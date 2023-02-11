LINWOOD — Ava and Bella Mazur put on a show Saturday.

The twins each scored double-digit points and were all over the court to lead the top-seeded Mainland Regional High School girls basketball team to a 42-25 victory over ninth-seeded Our Lady of Mercy Academy in a Cape-Atlantic League Tournament quarterfinal game Saturday.

The Mustangs (21-2), ranked fifth in The Press Elite 11, also defeated the Villagers 53-31 on Jan. 13 and 51-26 on Feb. 2.

Mainland will play the winner of fifth-seeded Wildwood Catholic Academy and fourth-seeded Ocean City in the semifinals Wednesday. Both semifinal games will be played at Atlantic City.

On Saturday, Bella scored a game-high 15 points, and Ava added 13. Both made multiple defensive plays.

"We just wanted to come out strong," Ava said. "It was our third time playing OLMA this season, so we knew we had to come out strong our last time playing them. It was just great to have a good win against them."

Mainland led 11-4 after the first quarter. Early on, the Mustangs led 6-0 after three straight baskets by Bella. The junior gave her team a 9-2 lead with a 3-point shot. Scoring the team's first nine points gave her confidence for the rest of the game, she said.

Bella went 7-for-9 from the free-throw line.

"It was just a good win," Bella said. "Third time seeing them, we had to come out strong. It was the third round of the playoffs, and we are just ready for our semifinal game."

In the second quarter, junior guard Kasey Bretones grabbed an offensive rebound and passed it out to Ava, who made a 3 to make it 14-6. Ava later stole the ball with less than 10 seconds left and made a layup to give the Mustangs a 22-12 lead at halftime.

The Mustangs were feeling comfortable at the half, Ava said.

"We knew at halftime that we were going good and on a roll," her sister added.

Bretones scored three points, her playing time shortened because she recently has been dealing with some stomach issues.

"We really dedicated that win to Kasey," Ava said. "It's hard playing out there without her, but we did it."

OLMA outscored Mainland 9-7 in the third quarter to cut its deficit to 29-21. The Villagers' Savannah Prescott and Drew Coyle each made 3s to make the score 26-20. Prescott also made a jumper and a free throw in the third.

After that quarter, Mainland coach Scott Betson just told his team to keep playing hard, Ava said. The Mustangs listened and outscored the Villagers 13-4 in the fourth quarter.

Sydney Stokes scored five for the Mustangs, and Jane Meade added four. Bretones scored three, Ava Sheeran two.

For OLMA, Prescott scored a team-leading 12, and Coyle added seven. Coyle made two 3s. Madelynn Bernhardt, Sophia Sacco and Angelina Dragone each scored two.

"It's hard to beat good teams three times, so I was happy with it," Betson said.

Mainland defeated both Ocean City and Wildwood Catholic twice this season. The Crusaders are No. 7 in the Elite 11, and the Red Raiders are ranked ninth.

"That's how tournament play works," Betson said. "Every round gets a little bit tougher. Those are two tough teams."

Added Bella, "We are very excited. … Very tough and we love playing those types of teams."