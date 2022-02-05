Marcus Hebron, Brock Zurawski win their 2 bouts, Lower splits with Delsea and Central

FRANKLINVILLE — With sectional playoffs set to start Monday and individual tournaments approaching in two weeks, the Lower Cape May Regional High School wrestling team prepared with some good competition.
Brock Zurawski and Marcus Hebron each won both of their bouts Saturday as the Caper Tigers defeated Central Regional 54-24 and lost 63-10 to Delsea Regional, which is ranked No. 4 in The Press Elite 11.
The Crusaders (15-4), who beat Central 82-0, hosted the tri-meet.
"I'm really excited," said Zurawski, who pinned both of his opponents. "I think Marcus and I wrestled really good (Saturday). Even though our team only lost (to Delsea), I think we could have done a lot better. But I'm happy with how I wrestled individually."
Hebron earned a (revenge) decision and a major decision.
On Dec. 30, Hebron lost a 6-5 decision to Central's Cosmo Zaccaro in the 215-pound final at the 36th Art Marinelli Wrestling Tournament. Zaccaro, who was undefeated entering Saturday, wrestled Hebron again, but this time the result was different.
Hebron led 4-1 after the second period after a takedown and a reversal, but Zaccaro earned two points with a reversal late in the third to make it 4-3. Hebron earned an escape point late to seal the match.
"It was a really big deal for me," said Hebron, who noted the first meeting with Zaccaro was "tough for me because I didn't get to wrestle for a few days before that because I had infections on my fingers. … It feels good to come out here and get my win back."
The Caper Tigers (17-6), ranked No. 11 in the Elite 11, opened with Central (9-14), and trailed 24-9 after six bouts. But most of their strength is in the upper weights with Zurawski (165 ), Braydon Castillo (175) and Hebron (215). That was evident when the Caper Tigers won the last eight bouts in a match that started at 106.
At 144, Logan Haggerty pinned Luke Ardise in 1 minute, 2 seconds to cut the Caper Tigers’ deficit to 24-15. Nathan Stewart (150) and Jadan Farrow (165) also pinned to pull ahead 24-21.
Zurawski entered his bout and, after multiple, quick points, led 12-2 after the first period. After a takedown in the second period, he led 14-2. The junior continued to attack until he pinned Central’s Christopher Siller in 3:06.
The Capers Tigers then led 33-24.
Zurawski will celebrate his 18th birthday Sunday.
"We had our highs and lows, but I think we wrestled pretty good, overall, against Central," the Cape May resident said.
Castillo pinned Central's Nicholas Campanella in 1:33, and Brody Saltzman won via forfeit at 190 to extend the Caper Tigers' lead to 45-24. Hebron's decision made the score 48-24. Central also forfeited at 285.
Hebron said he was also pleased with his with his win over Delsea's Luke Maxwell, who also entered Saturday with an undefeated record. Hebron and Maxwell were scoreless after the first period, but Hebron quickly went up 5-1 after three-point near fall and a takedown.
He won 10-1 after another three-point near fall and takedown in the third.
"It was a big day for me," said Hebron, 18, of Cape May Court House.
Zurawski pinned Michael Hopkins with seconds remaining in the first period.
"I think I'm just doing my job," he said. "I'm wrestling really hard right now, and training really hard in the room."
But it is more than just wins or losses, Lower coach Billy Damiana said.
The Caper Tigers have wrestled tough opponents, such as St. Peter's Prep, Shawnee, Southern Regional, Delsea and West Deptford. Most of those are among the top programs in the state.
Damiana was generally pleased with his team's performance Saturday.
"We challenged ourselves all year," Damiana said. "We challenge ourselves routinely to put our kids in better position when it comes time for the postseason. … That's why we come up to Delsea.
"Marcus beat two kids (Saturday) who are ranked in the state, so this is what you have to do to get better. … They need the work to get them amped up for districts, regions and states."
Zurawski, who wrestled last season for St. Augustine but transferred to Lower, this season, and Hebron each finished third at the individual region tournament last season. Zurawski was a first-team Press All Star, while Hebron made the second team.
Castillo, who was hurt last season, made the state tournament in the 2019-20 season.
And that success should only continue, especially after the competition Saturday.
"Getting these hard matches are good to get prepared," Zurawski said.
"It was good look at what the sectionals and the so on and so forth will be," said Hebron, noting that his seedings for the individual tournament improved with his wins Saturday "so that was a big deal for me."
Third-seeded Lower will wrestle sixth-seeded Sterling in the South Jersey Group II first round Monday at Haddonfield. The winner will advance to the semifinals that same day and take on the winner of seventh-seeded Haddon Heights and second-seeded Haddonfield.
"I think we are going to surprise some people," Damiana said.
"We are all ready to go," Hebron said.
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
