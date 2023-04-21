A preview of this weekend’s top high school sports events.
Baseball
Coaches vs. Cancer Classic
Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Mainland Regional
This 11th annual event is always one of the highlights of the entire high school sports season.
Mainland assistant coach Mike Edwards started the Classic with former Millville head coach Roy Hallenbeck, whose father died of liver cancer in 2010. Edwards was an assistant with the Thunderbolts when the event started. Edwards lost his mother, Kathleen, to ovarian cancer in 2004.
The showcase was held at Millville from 2012-2017. It shifted to Mainland after Edwards became a Mustangs coach in 2018. The Classic relies on sponsors and donations to raise funds, which benefit the American Cancer Association.
This year’s event features eight teams ranked in The Press Elite 11 - No. 1 St. Augustine Prep; No. 2 Kingsway Regional; No. 3 Cherokee; No. 4 Shawnee; No. 6 Mainland Regional; No. 8 Washington Township; No. 9 Williamstown; and No. 10 Gloucester Catholic. Games will be played on two fields at Mainland for the first time in the event’s history.
What follows is the schedule:
Friday
at Somers Point Babe Ruth Field
4 p.m. - Atlantic City vs. Bridgeton
7 p.m. - Highland Regional at Mainland Regional
at Mainland Regional
4 p.m. - Holy Spirit vs. Delsea Regional
Saturday
at Mainland Regional
9 a.m. - Absegami vs. Cape May Tech
9:30 a.m. - Buena Regional vs. Overbrook
11:30 a.m. - Cherokee vs. Millville
Noon - Lenape vs. Southern Regional
2 p.m. - Bishop Eustace vs. Shawnee
4:30 p.m. - Spring Ford PA. vs. Haverford PA.
5 p.m. (at Somers Point Babe Ruth Field ) Ocean City vs. Central Regional
Sunday
at Mainland Regional
9:30 a.m. - Hammonton vs. Washington Township
11:30 a.m. - Jackson Memorial vs. Kingsway Regional
Noon - Timber Creek vs. Cherry Hill East
2 p.m. - St. Augustine vs. Gloucester Catholic
2:30 p.m. - Audubon vs. Spotswood
4:30 p.m. - Williamstown vs. Cherry Hill West
Track and field
Woodbury Relays
9 a.m. Saturday at Woodbury High School
This 49th annual event serves as the unofficial South Jersey relay championships. Only track events count in the team scoring. Field events are individual competitions. Winners of each event receive prestigious Woodbury Relays watches that many athletes value more than medals.
Softball
Hammonton Invitational Tournament
Saturday and Sunday at Hammonton High School
The 40th annual, single-elimination tournament is one of the highlights of the high school softball season. The 16-team field features three teams ranked in The Press Elite 11 - No. 1 Donovan Catholic; No. 2 Haddon Heights; No. 6 Delsea Regional. First-round and quarterfinal games will be played Saturday. The semifinals will be played at Noon on Sunday with the championship game scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday.
What follows are saturday’s first-round matchups (Press-area teams in bold):
8 a.m.
Southern vs. Hammonton
Burlington Township vs. Shawnee
10 a.m.
GCIT vs. Gloucester
Cedar Creek vs. Donovan
2 p.m.
Haddon Heights vs. Rancocas Valley
Millville vs. Steinert
4 p.m.
Bordentown vs. Delsea Regional
Kingsway Regional vs. Mainland Regional
