Marquee Matchups: The Seagull Classic

011022-pac-spt-seagull

On January 9 2022, at Holy Spirit High School in Absecon, St.Joe's vs Haddonfield boys in the Seagull Classic basketball tournament.

A preview of this weekend’s can’t miss high school sports events

The Seagull Classic

Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Holy Spirit High School.

This showcase returns for the fourth time since The South Jersey Basketball Summit Organization revitalized the event in 2018. The Organization is a group of basketball officials dedicated to improving the game. The organization runs the annual CO Basketball Summit, a gathering of coaches and officials involved in the South Jersey basketball scene. All proceeds from the Seagull go towards scholarships the organization awards to South Jersey players.

Tickets: $10 per day (includes admission to all that day’s games). Senior Citizens cost $5. Children 10 and under are free.

Inside the event: This year the Seagull features five teams ranked in The Press boys basketball Elite 11 - No. 2 St. Augustine Prep; No. 3 Eastside; No. 5 Camden Catholic; No. 6 Egg Harbor Township; and No. 8 Mainland Regional.

The event also features five teams ranked in The Press girls basketball Elite 11 - No. 1 Paul VI; No. 3 Camden Catholic; No. 4 Mainland Regional; No. 5 Cherokee; and No. 10 Gloucester Catholic.

The schedule:

Friday

5 p.m. Atlantic City girls vs. Holy Spirit

6:30 p.m. Manasquan girls vs. Paul VI

8 p.m. Holy Spirit vs. Absegami

Saturday

10 a.m. Camden Catholic girls vs. Mainland Regional

11:30 a.m. Gloucester Catholic girls vs. Cherokee

1 p.m. Haddonfield vs. Hammonton

2:30 p.m. Camden catholic vs. Egg Harbor Township

4 p.m. Lower Cape May vs. Holy Cross Prep

5:30 p.m. Wildwood catholic vs. Rancocas Valley

7 p.m. St. Joseph Academy vs. Timber Creek

8:30 p.m. Elizabeth vs. Mainland Regional

Sunday

11 a.m. Ocean City vs. Southern Regional

12:30 p.m. Paul VI vs. Trenton Catholic

2 p.m. St. Thomas Aquinas vs. Eastside

3:30 p.m. Salem vs. Cherokee

5 p.m. Atlantic City vs.Linden

6:30 p.m. St. Augustine Prep vs. Toms River North

8 p.m. Holy Spirit vs. Pleasantville

Contact: 609-272-7209
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
