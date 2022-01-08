Manasquan rallies past Mainland Regional at Seagull Classic

ABSECON — At the end of the season, the Mainland Regional High School girls basketball team hopes what happened Saturday evolves into more than just a loss.
Perennial New Jerseu power Manasquan rallied in the fourth quarter to beat the Mustangs 51-49 in a Seagull Classic game. Dorothy Loffredo sparked the Manasquan comeback with three fourth quarter layups.
Camryn Dirkes led Mainland with a game-high 17 points, and Kaitlyn Boggs scored 12, grabbed eight rebounds and blocked two shots.
“We’re not claiming any moral victories,” Mainland coach Scott Betson said.
Still, the Mustangs, who feature a blend of talented veterans and sophomores, hope to learn from the defeat. They want the lessons learned Saturday to benefit them when the postseason begins in February.
“That’s on us to make sure we correct some things, and this isn’t just another loss," Betson said.
The Seagull Classic is a showcase event that features several of the state’s top teams. It concludes Sunday.
Manasquan is one of the marquee names in New Jersey girls basketball. The Warriors won the 2018, 2015 and 2012 Tournament of Champions. Their only defeat this season was 55-36 to Red Bank Catholic in the final of the WOBM Christmas Classic.
Mainland Regional (7-1) is a Cape-Atlantic League and South Jersey Group III contender and ranked No. 2 in The Press’ Elite 11.
After the contest, Betson lamented the first eight minutes. The Mustangs were down seven after the first quarter. Mainland missed several layups and was 2 for 6 from the foul line in that period.
“I thought we left the game out there in the first couple of minutes,” Betson said. “If we execute there, I told the kids that Manasquan’s run puts them down three instead of up three.”
The Mustangs were at their best in the middle quarters, leading by four at halftime and at the end of the third quarter.
Dirkes and sophomore Kasey Bretonis (eight points) impressed with drives to the basket for layups. Boggs was a force inside.
But Manasquan’s experience showed in the fourth quarter. The Warriors began the quarter with a 10-3 run to build 45-42 lead with 4 minutes, 4 seconds left.
Trailing by two points, Mainland had the ball with less than 10 seconds to play. Manasquan deflected a pass into the post for a turnover to preserve the win. Senior Brooke Hollawell scored five of her team-high 15 points in the fourth quarter for the Warriors.
“We did a good job down the stretch,” Manasquan coach Lisa Kukoda said. “We made improvements on thee defensive end. We took some pride in our half-court defense. We looked for the better shot on the offensive end. They’re a very talented team. They did a lot of things well. We play these games to give us opportunities to prepare the for the postseason, and we’re continuing to learn and grow from it.”
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
