Marquee Matchups: A preview of this weekend's Battle by the Bay

2 p.m. – West Nottingham Academy of Maryland vs. Olympus Academy
5 p.m. – Brooklyn Collegiate NY vs. Chester PA
6:30 p.m. – Elizabeth vs. Lenape
Noon- Sanford of Delaware vs. Immaculate Conception of Montclair
1:30 p.m. – Pleasantville vs. Atlantic City
The breakdown: The event features four boys teams – No. 2 Lenape; No. 3 Egg Harbor Township, No. 4 St. Augustine Prep and No. 7 Woodrow Wilson – and one girls team – No. 10 Lenape – ranked in The Press Elite 11. … Egg Harbor Township, Paterson Kennedy, Elizabeth and Lenape are all state Group IV contenders. … Atlantic City leads its Battle by the Bay series with Pleasantville 18-7.
GALLERY: A look back at the Battle by the Bay
Battle By the Bay
St. Augustine's Jack Crawford (55) drives to the basket past Linden Academy's Wesley Dinville (24) in the second half of action during Battle By The Bay at Atlantic City High School Saturday, Feb 3, 2007. ( Photo by Edward Lea / The Press of Atlantic City )
Edward Lea
Battle By the Bay
Holy Spirit\'s Jordan Sykes (23) grabs a rebound over Harrisburg's Stevi Hall (3) in the second half of Battle By The Bay XII at Atlantic City High School Friday, Feb 4, 2006. ( Photo by Edward Lea / The Press of Atlantic City )
Edward Lea
Battle By the Bay
HS 24 Ryan Brooks shoots over AC 23 Anthony Woodward during the first half. Friday February 1 2008 Holy Spirit Atlantic City Basketball, Battle by the Bay. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto )
Ben Fogletto
Battle By the Bay
Absegami's Alysha Taylor (22) ) fouls Atlantic City's Alyah Montague (20) in the second half of Battle By The Bay XII at Atlantic City High School Friday, Feb 4, 2006. ( Photo by Edward Lea / The Press of Atlantic City )
Edward Lea
Battle By the Bay
Absegami's Sara Mostafa (44) battle for a rebound against Bishop Conwell Egan's Carmen Tyson-Thomas (23) in the first of action during Battle By The Bay at Atlantic City High School Saturday, Feb 3, 2007. ( Photo by Edward Lea / The Press of Atlantic City )
Edward Lea
Battle By the Bay
Holy Spirit's Dennis Horner (41) attempts a shot between Paterson Catholic's Kimmani (22) , left and teammate Rammer Pannell (21), right in the first half of Battle By The Bay XII at Atlantic City High School Friday, Feb 3, 2006. ( Photo by Edward Lea / The Press of Atlantic City )
Edward Lea
Battle By the Bay
The Prep's Austin Kennedy looks for the basket as Atlantic City's Ray Bethea Jr. defends during the Battle by the Bay game between Atlantic City and St. Augustine Prep held at Atlantic City High School in Atlantic City. Dave Griffin / for the Press
Dave Griffin
Battle By the Bay
Absegami's Tara Booker (21) is fouled by Atlantic City's Alyah Montague (20) in the first half of Battle By The Bay XII at Atlantic City High School Friday, Feb 4, 2006. ( Photo by Edward Lea / The Press of Atlantic City )
Edward Lea
Battle By the Bay
St. Benedict's, 00, Gregory Echenique goes to the basket against Harrisburg's, 4, Quentin Johnson during a Battle by the Bay basketball game held at Atlantic City High School. Sunday , February 04,2007. . ( Press of Atlantic City/Anthony Smedile)
Anthony Smedile
Battle By the Bay
Ocean City's Reilly Larkin #5 attempts a shot against Point Pleasant Borough Jessica Macchi #31, right during Battle By The Bay basketball game at Atlantic City High School Saturday, Feb 4, 2012.
Edward Lea
Battle By the Bay
On February 3rd, 2018, Wildwood Catholic boys plays Camden Catholic at Stockton in Galloway for the Battle by the Bay. WWHS #23 Charles Fields going for a layup.
