Mawali Osunnyi counted the days to the South Jersey track and field championships Saturday afternoon.

Last season, the Mainland Regional High School senior finished second in the Group III high jump, losing first place because he had one more miss than the eventual winner.

“It slipped right through my hands because I missed one jump at 6-2 last year,” he said. “That really stuck with me. I had to come and get it done and claim my title.”

That’s what Osunnyi did.

He equaled his personal-best with a leap of 6 feet, 8 inches and won the Group III high jump at Delsea Regional. He also won the triple jump with a distance of 44-6.5. Josiah Williams of Mainland jumped 44-5.75 to finish second.

The top-six finishers, plus ties, in each event in each enrollment group qualify for the state group championships next weekend.

Osunnyi wasn’t satisfied with his performance Saturday. He was slightly disappointed with his triple jump distance although grateful for the win.

“I know I have way more to go,” Osunnyi said. “Last year I didn’t do so well (at the state group championships). I’m looking to do way better.”

Osunnyi’s effort highlighted an outstanding day by local athletes on the final day of the two-day meet.

Xander Roberts-Bogin and Isaiah Davenport of Pleasantville defended their sectional titles. Roberts-Bogin won the Group II 400 dash in 48.51 seconds. He also finished second in the 200 dash.

Davenport jumped 6-6 to win the Group II high jump.

Gabriel Wilkins of Absegami won the Group III discus with a personal-best throw of 156-1.

Nick Scarangelli of Ocean City, who won the 3,200 run Friday night, won the 1,600 run in 4:24.23 Saturday.

Hammonton senior Emma Peretti of Hammonton defended her title in the Group III shot put with a put of 37-10. Hammonton freshman Mitra Sampson finished second with a put of 37-9.

Micha Walker of Oakcrest threw 147-2 to win the Group II discus.

The Ocean City foursome of Maeve Smith, Chloe Care, Zoe Zammit and Elaina Styer won the Group III 4x800 relay in 9:48.92.

Haddonfield won the girls Group II team title, and Manchester Township the boys Group II championship.

In Group III, the Winslow Township girls and the Delsea Regional boys won team championships.

Group I and IV championships

Ahmad Fogg and Jamil Wilkins of Egg Harbor Township delivered two of the best performances at the Group I and IV championships at Pennsauken on Saturday.

Fogg jumped a personal-best 23-0.75 to win the Group IV long jump for the second straight year.

Wilkins jumped a personal-best 46-5 to win the Group IV triple jump. Fogg jumped 44-4.5 to finish second.

A pair of Southern Regional athletes also won titles Saturday.

Andrew Bowker won the Group IV 3,200 in 9:23.80. Fabian Gonzalez, who won the shot put Friday, added the discus championship Saturday, throwing 192-9.

A pair of Millville athletes also won titles. Leah Howard defended her Group IV javelin title with a throw of 159-7, while Zachary Hendershott cleared 12-6 to win the pole vault.

The Clayton girls and Woodbury boys won Group I team titles. In Group IV, the Pennsauken boys and Toms River North girls were the team winners.