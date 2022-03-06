Mainland's Zach Vasser finishes 3rd at swimming Meet of Champions

The area high school boys and girls swimming teams had several finalists but no one who took first place at the State Individual Swimming Championships on Sunday at Gloucester County Institute of Technology in Deptford Township.

Mainland Regional’s Zach Vasser finished third in the 500-yard freestyle in 4 minutes, 38.01 seconds, the best individual finish for local swimmers. He qualified Saturday with a fifth-place finish in the preliminaries in 4:40.26.

“It was my best time in the event today, and (Saturday) was a best time too,” said Vasser, a 16-year-old junior and Linwood resident. “It felt great. After a long year of training, it was great to see it pay off yesterday and today. My previous best was a 4:43. It felt great the whole way. I kept my stroke nice and long so I wouldn’t burn out. It felt like I was flying through the whole race.”

Atlantic City’s Megan Fox led the area girls with a fifth-place finish in the 500 freestyle in 4:59.83.

The season-ending two-day event, commonly called the Meet of Champions, brings together the state’s top high school swimmers. Those who finished in the top eight in each event in Saturday’s qualifying heats were in Sunday’s championship finals. The ninth-through 16-place finishers on Saturday were in Sunday’s consolation finals.

The Egg Harbor Township boys 200 freestyle relay team of Kevin Lin, Ethan Do, Michael Wojciechowicz and Leo Smilevski placed third in a school-record 1:26.51, just under three seconds off the winning time.

EHT’s Charles Schreiner was fourth in the 500 in 4:39.05, 1.04 seconds behind Vasser.

“We had a significant number of time drops and a solid team effort on the boys and girls side,” said Mark Jamieson, the Egg Harbor Township boys and girls swimming coach. “The boys 200 free relay team broke the school record both days.

“It was great to see the CAL teams make a good showing, and it’s exciting to see how talented the teams are from around the state. We ended things on a high note for the season.”

St. Augustine Prep had several finalists, led by Cole Jennings, who finished fourth in both the 200 IM (1:53.20) and the 100 breaststroke (57.30). Prep’s Trevor Nolan was fifth in the 100 freestyle in 47.40. The Hermits’ 200 freestyle relay team of Nolan, Jennings, Anthony Mortellite and Dante Buonadonna finished fourth in 1:27.10. Freshman Michael McCarthy placed sixth in the 500 free in 4:40.53.

“It was a great meet for us,” St. Augustine coach Jon Stinson said. “We had a lot of best times. I think we swam exactly how we wanted to. Cole Jennings swam really well. He had a two-second time drop (Saturday) in the IM (1:52.88) and came close to his best today. Trevor Nolan had a best time today. Michael McCarthy had a breakout day yesterday with a 4:39. He dropped about six seconds off his best time.”

Atlantic City’s James Haney finished seventh in the 200 freestyle in 1:42.65. EHT’s Dylan DeWitt was seventh in the 500 freestyle in 4:41.47. Buonadonna was eighth in the 200 IM. Mainland’s Mason Bushay finished eighth in the 100 freestyle (47.99). The Prep’s Anthony Mortellite, Nolan, Buonadonna and Jennings were eighth in the 400 freestyle relay (3:13.14).

Ocean City’s Olivia Scherbin tied for sixth place with Cherry Hill East’s Emma Dimter in the girls 100 freestyle. Both swam the race in 51.98. Scherbin finished seventh in 52.33 in Saturday’s qualifying heats.

Mainland freshman Alivia Wainwright was seventh in the 100 backstroke in 57.94. Our Lady of Mercy Academy’s Scarlett McGlinchey placed seventh in the 100 breaststroke in 1:05.66.

The EHT girls medley relay team of Katie Carlos, Rhylee Cornell, Kayla Nguyen and Olivia Evans took seventh in 1:49.18. OLMA’s Isabella Rossi, McGlinchey, Lana Davidson and Isabela Valle were eighth in 1:49.70. Vineland’s Ava Luciano, Lena Luciano, Ava Smith and Ava Levari finished seventh in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:40.19.

Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210 GGargan@pressofac.com