MS/sandkphoto
Battle By the Bay
Holy Spirit\'s Teena Marsh (52) blocks the shot of Harrisburg's Stacei Dennis (30) in the first half of Battle By The Bay XII at Atlantic City High School Friday, Feb 4, 2006. ( Photo by Edward Lea / The Press of Atlantic City )
Edward Lea
Battle By the Bay
On February 4th, 2018, Atlantic City High School boys plays Pleasantville HS at Stockton in Galloway for the Battle by the Bay.
MS/sandkphoto
Battle By the Bay
Pville 1 Umar Salahuddin shoots during the first half. Sunday February 14 2010 Atlantic City/Pleasantville boys Basketball -- Battle by the Bay at Atlantic City High School. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto
Battle By the Bay
Pleasantville 5 Shaheed Rex tangles with AC 31 Jamal Edwards, first period. Pleasantville Greyhounds at Atlantic City Vikings boys basketball, today, Sunday, February 4, 2007. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto )
Ben Fogletto
Battle By the Bay
Eric Farber (32), middle attempts a shot in between Canarsie's Vincent Matos (55), left and Brian Cummings (12) in the first of action during Battle By The Bay at Atlantic City High School Friday, Feb 2, 2007. ( Photo by Edward Lea / The Press of Atlantic City )
Edward Lea
Battle By the Bay
On February 4th, 2018, Atlantic City High School boys plays Pleasantville HS at Stockton in Galloway for the Battle by the Bay.
MS/sandkphoto
Battle By the Bay
St. Augustine's Bill Giberson 15, right battle for a rebound against Penn Charter's Ferg Myrich 10, left in the first half of Battle Bay The Bay boys basketball game at Atlantic City High School Saturday, Feb 2, 2008. ( PHOTO BY EDWARD LEA / THE PRESS OF ATLANTIC CITY )
Edward Lea
Battle By the Bay
Bishop Conwell Egan's Kate Chase (31) attempts a shot in between Absegami's Tara Booker (21), right and Sara Mostafa (44), right in the first of action during Battle By The Bay at Atlantic City High School Saturday, Feb 3, 2007. ( Photo by Edward Lea / The Press of Atlantic City )
Edward Lea
Battle By the Bay
Pleasantville 51 Louie Sanchez shoots, first period. Pleasantville Greyhounds at Atlantic City Vikings boys basketball, today, Sunday, February 4, 2007. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto )
Ben Fogletto
Battle By the Bay
Harrisburg's, 15, Ricardo Brown and St. Benedict's, 15, Samardo Samuels battle for the ball during second half at Battle by the Bay basketball game held at Atlantic City High School. Sunday , February 04,2007. . ( Press of Atlantic City/Anthony Smedile)
Anthony Smedile
Battle By the Bay
AC 41 Ronnie Rodriquez hits traffic under the boards during the second quarter. Guarded by Pville 5 Owen Weston. Sun. 2/5/06 Atlantic City Pleasantville boys basketball, Battle By The Bay at Atlantic City High School. (Press of Atlantic City/Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto
Battle By the Bay
AC 2 Leavander Jones, 3 Kahree McNair and Pleasantville 34 Barry Spiller go for rebound, first period. Pleasantville Greyhounds at Atlantic City Vikings boys basketball, today, Sunday, February 4, 2007. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto )
Ben Fogletto
Battle By the Bay
Atlantic Christian's Jalen Armstead #23, right drives past Our Savior's NY. Mofe Edukugho #23, left in the second half of Battle By The Bay at Atlantic City High School Saturday, Feb 5, 2011.
