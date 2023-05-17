Manny Aponte singled in Jake Meyers in the bottom of the seventh inning to lead the St. Augustine Prep baseball team to a 5-4 victory over Holy Spirit in a Cape-Atlantic League interdivision game Tuesday.

Aponte was went 2 for 3 with two runs and two RBIs. Meyers went 2 for 4, including a single and a stolen base in the seventh inning to get into scoring position for Aponte. Meyers also earned the win on the mound, pitching 22/3 hitless innings and striking out one.

Also for the Hermits (16-6), Vincent Sangataldo doubled, scored once and had an RBI. Ryan Williams doubled and had a run. Michael Burnley struck out five and allowed three hits in five innings.

St. Augustine, which is ranked seventh in The Press Elite 11, led 4-1 after six innings. Holy Spirit (9-11) scored three in the top of the seventh to tie the game 4-4. Gavin Cohen went 3 for 4 with two RBIs for the Spartans. Ryan Mallen singled and scored two. Luca Bruno singled an had an RBI. Bernie Hargadon singled and scored.

Clayton 8, Wildwood 7: For the Warriors (11-7), Logan Totten went 2 for 3 with a homer and five RBIs. Ryan Troiano doubled to go with an RBI and a run. He also struck out four in five innings. Brian Cunniff went 2 for 4 with a run. Junior Hans singled and scored. Harley Buscham went 3 for 4 with a run.

Michael Manera struck out seven and allowed seven hits in five innings to earn the win. Mark Manera went 3 for 4 with a double, two RBIs and a run for the Clippers (11-7). Landen Tice went 2 for 3 with two RBIs.

Softball

Oakcrest 17, LEAP Academy 1: Dakota Miranda struck out seven and allowed just two hits in four innings for Oakcrest (9-7). She also singled an had two RBIs. Sklyer Sukovich went 2 for 2 with two runs and two RBIs. Carly Angelo went 2 for 4 with a triple, three runs and an RBI. Sophia Priestley singled to go with two runs and an RBI. Arianna Massey scored twice.

Kizya Chambliss went 2 for 2 with an. RBI for LEAP Academy (8-11).

Boys lacrosse

Egg Harbor Twp. 13, Absegami 6: Daniel Murphy and Shawn O'Brien each scored twice for the Braves (1-12). Shaun Howey added three assists and a goal. Jack Cowan scored once. Volodymyr Sulima made 16 saves. The Eagles (2-10) led 5-2 at halftime and 11-3 after three quarters.

Boys tennis

Pinelands Reg. 5, Lakewood 0

Singles: Ashish Gainder d. Allen Jefferson 6-0, 6-0; Aiden Falduto d. Victor Eligio 6-1, 6-0; Ty Kline d. Freddy Ortiz 6-1, 6-0

Doubles: Ian Cahill and Daniel Eberlin d. Luis Garcia and Andres Perez 6-0, 6-4; Kai Santa Cruz and Lucas Goodwin d. Eli Helwani and George Miranda-Garcia 6-0, 6-1

Records: Pinelands 17-3; Lakewood 3-14

Southern Reg. 4, Toms River North 1

Singles: Vansh Kumar T d. Paul Schriever 6-0, 6-2; Sean Kahl S d. Aryan Patel 6-0, 6-1; Rohil Gandhi S d. Mykola Ivanus 6-0, 6-0

Doubles: Connor Addiego and Joseph Woehr S d. Leonardo Ugarte and Reed Loney 6-2, 6-1; Sam Fierra and Matt Pleyn S d.Mycah Subai and Aidan Winn 6-0, 6-2

Records: Southern 14-3; TRN 7-4

Coed golf

No. 4 Mainland Reg. 156, Absegami 180, Vineland 44

At Seaview Golf Club, Par 36

M: PJ Foley 37, Daniel Herzchel 38, Luke Tappeiner 39, Keller Tannehill 42

A: Owen Doyle 39, AJ Smoaks 44, George Perkins 47, Jonathan Allen 50

V: Marlin Toney 44, Matt Campanella 47, Gino Descalzi 47, Joey Schmidt 55

Birdies: Foley (2) Tappeiner, Herzchel M; Doyle A

Records: Mainland 16-3; Absegami 8-7; Vineland 4-11

Boys volleyball

No. 1 Southern Reg. 2, West Windsor-Plainsboro South 0: The Rams (23-1) won by set scores of 25-20, 25-10. Ethan Brummer led with 18 assists to go with four service points for the winners. Lucas Kean had a team-leading seven kills. Jack McKenna added seven service points, six kills, five digs and two aces. Landon Davis had 12 service points, four digs and two aces. Southern is the top-ranked team in the Elite 11.

Raymond Lin had 14 assists for West Windsor-Plainsboro South (18-6).