Wildwood High School’s Macie McCracken led all scorers with 25 points and the Warriors beat Gateway Regional 60-28 on Friday in a South Jersey Group I girls basketball semifinal game.

McCracken also had 12 rebounds, two blocks and seven steals.

Kaydence Oakley scored nine for host and second-seeded Wildwood (22-7), and Angela Wilber tallied eight with six rebounds. Sinaia Hills and Maya Benichou scored seven and six, respectively, and Sophia Wilber added three, plus seven assists. For the sixth-seeded Gators (16-11), Angelina Zagone scored 17, and Bella Fini had six.

Wildwood will play top-seeded Woodstown on Tuesday for the South Jersey Group I championship. Woodstown beat Penns Grove 67-36.

South Jersey Non-Public B quarterfinal

(1)Wildwood Catholic 41, (8) Gloucester Catholic 34: Kaci Mikulski and Carly Murphy each scored 13 to lead the top-seeded Crusaders (24-5), who are ranked seventh in The Press Elite 11. Mikulski scored 10 in the second half and Murphy scored four in the fourth quarter. El McCabe scored seven, Destiny Wallace six and Ava Vogdes two. Jamzada Green had 12 for eighth-seeded Gloucester Catholic (15-13), and Bree Kemble and Macie Nugent each added eight.

Wildwood Catholic will host fifth-seeded Holy Spirit at 6 p.m. Monday in an S. J. Non-Public B semifinal.

(5) Holy Spirit 67, (4) Holy Cross Prep 60: Lauren Cella scored 17 for visiting Holy Spirit (18-8), and Sabrina Little had 14. Kira Murray added 10, Kendall Murphy nine and Cece Bell eight. Angelina Bell contributed six, and Kieran Brewster had three. The fifth-seeded Spartans trailed 31-27 at halftime but outscored Holy Cross 40-29 in the second half. Holy Cross fell to 18-9.

S.J. Non-Public A quarterfinal

(1) St. John Vianney 67, (9) Our Lady of Mercy Academy 39: Ashley Sofilkanich scored 13 and had seven rebounds for top-seeded St. John Vianney (29-0), and Madison Kocis and Julia Karpell each scored 10. Ninth-seeded OLMA finished 16-11.

St. John Vianney will host fourth-seeded Red Bank Catholic on Monday in a sectional semifinal. RBC beat fifth-seeded St. Thomas Aquinas 47-38 in its quarterfinal.

BOYS BASKETBALL

South Jersey Group I semifinal

(4) Burlington City 49, (1) Wildwood 46: Lovion Bell scored 17 for fourth-seed Burlington, which trailed 24-21 but outscored the host Warriors 28-22 in the second half. Gilly Chery added 11 for the Blue Devils.

Alex Daniel scored 14 and Junior Hans had 14 for top-seeded Wildwood. Jordan Fusik contributed 13 and Ryan Troiano had four.

Burlington City will play for the S.J. Group I title at second-seeded Woodbury on Monday. Woodbury beat sixth-seeded Pitman 48-44 in the other semifinal.

Late Thursday

(7) Middle Township 76, (15) Lindenwold 52: Re Ale Basquine scored 17 points and had six rebounds to help the Panthers win a S.J. Group II quarterfinal game.

Anthony Trombetta added 14 points for the Panthers (18-11).

Bubba McNeil added 10 points, five rebounds and three steals, and Devon Bock scored eight and had eight boards. Jamir McNeill scored seven and contributed five rebounds, seven assists and four steals. Aydan Howell tallied seven with four assists and three steals. Riley Powell scored five, and Troy Billiris and Chase Moore each had four.

Middle will play a sectional semifinal game at third-seeded Cinnaminson at 2 p.m. Saturday. Cinnaminson defeated No. 6 Haddon Heights 65-55 in its semifinal. Lindenwold, the 15th seed, dropped to 10-15.

Atlantic Christian 53, Kings Christian 31: Charlie Costello scored 17 for the Cougars. Noah Stokes added 13 rebounds and 12 points. For Kings, Jimbo Winkelspecht scored nine. Kings led 11-10 after the first quarter, but Atlantic Christian used a 17-5 edge in the second to take a 27-16 lead at halftime.