Edward Lea
Battle By the Bay
Absegami's Sara Mostafa (44) battle for a rebound against Bishop Conwell Egan's Carmen Tyson-Thomas (23), left and teammate Kate Chase (31), middle in the first of action during Battle By The Bay at Atlantic City High School Saturday, Feb 3, 2007. ( Photo by Edward Lea / The Press of Atlantic City )
Edward Lea
Battle By the Bay
AC 44 Anthony Woodard and Pleasantville 45 James Gould-Hogan go for rebound, first period. Pleasantville Greyhounds at Atlantic City Vikings boys basketball, today, Sunday, February 4, 2007. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto )
Ben Fogletto
Battle By the Bay
Pleasantville HS player 33, Shawn Wilson goes to the basket as Atlantic City High School 1 Keyshawn Dunston defends during a "Battle by the Bay" game held at Atlantic City High School. . Sunday February 05, 2012 . (The Press of Atlantic City/ Anthony Smedile)
Anthony Smedile
Battle By the Bay
AC 5 Frank Turner shoots during the first quarter. Sun. 2/5/06 Atlantic City Pleasantville boys basketball, Battle By The Bay at Atlantic City High School. (Press of Atlantic City/Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto
Battle By the Bay
Holy Spirit's John Oliver (43) attemtps a open jump shot against Paterson Catholic's in the first half of Battle By The Bay XII at Atlantic City High School Friday, Feb 3, 2006. ( Photo by Edward Lea / The Press of Atlantic City )
Edward Lea
Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville High School's -23- Klevins Exantus shoots as Atlantic City high school's -23-Anthony Woodard defends during Battle by the Bay Basketball tournament held at Atlantic City high School.Sunday, February 03 , 2008 ( Press of Atlantic City/Anthony Smedile)
Anthony Smedile
Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville High School's -22- Keith Gerald (right) drives to basket as Atlantic City high school's -1-Kahalif Jones defends during Battle by the Bay Basketball tournament held at Atlantic City high School.Sunday, February 03 , 2008 ( Press of Atlantic City/Anthony Smedile)
Anthony Smedile
Battle By The Bay
Atlantic Christian's Deshon Minnis #24, foreground is fouled by Our Savior's NY. Mofe Edukugho #23, left background in the second half of Battle By The Bay at Atlantic City High School Saturday, Feb 5, 2011.
Edward Lea
Battle By the Bay
AC' s 30 Jaleem Montague shoots during the first half. Friday February 5 2010 Atlantic City / Quality Education Academy boys basketball - Battle by the Bay. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto
Battle By the Bay
Atlantic City's Keith Mills (54),left battle for the ball against St. Augustine's Benediet Nwachuk (55), right in the first half of boys basketball game during 10th Anniversary of Battle By The Bay at Atlantic City High School Saturday, Jan 31, 2004.
EDWARD LEA
Battle By the Bay
Sat. 2/6/99 Atlantic City vs. Shawnee boys basketball at atlantic city high school. AC 3 Arnold Bogerty rebounds. Shawnee 20 Anthony Strachan.
BEN FOGLETTO
Battle By the Bay
Antwan Dozier, of Pleasantville, holds up his hands as his team htakes the lead as he heads off the cort at the end of the third quarter with teammate Reggie Kelly during the Atlantic City-Pleasantville high school basketball game in the Battle by the Bay at the Atlantic City High School, Sunday 2/4/01.
VERNON OGRODNEK
Battle By the Bay
Holy Spirit's Eric Farber (32) drives to the basket against Paterson Catholic's Jordan Theodore (12) in the first half of Battle By The Bay XII at Atlantic City High School Friday, Feb 3, 2006. ( Photo by Edward Lea / The Press of Atlantic City )
Edward Lea
Battle By the Bay
AC 4 Dayshawn Reynolds guards a shot by Pleasantville 23 Lou Savage during the first half. Sunday February 3 2013 Pleasantville at Atlantic City Basketball. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto
BATTLE BY THE BAY
Atlantic City's Ernie Mack (55), right battle for a rebound against St. Augustine's Benedict Nwachuk (55) ,left in the first half of boys basketball game during 10th Anniversary of Battle By The Bay at Atlantic City High School Saturday, Jan 31, 2004.
EDWARD LEA
BATTLE BY THE BAY
Absegamiâs Chrissy Rosario (21) shot over Universityâs Marcedes Walker (45) in the second half of girls game during Battle By The Bay at Atlantic City High School Saturday, Jan 31, 2004
EDWARD LEA
BATTLE BY THE BAY.25386
Bishop Eustace vs. St. Augustine boys basketball, at the Battle By the Bay, Sunday, February 7, 1999. St. AugustineÕs #5 Lou Ruskey tries to go through Bishop EustaceÕs #12 Colin Donohue for the loose ball.
