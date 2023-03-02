BERKELEY TOWNSHIP — The Middle Township High School locker room was quiet Thursday night.

Most of the Panthers had tears in their eyes.

That’s the way it was supposed to be, Middle coach LaMarr Greer said.

Manasquan edged Middle 46-43 in the state Group II boys basketball semifinal at Central Regional.

Middle sophomore point guard Jamir McNeil was the best player on the court with 15 points, six rebounds and six assists. His older brother, junior Bubba McNeil, made three clutch 3-pointers in the second half.

Bubba missed a 3-pointer with two seconds left. Time ran out as the ball rolled around on the court and players dove after it. Seconds later, Manasquan was celebrating. Fans in Central Regional's nearly packed gym gave both teams a standing ovation in the final minute.

“I’m a purist,” Greer said. “This was New Jersey high school basketball at its finest. It’s supposed to nip and tuck, every rebound, last shot. It’s supposed to hurt. But it has to motivate you.”

Sophomore forward Darius Adams (20 points, eighth rebounds) and senior point guard Ryan Frauenheim (13 points) propelled Manasquan with their clutch shooting.

“They’re a great team,” Greer said of the Warriors, who have won four straight Central Jersey titles. “I understand that’s why they’re here every year. They made some big shots. They made their free throws. You have to give them credit.”

Fans practically filled Central Regional’s spacious gym for Thursday’s semifinal.

Middle started fast. McNeil created shots for himself and his teammates with his ability to penetrate the Manasquan defense.

“The last couple of weeks he’s been a great leader,” Greer said. “He’ll learn, and he’ll grow from this. Knowing him, he’ll be calling me tomorrow trying to get in the gym to shoot.”

Anthony Trombetta (eight points) sank a 3-pointer from the right wing and then made a 10-foot floater to put the Panthers up 14-8 with 6 minutes, 40 seconds left in the second quarter.

Fraunheim sparked Manasquan with seven second quarter points as the Warriors built a four-point, halftime lead.

Manasquan never trailed in the second half, but Middle cut the lead to one point six times.

Adams was a big reason why the Warriors stayed in front. He scored 10 points in the third quarter on a variety of moves.

Middle’s hopes for a win appeared to be gone when Jamir McNeil fouled out with 50 seconds left.

But Bubba McNeil made a 3-pointer, was fouled and made the free throw to cut the Manasquan lead to 44-43 with 24 seconds remaining.

Adams then sank two foul shots with 20 seconds left to push the lead back to three and set up Middle’s final shot.

Middle finishes 20-12 in a season that revived the program that was once a perennial power. The Panthers won their first South Jersey title since 2011 and graduate just one senior.

“They changed the program,” Greer said of the Panthers. “Our program was kind of on the down slope, but now it’s on the rise. There’s going to be expectations next year. We’re going to be the hunted. We’re going to embrace it.”

But those are words for next season. On Thursday, words were not going to make the hurt disappear.

“This is Middle,” Greer said with a smile. “We have to win. I’m proud of our guys, and this is a part of our journey.”

PHOTOS: Middle Township vs. Manasquan boys basketball