MaRanda Baggstrom scores 1st varsity goal, Cedar Creek edges Oakcrest: Late Monday roundup

MaRanda Baggstrom scored early in the second quarter to lead the Cedar Creek High School field hockey team to a 1-0 victory over Oakcrest in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division game Monday.

The sophomore's goal was her first at the varsity level.

The Pirates' Delfina Vanelli made 10 saves to record her second shutout of the season. Cedar Creek improved to 2-1.

Anna Fogarty made 18 saves. for the Falcons (0-2).

Middle Township 5, Vineland 0: Abbie Teefy had a goal and an assist for the visiting Panthers, and Maddie Scarpa, Abbey Cappelletti, Julia Clarke and Alli Brady each scored once. Hannah Hagan made two stops for the shutout.

Holy Spirit 6, Bridgeton 0: Alex Graffius finished with three assists and a goal for the Spartans (2-1). Aggie Forte scored twice. Megan Phillips, Taylor Lyons and Lauren Cella each scored once. Abby DArcangelo, Jorja Condurso and Lyons each had an assist. Piper Martin made four saves.

Ayianna Ridgeway made 13 saves for Bridgeton (0-3).

Ocean City 10, Atlantic City 0: Tricia Nicoletti scored four goals for Ocean City (2-1). Ella Jefferson had three goals and one assist. Julia Neff had two goals and an assist. Taylor Amstutz scored once. Taryn Dolka made one save.

Lacey Twp. 2, Pinelands Reg. 1: Delaney Dittenhofer scored both goals for the Lins (3-0). Autumn Mangan had an assist. Maeve Meehan made nine saves. For the Wildcats (0-2), Abigail Romanek scored off an assist from Paige Lane. Emma Kohler made seven saves.

Boys soccer

Buena Reg. 1, Oakcrest 1: The game was scoreless at halftime, but Jack O'Brien scored in the 47th minute to give the Falcons (1-0-1) a 1-0 lead. But the Chiefs' Jaden DelValle later scored off an assist from Anthony Satero to tie the game. The teams played an overtime period, but the game ended in a draw. Geoff Blasberg made 10 saves for Buena (1-0-1).

Millville 4, Cumberland Reg. 2: Shaun McCarthy scored twice for the host Thunderbolts. Jesiah Cruz scored once and added an assist. Devaughn Smith added one goal.

Millville's Matthew Sooy made four saves for the win.

Neptune 4, Pinelands Reg. 0: Ernst Louisius scored twice for Neptune (1-1). Kevin O'Neill made 10 saves.

For the Wildcats (0-2), Aaron Johnson made five saves.

Girls soccer

ACIT 3, Cape May Tech 1: Zoe Reemer, Genesis Alvarez-Romero and Nataly Trinidad Lopez each scored once for the RedHawks (1-1). Sydney Prince made three saves. Alyssa Gery made one for Cape May Tech (0-2).

Cumberland Reg. 8, Camden Tech 0: Bridget Hitchner and Taryn Richie each scored twice for the Colts (2-0). Hitchner and Grace Frazer each added two assists. Richie and Laila Williams each had an assist. Julia DiFilippantonio, Alee Lorito, Melanie Sloan and Nicole Tarquinio scored one goal apiece. Gianna Capelli and Gabby Devita each made one save.

Cumberland led 6-0 at halftime.

Cedar Creek 3, Hammonton 1: Corinne Morgan scored all three goals for the Pirates (3-0). Kendall Caruso had an assist. Olivia Vanelli made eight saves. The Blue Devils fell to 0-3.

Manchester Twp. 3, Lower Cape May Reg. 1: Maddison Cubbison scored twice for Manchester Township (2-0). Isabelle Hristov scored in the second half for the Caper Tigers (0-1). Kiara Soto made 11 saves. Kaia Ray made three.

Girls volleyball

Lacey Twp. 2, Brick Memorial 1: The Wildcats (1-1) won by set scores of 25-23, 23-25, 25-21. Riley Mahan finished with 24 assists to go with 13 service points and seven aces. Emily Hauptvogel added 20 kills and 18 digs. Shayla Haemmerle had 20 digs. For Brick Memorial (0-2), Isabella McKelvey had 13 assists.

ACIT 2, Hammonton 0: ACIT (2-0) won by set scores of 25-21, 25-23. Olivia Magro had nine aces and three kills in the win. Myla Domazet added four aces. Alex Ditzel had three assists and two blocks.

For the Blue Devils (0-2), Yesvi Patel finished with 10 digs to go with four aces. Tiffany Paretti added eight digs, six aces, five assists and two kills. Mia Ranieri and Cara Rivera each had six digs.

Egg Harbor Twp. 2, Cedar Creek 1: The Eagles won by set scores of 25-19, 20-25, 25-18. McKenna Weber finished with 18 service points and 10 assists in the win. Skylar Weinstein added 18 service points, seven aces and five digs. Georgia Gaskill had six service points, six blocks, four kills and two digs.

The Pirates fell to 0-2.

Our Lady of Mercy 2, Middle Twp. 0: The Villagers (2-0) won by set scores of 25-3, 25-19. OLMA junior Lara Barrasso finished with seven aces and four assists. Junior Sophia Sacco added three kills. Seniors Maddison Rambo and Miranda Holder each had two aces.

The Panthers fell to 0-2.