JONATHAN COHEN
BATTLE BY THE BAY
Pleasantville's Anthony Benson (25) shot between Atlantic City's Keith Mills (54), left and teammate Darryl Johnson (41), right in the first half of boys bsketball game during 10th Anniversary of Battle By The Bay at Atlantic City High School Sunday, Feb 1, 2004.
BEN FOGLETTO
BATTLE BY THE BAY.25397
Atlantic City High School basketball players celebrate victory over Pleasantville Sunday 2/7/99, in the Battle of the Bay, as the game ends.
VERNON OGRODNEK
BATTLE.55408
Middle 3 Anthomius Evans shoots over Shawnee 35 Zach Martin in second quarter action. Sat. 2/3/01 Middle Township vs. Shawnee boys basketball -- Battle by the Bay, Atlantic City High School.
BEN FOGLETTO
BATTLE.55480
Jason Cherry, of Atlantic City, and Troy Hamlett, of Pleasantville, battle for a rebound during the Atlantic City-Pleasantville high school basketball game in the Battle by the Bay at the Atlantic City High School, Sunday 2/4/01.
VERNON OGRODNEK
battlebythebay
Middle's C.J. Palmer shoots around Woodrow Wilson's James Inge during their game at the Battle By The Bay held at Atlantic City High School. Middle upset Wilson in a game filled with fouls. Sun. 2/6/05
Scott E. Stetzer
BASKETBALL
Battle By The Bay Test At Atlantic City High School basketball
EDWARD LEA
BATTLE.55483
ÒItÕs ShowtimeÓ as Marvin Burroughs, of Atlantic City, twirls a ball on his finger while his team was winning as they take the court for the second half of the Atlantic City-Pleasantville high school basketball game in the Battle by the Bay at the Atlantic City High School, Sunday 2/4/01.
VERNON OGRODNEK
BATTLE BY THE BAY
Absegamiâs Shantae Barnes (23), right drives past Universityâs Marcedes Walker (45), left in the second half of girls game during Battle By The Bay at Atlantic City High School Saturday, Jan 31, 2004.
EDWARD LEA
battle by the bay
AC 11 Jah-leem Montague shoots during the first half. Sunday February 3 2013 Pleasantville at Atlantic City Basketball. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto
BATTLE.55473
BEST SHOT---- SA 21 Olu Babalola cleanly repels layup by Rice 55 Shakiem Mitchell during second quarter action. Sun. 2/4/01 St. Augustine Prep vs. Rice boys basketball -- Battle by the Bay, Atlantic City High School.
BEN FOGLETTO
Battle by the Bay
Middle Township's Tom Catanoson #13, left drives to the basket against George Washington's Kendale Truitt #4, right during Battle By The Bay basketball game at Atlantic City High School Saturday, Feb 2, 2013.
Edward Lea
BATTLE BY THE BAY
Our Saviorâs Dennis Field (13) drives past St. Bendict Prepâs Eugene Harvey (11) in the first half of Batttle By The Bay basketball game at Atlantic City High School Friday, Jan 30, 2004.
EDWARD LEA
battlebythebay
Middle's C.J. Palmer drives around Woodrow Wilson's Mike Williams during their game at the Battle By The Bay held at Atlantic City High School. Middle upset Wilson in a game filled with fouls. Sun. 2/6/05
Scott E. Stetzer
BATTLE.55472
SA 50 Nana Mensah Bonsu dunks during fourth quarter. Sun. 2/4/01 St. Augustine Prep vs. Rice boys basketball -- Battle by the Bay, Atlantic City High School.
BEN FOGLETTO
battlebythebay
Middle's C.J. Palmer drives around Woodrow Wilson's Mike Williams during their game at the Battle By The Bay held at Atlantic City High School. Middle upset Wilson in a game filled with fouls. Sun. 2/6/05
Scott E. Stetzer
battlebythebay
Absegami's Krissy Rosario shoots over Holy Spirit's Chelsi Johnson during the 2005 Battle By The Bay held at Atlantic City Hgih School. Sat. 2/5/05
Scott E. Stetzer
BATTLE.55409
Middle 33 Kyle Wilson gets tangled with Shawnee 21 Dan McDonald over a rebound during the second quarter. Sat. 2/3/01 Middle Township vs. Shawnee boys basketball -- Battle by the Bay, Atlantic City High School.
