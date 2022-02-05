Marcus Hebron, Brock Zurawski win their 2 bouts, Lower splits with Delsea and Central

"We challenged ourselves all year," Damiana said. "We challenge ourselves routinely to put our kids in better position when it comes time for the postseason. … That's why we come up to Delsea.

"Marcus beat two kids (Saturday) who are ranked in the state, so this is what you have to do to get better. … They need the work to get them amped up for districts, regions and states."

Zurawski, who wrestled last season for St. Augustine but transferred to Lower, this season, and Hebron each finished third at the individual region tournament last season. Zurawski was a first-team Press All Star, while Hebron made the second team.

Castillo, who was hurt last season, made the state tournament in the 2019-20 season.

And that success should only continue, especially after the competition Saturday.

"Getting these hard matches are good to get prepared," Zurawski said.