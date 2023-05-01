Mary Kate Armstrong struck out 18 and allowed one hit to lead the Holy Spirit High School softball team to a 7-0 win over Cape May Tech on Monday.
Lily Hagan went 3 for 4 with three RBIs for the Spartans. Madison Berry was 3 for 3 with an RBI.
Absegami 22, Pleasantville 1
Audrey Phillips was 4 for 4 with three runs scored and two RBIs for the Braves. Alyssa Bailey was 3 for 3 with three runs scored and two RBIs.
Buena 12, ACIT 2
Buena coach Pam Pickett earned career win No. 699.
Laylah Collins was 3 for 3 with three RBIs for Buena (7-5). Camryn Johnson scored four runs. Jamirah Roberts had three RBIs.
Buena plays at Ocean City 4 p.m. Tuesday.