BEN FOGLETTO
battlebythebay
Atlantic City HS player Darryl Johnson blocks a shot by Pleasantvilles Anthony Benson early in the first quarter. Atlantic City HS vs Pleasantville HS -Battle of the bay Basketball game., Atlantic City, HS .Sunday, February 6, 2005. (Press of Atlantic City/ Anthony Smedile)
Anthony Smedile
BattleByTheBay
Atlantic City's Frank Turner (3) drives to the basket against St. Benedict's Bugene Harvey (11) in the first half of Battle By The Bay at Atlantic City High School in Atlantic City, N.J. Friday, Feb 4, 2005. { The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea }
Edward Lea
BATTLE.55430
ACÕs 40 Andre White pulls down a rebound in traffic during second quarter action. Sat. 2/3/01 Atlantic City vs. North Bergen boys basketball -- Battle by the Bay, Atlantic City High School.
BEN FOGLETTO
BATTLE BY THE BAY.25370
ChesterÕs #33 Jameer Rasheed goes for the steal while Holy SpiritÕs #12 Nick Mimmo dribbles away in the second quarter, at the Battle By the Bay, February 6, 1999.
JONATHAN COHEN
BATTLE BY THE BAY.25381
Bishop Eustace vs. St. Augustine boys basketball, at the Battle By the Bay, Sunday, February 7, 1999. St. AugustineÕs #21 Joe Tenaglia and teamate, #33 Andre Holmes try to steal the ball away from Bishop EustaceÕs # 25 Kenell Sanchez.
JONATHAN COHEN
BATTLE BY THE BAY.25369
ChesterÕs #21 Andre Morton drives to the hoop againts the defence of Holy SpiritÕs #32 Brian Hiltner in the second quarter, at the Battle by the Bay, Saturday, February 6, 1999.
JONATHAN COHEN
BATTLE BY THE BAY.25400
PleasantvilleÕs #54 (not listed in program) goes to the basket against Atlantic CityÕs #54 Patrick Deveny during Atlantic City win Sunday 2/7/99, in the Battle of the Bay.
VERNON OGRODNEK
BATTLE BY THE BAY.25373
Sat. 2/6/99 Atlantic City vs. Shawnee boys basketball at atlantic city high school. AC 34 Matt Hudgins and Shawnee 25 Mark Medvetz under boards.
BEN FOGLETTO
BATTLE BY THE BAY.25401
Pleasantville HighÕs basketball coach Ken Leary huddles with players during their loss to Atlantic City Sunday 2/7/99, in the Battle of the Bay.
VERNON OGRODNEK
battlebythebay
Middle's coach yells at the officials after a bad call against Woodrow Wilson during their game at the Battle By The Bay held at Atlantic City High School. Middle upset Wilson in a game filled with fouls. Sun. 2/6/05
Scott E. Stetzer
Battlebythebay
Holy Spirit's Dennis Horner (41) drives to the basket against Paterson Catholic's Jordan Theodore (12) in the first half of Battle By The Bay XII at Atlantic City High School Friday, Feb 3, 2006. ( Photo by Edward Lea / The Press of Atlantic City )
Edward Lea
battlebythebay
Atlantic City HS player Darryl Johnson blocks a shot by Pleasantvilles Anthony Benson early in the first quarter. Atlantic City HS vs Pleasantville HS -Battle of the bay Basketball game., Atlantic City, HS .Sunday, February 6, 2005. (Press of Atlantic City/ Anthony Smedile)
Anthony Smedile
AUGBB.42916
St.Augustine's # 3 Scott Greenman pass the ball over Bishop Eustace's # 22 Sean Mulholland, right and #3 Omar Wellington, left during the second half of Sunday, Feb 6, 2000 Battle By The Bay basketball game at Atlantic City City High School.
EDWARD LEA
ACBBB2
Atlantic City's # 3 Matt Hudgins,left battle for the ball against Rancocas' # 20 Justin Jackson during first half of Staurday, Feb 5, 2000 Battle By the Bay basketball game at Atlantic City High School.
