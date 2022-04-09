Marco Levari pitches Hermits to 3-0 win over Central Regional

BERKELEY TOWNSHIP — The St. Augustine Prep baseball team renewed its rivalry with the Leiter family Saturday.

Marco Levari and Ryan Weingartner combined to throw a two-hit shutout as the Hermits beat Central Regional and starting pitcher Cam Leiter 3-0.

Levari allowed two hits and struck out eight in 6 1/3 innings. Weingartner got the final two outs on a strikeout and a groundout for the save.

The Hermits scored on a passed ball, a wild pitch and Josiah Ragsdale's RBI double. Ryan Taylor went 3 for 4 for the Hermits. Senior catcher Austin Sofran went 1 for 2 and saw his courtesy runner score twice. St. Augustine (3-0) is ranked No. 1 in The Press Elite 11. The Golden Eales (3-1) are one of the top teams in Ocean County.

“I just wanted to go in there and throw strikes,” Levari said. “If you throw strikes, they’re going to hit the ball, and we have a great defense.”

Cam Leiter is the nephew of former big league pitchers Al and Mark Leiter, both of whom graduated from Central Regional. Al pitched for both the New York Mets and New York Yankees and won 162 games in an 18-year career. Mark had an 11-year major league career, including two seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Cam’s father, Kurt, also graduated from Central and pitched in the Baltimore Orioles organization. He is Central’s pitching coach.

The Hermits faced Cam’s fist cousin and Al’s son Jack in the 2019 and 2018 state Non-Public A finals against Delbarton.

Delbarton and Leiter won 4-3 in 2019. The Hermits won 1-0 in 2018. The Texas Rangers selected Jack with the second overall pick in the 2021 draft.

“We design our schedule to prepare us for down the road (in the state tournament),” St. Augustine coach Mike Bylone said. “It just seems that there’s always a Leiter somewhere along the way.”

Levari more than met the challenge of pitching against Cam Leiter.

An Old Dominion University recruit, Levari allowed just a second-inning single and a one-out double in the bottom of the seventh.

“I just try to go out there and compete,” Levari said. “I felt I was throwing my fastball well, and my changeup was really, really good today.”

In two starts this season, Levari has allowed two hits and no runs in 11 1/3 innings with 18 strikeouts.

“That’s why he’s in the position he’s in (as the Hermits' top starter),” Bylone said. “He’s a tough kid. He wants the ball. Every time he’s on the mound, he competes. That’s a good sign.”

Meanwhile on offense, the Hermits might not have hit Leiter much, but they made the 6-foot-3, 190-pound senior work.

Leiter’s fastball was in the low 90s, according to a radar gun behind home plate. Leiter, who has committed to the University of Central Florida, threw 98 pitches, struck out nine and walked four in five innings.

The key inning for the Hermits was the second, and not just because they scored to take a 1-0 lead when Kyle Neri dashed home from third base on passed ball. They also made Leiter throw 31 pitches, which hastened his eventual departure from the game. The Hermits got their six hits in the final two innings after Leiter had left the mound.

“It was one of those games, the little things,” Bylone said. “The little things win games, and that’s why we play games like this.”

