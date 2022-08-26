Malachi Timberlake takes over as Pleasantville coach

So far, Malachi Timberlake is having fun as the Pleasantville High School football coach.

“It’s definitely been a transition for myself,” he said. “But I get a chance to teach. There’s been ups and downs with the (players), but they’re starting to buy into what we’re trying to build and create here.”

Timberlake, 24, is one of the state’s youngest head coaches. He excelled at wide receiver/defensive back for Cedar Creek (class of 2016) and then played defensive back at Florida Tech. Timberlake was an assistant at Pleasantville in 2020 and at Cedar Creek last season.

He thought about giving up coaching after last season, having landed a 9-to-5 office job at the FAA’s William J. Hughes Technical Center in Egg Harbor Township.

“I hated it,” he said with a laugh. “I tried to get myself away from football because football has been my life since I was 4 years old. But I keep finding myself coming back to football.”

Timberlake applied for the Pleasantville position last winter and was hired.

“It’s the opportunity of a lifetime,” he said. “I’m from Pleasantville originally. My mom is an alumni. My grandmother is an alumni. It’s a great feeling to be back where my family started.”

Timberlake has built an impressive staff. Kamal Johnson, who played defensive line at Temple and in the NFL with the Miami Dolphins, is the defensive coordinator.

The Greyhounds finished 0-10 last season.

“Last year was a rough year for them,” Timberlake said. “But we’re going to bounce back. We’re going to be a good football team. We’re going to be fast. We’re going to be physical, and we’re definitely going to be disciplined.”

Senior quarterback Samir Miller has plenty of potential. He ran the 100-meter dash in 10.99 seconds last spring. In the 2021 season, Miller ran for 670 yards and five touchdowns and threw six TD passes.

“I think he’s one of the best athletes in the state of New Jersey,” Timberlake said. “He’s very dynamic. Is he a true quarterback? No, but he’s been stepping up into that role. We’re going to lean on him.”

The Greyhounds have depth at running back with Kwalil Shepperson, Ah’shod Hill and Qasim Asadullah.

Senior wide receiver/defensive back Xander Roberts-Bogin was the Atlantic County 400 dash champion in the spring. He caught 20 passes for 291 yards last season.

“Xander has been leading us on both sides of the ball,” Timberlake said. “I think he’s going to have that breakout season.”

Ibn Burton, a 6-foot-2, 265-pound senior transfer from Winslow Township, leads the offensive line. Jalen Ford, a 6-3, 260-pound junior, is also an offensive lineman with plenty of potential. Timberlake called junior center Dominic Rodriguez the quarterback of the offensive line.

Senior defensive lineman Chris Wright should be a force. Timberlake said Wright will benefit from Johnson’s experience and coaching.

“Chris is very explosive and strong,” Timberlake said. “Last year, he had 90 tackles and 30 tackles for loss, but he did it without being technical. You’re going to see him make a lot more plays easier than what he did in previous years.

Semaj Williams and Dwayne Carter return in the secondary. Shepperson also plays linebacker. He had two interceptions and two blocked punts in 2021.

Pleasantville has struggled since finishing 8-3 and reaching the South Jersey Group II semifinals in 2019. Timberlake is the Greyhounds’ fourth coach in the last four seasons.

One of the biggest things Timberlake can do is bring stability to the program.

“I think our kids are great. They deserve more,” he said. “We’re there for them. Everyone is counting us out. No one sees us coming, and that’s the beauty of it. We’re taking it one day at a time. I tell them if we handle our business, we’re going to be just fine.”