Marquee matchups for high school sports this weeked

A scene from the Jackson Memorial-Atlantic City girls basketball game Wednesday on the Vikings' court. Atlantic City NJ. January 25, 2023.

 Kristian Gontea For The Press

A preview of this weekend’s can’t miss high school sports events.

Girls Basketball

Calvi Electric Girls Basketball Shootout

Saturday and Sunday at Ocean City Intermediate School

Tickets: $7 per day includes admission to all that day’s games.

The schedule:

Saturday

1:45 p.m. - Bridgeton vs. Cedar Creek

3:30 p.m. - Egg Harbor Township vs. Notre Dame

5:15 p.m. - Middle Township vs. Atlantic City

7 p.m. - Mainland Regional vs. Ocean City

Sunday

Noon - Vineland vs. Red Bank Regional

1:45 p.m. - Absegami vs. Gloucester Catholic

3:30 p.m. - Hammonton vs. Wildwood

5:15 p.m. - Wildwood Catholic vs. Woodbury

7 p.m. - Holy Spirit vs. Woodstown.

Inside the event: The feature game matches Mainland (14-2) against Ocean City (15-2). This contest could decide the top seed in the South Jersey Group III playoffs as well as the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament. Mainland beat Ocean City 51-35 opening night. … Atlantic City/Middle Township will also have a major impact on CAL Tournament seeding. Vikings 6-foot-5 senior center Quanirah Montague has committed to Mississippi State and is averaging 17.9 points and 13.4 rebounds. … Gloucester Catholic coach Lisa Gedaka has 682 career wins tied with former Wildwood coach Dave Troiano for the most in South Jersey girls basketball history.

Boys Basketball

Jeff Coney Classic

Saturday at Rancocas Valley

This showcase event named after the deceased Rancocas Valley coach annually features many of South Jersey’s top teams. Action takes place in Rancocas’ back and front gym. Here’s the time and opponents for Press-area teams involved:

1:30 - St. Joseph Academy vs. Eastern

2 p.m. - Egg Harbor Township vs. Cherokee’

3:30 p.m. - Wildwood Catholic vs. Williamstown

4:45 p.m. - Camden Catholic vs. Holy Spirit

6:15 p.m. - St. Augustine vs. Moorestown