EDWARD LEA
BATTLEBYTHEBAY.72536
MiddleÕs Dom Wilson (55), right goes up for a shoot aganist Toms River EastÕs Rich Hussey (44),left in second half Saturday, Feb 2, 2002 Battle By The Bay basketball game at Atlantic City High School.
EDWARD LEA
BATTLEBYTHEBAY
Atlantic City's Ernie Mack (55) grabs a rebound over Life Center's Marcus Arrington (34) in first half of Battle By The Bay basketball game at Atlantic City High School Saturday, Feb 1, 2003
EDWARD LEA
ACBB2
Pleasantville's # 12 Sterling Duncan shoot over Atlantic City's # 10 Quashaun Bailey, left and teammate # 34 Montez Williamson, right during Sunday, Feb 6, 2000 Battle By The Bay basketball game at Atlantic City High School.
EDWARD LEA
AUGBB.42917
St.Augustine's # 11 Kevin Burke push past Bishop Eustace's #3 Omar Wellington during the second half of Sunday, Feb 6, 2000 Battle By The Bay basketball game at Atlantic City City High School.
EDWARD LEA
020417_gal_bbstaugac
Image captured during the Battle by the Bay game between Atlantic City and St. Augustine Prep held at Atlantic City High School in Atlantic City Friday, February 3, 2017. Dave Griffin / for the Press
Dave Griffin
ACBB1
Pleasantville's # 25 Scott Henry drives around Atlantic City' s # 34 Montez Williamson during Sunday, Feb 6, 2000 Battle By The Bay basketball game at Atlantic City High School.
EDWARD LEA
Atlantic City vs Pleasantville boys basketball
Atlantic City's Lamar Thomas, left, drives around Pleasantville's Ken Allen, Sunday Feb. 7, 2016, during the Battle By The Bay Basketball Tournament at Atlantic City High School.(Michael Ein / Staff Photographer)
Michael Ein / Staff Photographer
BATTLEBB
Kamron Warner and his teammates celebrate as Atlantic City High School defeats Pleasantville High School in the final game of the Battle By The Bay basketball tournament at the Atlantic City High School, Sunday 2/2/03
VERNON OGRODNEK
BATTLEBYTHEBAY.72537
Toms River EastÕs Steve Koeingstein grabs a rebound over MiddleÕs Fred Daniels (33),left in first half Saturday, Feb 2, 2002 Battle By The Bay basketball game at Atlantic City High School.
EDWARD LEA
ACBB1
Pleasantville's # 25 Scott Henry drives around Atlantic City' s # 34 Montez Williamson during Sunday, Feb 6, 2000 Battle By The Bay basketball game at Atlantic City High School.
EDWARD LEA
AUGBB.42917
St.Augustine's # 11 Kevin Burke push past Bishop Eustace's #3 Omar Wellington during the second half of Sunday, Feb 6, 2000 Battle By The Bay basketball game at Atlantic City City High School.
EDWARD LEA
Battlebythebay
Eric Farber (32), middle attempts a shot in between Canarsie's Vincent Matos (55), left and Brian Cummings (12) in the first of action during Battle By The Bay at Atlantic City High School Friday, Feb 2, 2007. ( Photo by Edward Lea / The Press of Atlantic City )
Edward Lea
BATTLE.55483
ÒItÕs ShowtimeÓ as Marvin Burroughs, of Atlantic City, twirls a ball on his finger while his team was winning as they take the court for the second half of the Atlantic City-Pleasantville high school basketball game in the Battle by the Bay at the Atlantic City High School, Sunday 2/4/01.
VERNON OGRODNEK
BATTLE.55407
Middle 15 Mike Maher rushes Shawnee 31 Henrik Nielsen during first quarter. Sat. 2/3/01 Middle Township vs. Shawnee boys basketball -- Battle by the Bay, Atlantic City High School.
BEN FOGLETTO
ACBB2
Pleasantville's # 12 Sterling Duncan shoot over Atlantic City's # 10 Quashaun Bailey, left and teammate # 34 Montez Williamson, right during Sunday, Feb 6, 2000 Battle By The Bay basketball game at Atlantic City High School.
EDWARD LEA
BATTLE.55408
Middle 3 Anthomius Evans shoots over Shawnee 35 Zach Martin in second quarter action. Sat. 2/3/01 Middle Township vs. Shawnee boys basketball -- Battle by the Bay, Atlantic City High School.
