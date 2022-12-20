McCracken scores 23 as Wildwood wins: Roundup

Wildwood High School’s Macie McCracken led with 23 points as the Warriors beat host Clayton 61-36 in a Tri-County Conference girls basketball game Tuesday.

Sinaia Hills scored 12 points for Wildwood (2-1), and Sophia Wilber had 10. Kaydence Oakley added eight points. For the Clippers (1-2), Rainelle Blocker scored 23 points and Ava Delaney had five.

Pilgrim Academy 35, Buena Regional 22: Pilgrim (2-0) led 21-18 after three quarters and pulled away in the final quarter. For Buena (2-2), Adriana Capone scored 14 points and Mya Inman and Sophia Ramos-Garcia each added four.

Atlantic Christian 62, Veritas Christian Academy 36: Evangelina Kim topped Atlantic Christian with 22 points and eight steals. Reyna Lewis added 13 points, eight rebounds, three steals and two blocks. Paige Noble had 13 points, four rebounds and three steals, and Gianna Flynn contributed 12 points and four rebounds.

Boys basketball

Wildwood 90, Clayton 71: Junior Hans topped Wildwood with 24 points and had three assists.

The host Warriors (3-0) pulled out to a 42-28 halftime lead.

Alex Daniel scored 15 points and had 14 rebounds in the win. Lance Lillo added 12 points and six rebounds, and Brian Cunniff had 10 points and four assists. Ryan Troiano contributed eight points and six assists, and Anthony Freeman had seven points and nine rebounds. Jordan Fusik added six points, nine rebounds and eight steals.

For Clayton (2-1), Aidan Carter led with 14 points. Kameron Miller and Princeton Sackor each scored 12 points, and they had 11 and 10 rebouns, respectively.

No. 5 Egg Harbor Township 79, Bridgeton 47: DJ Germann scored 19 points for the host Eagles (2-1), who were ranked No. 5 in The Press Preseason Elite 11. Keion Elliot and Jamil Wilkins each had 18 points, and Christian Rando added 12. CJ Ford contributed four.

Zikwon Anderson led Bridgeton (0-4) with 20 points.

ACIT 61, Cherokee 52: Jayden Lopez topped visiting ACIT (2-1) with 21 points, and Desi Stroud added 15. Jamiel Quintana contributed nine points, Nasir Tucker added seven and Yamdry Hernandez five. Keishon Sellers led Cherokee (2-1) with 17 points.