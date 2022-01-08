Manasquan rallies past Mainland at Seagull Classic

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Mainland Regional (7-1) is a Cape-Atlantic League and South Jersey Group III contender and ranked No. 2 in The Press’ Elite 11.

After the contest, Betson lamented the first eight minutes. The Mustangs were down seven after the first quarter. Mainland missed several layups and was 2 for 6 from the foul line in that period.

“I thought we left the game out there in the first couple of minutes,” Betson said. “If we execute there, I told the kids that Manasquan’s run puts them down three instead of up three.”

The Mustangs were at their best in the middle quarters, leading by four at halftime and at the end of the third quarter.

Dirkes and sophomore Kasey Bretonis (eight points) impressed with drives to the basket for layups. Boggs was a force inside.

But Manasquan’s experience showed in the fourth quarter. The Warriors began the quarter with a 10-3 run to build 45-42 lead with 4 minutes, 4 seconds left.