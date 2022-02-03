 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marquee Matchups: A preview of this weekend's Battle by the Bay
Marquee Matchups: A preview of this weekend's Battle by the Bay

Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay

Pleasantville High School plays Atlantic City at the Battle by the Bay, at the Atlantic City High School, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

 VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press

A preview of this weekend’s can’t miss high school sports events.

The 27th Battle by the Bay

Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Atlantic City

The Battle by the Bay has been held each year since 1995. It annually features some of the state’s and sometimes the country’s most talented high school players. NBA players J.R. Smith and Karl-Anthony Towns played in the event.

Tickets: Cost $10 per session at the door.

The schedule:

(All games are boys games unless otherwise designated)

Friday

Session A

6 p.m. – Egg Harbor Township vs. Math Civic Science (PA)

7:30 p.m. – St. Augustine Prep vs. Atlantic City

Saturday

Session B

11 a.m. – Lenape girls vs. Atlantic City

12:30 p.m. – Paterson Kennedy vs. Woodrow Wilson

2 p.m. – West Nottingham Academy of Maryland vs. Olympus Academy

Session C

5 p.m. – Brooklyn Collegiate NY vs. Chester PA

6:30 p.m. – Elizabeth vs. Lenape

Sunday

Session D

Noon- Sanford of Delaware vs. Immaculate Conception of Montclair

1:30 p.m. – Pleasantville vs. Atlantic City

The breakdown: The event features four boys teams – No. 2 Lenape; No. 3 Egg Harbor Township, No. 4 St. Augustine Prep and No. 7 Woodrow Wilson – and one girls team – No. 10 Lenape – ranked in The Press Elite 11. … Egg Harbor Township, Paterson Kennedy, Elizabeth and Lenape are all state Group IV contenders. … Atlantic City leads its Battle by the Bay series with Pleasantville 18-7.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
