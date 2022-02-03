Marquee Matchups: A preview of this weekend's Battle by the Bay

The breakdown: The event features four boys teams – No. 2 Lenape; No. 3 Egg Harbor Township, No. 4 St. Augustine Prep and No. 7 Woodrow Wilson – and one girls team – No. 10 Lenape – ranked in The Press Elite 11. … Egg Harbor Township, Paterson Kennedy, Elizabeth and Lenape are all state Group IV contenders. … Atlantic City leads its Battle by the Bay series with Pleasantville 18-7.