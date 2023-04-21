A preview of this weekend’s top high school sports events.

Baseball

Coaches vs. Cancer Classic

Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Mainland Regional

This 11th annual event is always one of the highlights of the entire high school sports season.

Mainland assistant coach Mike Edwards started the Classic with former Millville head coach Roy Hallenbeck, whose father died of liver cancer in 2010. Edwards was an assistant with the Thunderbolts when the event started. Edwards lost his mother, Kathleen, to ovarian cancer in 2004.

The showcase was held at Millville from 2012-2017. It shifted to Mainland after Edwards became a Mustangs coach in 2018. The Classic relies on sponsors and donations to raise funds, which benefit the American Cancer Association.

This year’s event features eight teams ranked in The Press Elite 11 - No. 1 St. Augustine Prep; No. 2 Kingsway Regional; No. 3 Cherokee; No. 4 Shawnee; No. 6 Mainland Regional; No. 8 Washington Township; No. 9 Williamstown; and No. 10 Gloucester Catholic. Games will be played on two fields at Mainland for the first time in the event’s history.

What follows is the schedule:

Friday

at Somers Point Babe Ruth Field

4 p.m. - Atlantic City vs. Bridgeton

7 p.m. - Highland Regional at Mainland Regional

at Mainland Regional

4 p.m. - Holy Spirit vs. Delsea Regional

Saturday

at Mainland Regional

9 a.m. - Absegami vs. Cape May Tech

9:30 a.m. - Buena Regional vs. Overbrook

11:30 a.m. - Cherokee vs. Millville

Noon - Lenape vs. Southern Regional

2 p.m. - Bishop Eustace vs. Shawnee

4:30 p.m. - Spring Ford PA. vs. Haverford PA.

5 p.m. (at Somers Point Babe Ruth Field ) Ocean City vs. Central Regional

Sunday

at Mainland Regional

9:30 a.m. - Hammonton vs. Washington Township

11:30 a.m. - Jackson Memorial vs. Kingsway Regional

Noon - Timber Creek vs. Cherry Hill East

2 p.m. - St. Augustine vs. Gloucester Catholic

2:30 p.m. - Audubon vs. Spotswood

4:30 p.m. - Williamstown vs. Cherry Hill West

Track and field

Woodbury Relays

9 a.m. Saturday at Woodbury High School

This 49th annual event serves as the unofficial South Jersey relay championships. Only track events count in the team scoring. Field events are individual competitions. Winners of each event receive prestigious Woodbury Relays watches that many athletes value more than medals.

Softball

Hammonton Invitational Tournament

Saturday and Sunday at Hammonton High School

The 40th annual, single-elimination tournament is one of the highlights of the high school softball season. The 16-team field features three teams ranked in The Press Elite 11 - No. 1 Donovan Catholic; No. 2 Haddon Heights; No. 6 Delsea Regional. First-round and quarterfinal games will be played Saturday. The semifinals will be played at Noon on Sunday with the championship game scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday.

What follows are saturday’s first-round matchups (Press-area teams in bold):

8 a.m.

Southern vs. Hammonton

Burlington Township vs. Shawnee

10 a.m.

GCIT vs. Gloucester

Cedar Creek vs. Donovan

2 p.m.

Haddon Heights vs. Rancocas Valley

Millville vs. Steinert

4 p.m.

Bordentown vs. Delsea Regional

Kingsway Regional vs. Mainland Regional