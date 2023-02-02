A preview of this weekend’s high school sports can’t miss events.
Basketball
The 28th Battle By the Bay
Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Atlantic City
The Battle By the Bay has been held each year since 1995. It annually features some of the state’s and sometimes the country’s most-talented high school players. NBA players J.R. Smith and Karl-Anthony Towns have played in the event.
The schedule:
(All games are boys games unless otherwise designated)
Friday Session A
5 p.m. — Atlantic City girls vs. Red Bank Regional
6:30 p.m. — Match, Civic, Science (PA.) vs. Paulsboro
8 p.m. — Atlantic City vs. Wildwood Catholic
Saturday Session B
12:30 p.m. — Camden Eastside vs. Egg Harbor Township
2 p.m. — Elizabeth vs. St. Joseph Academy
Saturday Session C
5 p.m. — Chester, PA. vs. Paterson Eastside
6:30 p.m. —St. Augustine Prep vs. Salem
Sunday Session D
Noon — Middle Township vs Immaculate Conception
1:30 p.m. — Atlantic City vs. Pleasantville
The breakdown: The event features three teams — No. 3 Camden Eastside, No. 4 St. Augustine Prep and No. 10 Egg Harbor Township — ranked in The Press Elite 11. Elizabeth is the defending state Group IV champion. Atlantic City leads its Battle By the Bay series with Pleasantville 18-8. Pleasantville beat the Vikings 51-48 last season.
Battle at Barnegat
Saturday at Barnegat High School
This first-ever event features Cape-Atlantic League teams against their Shore Conference counterparts.
The schedule:
10 a.m. — Howell vs. Hammonton
11:30 a.m. — Manchester Twp. vs. ACIT
1 p.m. — Ocean Twp. vs. Lower Cape May Reg.
2:30 p.m. — Raritan vs. Cedar Creek
4 p.m. — Red Bank Catholic vs. Millville
5:30 p.m. — Southern Reg. vs. Mainland Reg.
7 p.m. — Barnegat vs. Absegami
Girls Basketball
War vs. the Shore
Saturday at Mainland Regional
This annual event features Cape-Atlantic League teams against their Shore Conference counterparts. Action takes place in both of Mainland’s gyms.
The schedule:
East Gym
11:30 a.m. — Mainland Regional vs. Toms River East
1:15 p.m. — Absegami vs. Manchester Township
3 p.m. — Middle Township vs. Toms River North
4:15 p.m. — Egg Harbor Township vs. Red Bank Regional
West Gym
10 a.m. — Southern Regional vs. Holy Spirit
11:45 a.m. — Wildwood Catholic vs. Lacey Township
1:30 p.m. — Ocean City vs. Toms River South
3:15 p.m. — Cedar Creek vs. Pinelands Regional
