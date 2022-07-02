Meet The Press Female Athlete of the Year

LINWOOD — Camryn Dirkes proudly points to the bump on the side of her nose.

It happened when she took an elbow to the face as a freshman in her Mainland Regional High School basketball debut.

It’s a physical souvenir of the toughness and competitiveness that helped her have one of the most accomplished careers in Mustangs sports history.

A soccer, basketball and track and field standout, the graduate is The Press Female Athlete of the Year.

“I had a lot of fun these past four years, this year especially,” Dirkes said. “It definitely went quicker than expected, made a lot of new friends and memories that I’ll never forget. I couldn’t be more thankful for these four years, but they did fly by.”

She said the Mainland culture was a big reason for her success.

“As a young athlete coming in, everyone accepts you right away and treats you like one of them. That gets you ready for those big-game situations.”

Dirkes found herself in plenty of those big-game situations as a senior.

She scored 14 goals for the girls soccer team, including the winner when Mainland ended Ocean City’s 45-game unbeaten streak with a 1-0 double-overtime victory Oct. 12. The Linwood resident was The Press Girls Basketball Player of the Year this winter, averaging 11.9 points. This spring she set the school record in the triple jump and individually won two South Jersey Group III titles, two Atlantic County championships and a Cape-Atlantic League title.

But it’s not her individual accomplishments that set Dirkes apart. Rather it was her belief in the team that made so many take notice.

“The rarity of her is her balance of confidence and humility,” Mainland girls basketball coach Scott Betson said. “You tend to have one or the other. Her confidence gives her trust in her athletic ability. Her humility and her approach is that it’s not about me. It’s about this group of girls that I’m with. Everyone likes her. You will not find someone who doesn’t have a positive thing to say about her.”

Few South Jersey athletes won as much as Dirkes in 2021-22.

She led the girls basketball team to a 28-3 record, the Cape-Atlantic League and South Jersey Group III titles and a state final appearance. The girls soccer team reached the South Jersey Group III final. The girls track and field team won the Atlantic County championship and finished 9-0 in dual meets to win the CAL American Conference title.

“It’s (about) the team,” she said. “I would have done individual sports if I wanted to try to succeed by myself. I really enjoy being part of a team. It’s such an interesting culture having a family outside of your own family. I truly do mean it when I say I don’t care how many points I score. I just want to win.”

Betson recalls meeting Dirkes at a 2018 informational meeting for incoming freshmen.

“She just walked in and owned the room,” he said. “You could tell even in those 10 minutes that this kid was different. Obviously, she’s athletically gifted, but that kind of maturity and confidence goes a long way in high school sports. ”

Dirkes is quick to laugh and smile. She was Mainland’s prom queen this spring. At first glance, she would appear to have had an ideal high school career but it was not without adversity.

She missed all of her sophomore 2019-20 basketball season with a foot injury. Like all athletes her age, she lost the 2020 spring season to the pandemic.

“It gave me some perspective on how much I really enjoyed being a part of a team,” she said, “and what I wanted to do in my future.”

That future will not include school sports. Dirkes will attend the University of Georgia, but she will not play for the Bulldogs. She will major in business with a focus on accounting and be a "normal" student.

“People ask me all the time what made me decide (not to play sports in college),” she said. “During that (COVID) break, I figured out what I wanted to do with my future. I do want to be a normal student. I want to focus on who I want to be outside of athletics. I’m looking forward to figuring that out.”

Dirkes, however, plans to keep competing in some form.

“Of course, I’m going to miss (sports),” she said. “I dedicated every aspect of my life leading up to this.”

So what will be her new competitive outlet? Golf? Road racing? Monopoly?

Dirkes laughed when she heard the question.

“Catch me on the (putting) green,” she said with a laugh. “Definitely not playing Monopoly. I’m not sure, but I’ll be doing something.”

Camryn Dirkes By the Numbers 711: Her career basketball points. 68-9: Mainland girls basketball team’s record with Dirkes in the lineup. 38 feet, 5.5 inches: Dirkes' school triple jump record. 118-4: The distance of her winning throw at the South Jersey Group III javelin championship. 14: The number of soccer goals Dirkes scored last fall.