BEN FOGLETTO
BATTLEBYTHEBAY
Middle's Dom Wilson (55) comes down with a rebound over Camden Catholic in the second half of Battle by the bay basketball at Atlantic City High School Saturday, Feb 1, 2003.
EDWARD LEA
BATTLEBYTHEBAY
Middle's Mike Wise (10) drives to the basket against Camden CAtholic's Drew Rosenfeld (10),left in the second half of Battle By The Bay basketball game at Atlantic City High School Saturday, Feb 1, 2003.
EDWARD LEA
Battle by the Bay AC VS Pville
Pleasantville High School boys basketball team plays Atlantic City High at the Battle by the Bay basketball tournament, at Atlantic City High School, Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Battle by the Bay AC VS Pville
Atlantic City's Zion Teague, 25, and Pleasantville's Jalen Freeman, 0, battle for a ball in the second quarter of the Battle by the Bay basketball tournament, at Atlantic City High School, Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Battle by the Bay AC VS Pville
Pleasantville's Jacob Valeus dunks during the Battle by the Bay finale Sunday at Atlantic City. The Greyhounds beat the host Vikings to improve to 14-5. Below, Pleasantville's Jalen Freeman drives in traffic. He scored 18 and had seven steals. A photo gallery from the game is attached to this story at
HSLive.me, as is a video showing the halftime performances.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Battle by the Bay AC VS Pville
Pleasantville's Elijah Jones, motions to his team in the third quarter of the Battle by the Bay basketball tournament, at Atlantic City High School, Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Battle by the Bay AC VS Pville
Pleasantville High School boys basketball team plays Atlantic City High at the Battle by the Bay basketball tournament, at Atlantic City High School, Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Battle by the Bay AC VS Pville
Pleasantville's Elijah Jones, 33, shoots in the first quarter of the Battle by the Bay basketball tournament, at Atlantic City High School, Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Battle by the Bay AC VS Pville
Pleasantville High School boys basketball team plays Atlantic City High at the Battle by the Bay basketball tournament, at Atlantic City High School, Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Battle by the Bay AC VS Pville
Pleasantville High School boys basketball team plays Atlantic City High at the Battle by the Bay basketball tournament, at Atlantic City High School, Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Battle by the Bay AC VS Pville
Pleasantville High School boys basketball team plays Atlantic City High at the Battle by the Bay basketball tournament, at Atlantic City High School, Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Battle by the Bay AC VS Pville
Pleasantville High School boys basketball team plays Atlantic City High at the Battle by the Bay basketball tournament, at Atlantic City High School, Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Battle by the Bay AC VS Pville
Pleasantville High School boys basketball team plays Atlantic City High at the Battle by the Bay basketball tournament, at Atlantic City High School, Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Battle by the Bay AC VS Pville
Pleasantville High School boys basketball team plays Atlantic City High at the Battle by the Bay basketball tournament, at Atlantic City High School, Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Battle by the Bay AC VS Pville
Pleasantville High School boys basketball team plays Atlantic City High at the Battle by the Bay basketball tournament, at Atlantic City High School, Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Battle by the Bay AC VS Pville
Pleasantville High School boys basketball team plays Atlantic City High at the Battle by the Bay basketball tournament, at Atlantic City High School, Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Battle by the Bay AC VS Pville
Pleasantville High School boys basketball team plays Atlantic City High at the Battle by the Bay basketball tournament, at Atlantic City High School, Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Battle by the Bay AC VS Pville
Pleasantville High School boys basketball team plays Atlantic City High at the Battle by the Bay basketball tournament, at Atlantic City High School, Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Battle by the Bay AC VS Pville
Pleasantville High School boys basketball team plays Atlantic City High at the Battle by the Bay basketball tournament, at Atlantic City High School, Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Battle by the Bay AC VS Pville
Pleasantville High School boys basketball team plays Atlantic City High at the Battle by the Bay basketball tournament, at Atlantic City High School, Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Battle by the Bay AC VS Pville
Pleasantville High School boys basketball team plays Atlantic City High at the Battle by the Bay basketball tournament, at Atlantic City High School, Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
