middle Township High School on Jan. 27.
The 5-foot-10, 190-pound Giulian pinned his opponent and raised his arms as a student section, many of them dressed in the Panthers' school colors of black and orange, roared. It was time to celebrate.
But before leaving the gym, Giulian rolled up the mats and swept the floor of the team’s practice room.
Middle coach Matt Wolf has a rule that senior captains must make sure that everything is in order at the end of the night.
“On that night, if he had left to celebrate, I wouldn’t have thought a second about it," Wolf said. "He was the last one in there. That's who he is."
A football, wrestling and track and field standout, Giualian is The Press Male Athlete of the Year.
Last fall, Giulian rushed for 751 yards and made 106 tackles at linebacker. He finished with a school record 117 career wrestling wins in the winter. This spring, he defended his Cape May County discus championship. Giulian will play football for the College of New Jersey.
He credited his senior teammates Brett Nabb and Matthew Frame in football and Alick Killian in wrestling with helping him succeed.
“I wouldn’t be the person I am today without Middle Township and all the people I’ve met here,” he said. “I think having the support of the whole community has really shaped me into the person I am today.”
Not only is Giulian a three-sport athlete, but he spends his summers as Avalon lifeguard and represents the patrol in various lifeguard competitions. Wolf joked that Giulian trains and works so much he doesn’t know how he’s standing at the end of the day.
“I love that grind, staying busy,” Giulian said of being a three-sport athlete. “Just getting after it. Getting up early, going to work out, going to school, and working out again. I just love it.”
Giuian’s best individual moment of his senior year came in the state individual wrestling tournament.
Wolf has known Giulian almost his whole life. Before beginning high school, Giulian wrote Wolf a note, saying that he couldn't wait to one day wrestle in the state individual tournament with Wolf at his side. That note came true when Giulian finished sixth at 190 pounds at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.
“He had that as a goal for a long time,” Wolf said. “There was a lot of sacrifice.”
But beyond his individual achievements is what Giulian meant to the teams he played on. The Middle football team last fall won the West Jersey Football League United Division title for its first league championship since 1969. The Panthers wrestling team was 53-27 during his tenure.
Giulian would stay after wrestling and football practices to talk with coaches about how to help his teammates improve.
“It’s team first,” Wolf said. “He elevated those programs to a different level than they had been.”
Giulian stepped on the football field or wrestling mat expecting to win.
“Dave has great confidence,” Wolf said, “and it’s well-based because he’s put the work in. He changed the expectations of people around him because of his confidence.”
Giulian jokes that his family “saved the best for last.”
He is the youngest of Amy and Karl Giulian's four children. All played sports for the Panthers.
“I’m just happy to be able to make parents proud, and make my family proud,” he said.
Rob, 22, was a tennis, cross country and swimming standout. Cate, 21, ran and swam. Karl, 20, starred in football and had 104 victories in wrestling.
When it came to sports, David followed after his siblings.
“Karl in second or third grade made a decision to play football,” David said. “The year after I decided to play, too.”
Karl started wrestling as a high school freshman. David saw that and decided to try that sport as a seventh grader.
“He would always be beating me up,” David said of Karl. “I definitely credit a lot of my success to him for beating me up.”
Giulian chose football over wrestling when it comes to college.
“The grind of always laying a hit,” Giulian said. ”I just love that feeling of laying a hit. I think that’s what separates football and wrestling, being able to hit people and have fun flying to the ball.”
As for the future, Giulian intends to major in education at the College of New Jersey and pursue a life as a teacher, coach and lifeguard.
“Beach and teach,” he said with a smile. “I think my purpose in life is to help people. I love lifeguarding because being able to help people. I love staying after practice to help younger kids. I think (teaching) is my best chance to help as many people as I can.”
The Press Male Athlete of the Year Runners-Up
Calem Bowman
Calem Bowman
Millville senior
Bowman made 111 tackles and caught two TD passes for the Millville football team that won the South/Central Group IV championship. He averaged 5.4 points and 6.5 rebounds in basketball and won the Cumberland County high jump championship. He will play football at Post University in Waterbury, Connecticut.
Trevor Cohen
Trevor Cohen
Holy Spirit senior
Cohen played both quarterback and running back for the Spartans. He rushed for 597 yards and five TDs and threw for 1.635 yards and 16 TDs. Cohen played center field in baseball, batting .500 with six home runs. He will play baseball at Rutgers University.
Cohl Mercado
Cohl Mercado
St. Joseph Academy senior
Mercardo rushed for 753 yards and caught 27 passes for 543 yards in football. In baseball, Mercado batted .553 (42 for 76) with 31 stolen bases. He will play baseball at Boston College.
Ja’son Prevard
Ja’son Prevard
St. Joseph Academy senior
Prevard excelled at football and basketball. He threw for 1,527 yards and 18 TDs, ran for 4 TDs. Prevard played point guard for the basketball team, averaging 14.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists. He will play football at East Coast Prep, a post-graduate school in Massachusetts.
Elijah Steward
Elijah Steward
Holy Spirit senior
Steward excelled at football and track and field. He caught a program single-season record 60 passes for 1,081 yards and 15 touchdowns. His 30 career touchdown catches are a record for a Cape-Atlantic League school. The 5-foot-11, 185-pound receiver is committed to Lafayette College. In track and field, he won the state Non-Public B 400-meter dash.
