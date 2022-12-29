Mainland's Sofia Day is The Press Girls Cross Country Player of the Year

Sofia Day overcame some obstacles and still managed to be successful.

The Mainland Regional High School girls cross country standout suffered early-season injuries and an illness. She just worked hard and ended her sophomore season on a high note.

Day won the Atlantic County Championship for the second straight year, finished second in the South Jersey Group III meet and was seventh in the state Group III meet. She finished 11th at the Meet of Champions, improving on her 15th-place finish in 2021.

Day is The Press Girls Cross Country Player of the Year.

"I started off the season with some different sinus stuff and breathing issues, but I'm happy that I could overcome them throughout the season and still end, not how I wanted to, but with some of my goal crossed off," said Day, 16, who also earned the accolade as a freshman in 2021.

"It was a good season."

Along with winning the Atlantic County and Cape-Atlantic League championships as a freshman, Day finished 15th at the MOC, fourth at the S.J. Group III meet and sixth at the state Group III championship.

When an athlete has a tremendous and remarkable freshman campaign such as Day, the question the following season would be if they can repeat that success as a sophomore, Mainland coach Brian Smith said.

"That's not always the case, but Sofia certainly did that," he said. “She actually struggled a little bit early on with injuries, and she had to work through that. … At the end, she really put her best on display.

"It's a tribute to her putting in the work over the summer," Smith said. "She is a tremendously hard worker and she has a tremendous desire to be successful, as well."

The only person Day lost to in the conference was her friend and teammate, Gillian Lovett. All season, the two led the way for the Mustangs and pushed each other, Smith said. In the state Group III meet, Lovett placed fifth.

"It was great to have that competition between the two of them,” Smith said. “They were back-and-forth all year.”

Day agreed Lovett helped her succeed.

"I am really happy I was able to progress from last year's season, and I am glad I had my teammate Gillian come to more of the races with me," Day said. "I am just proud of my whole team. We did really well.

"But it was nice to have someone pushing me this year because last year, I was alone for a lot of the ending meets," Day added about Lovett.

Along with Day, the Mustangs return other top runners next season in Lovett, Claudia Booth, Chloe Malone and Ava McDole. The Mustangs won their fourth straight Atlantic County championship title and placed third at the S.J. Group III meet.

"We are excited and looking forward to what next year could bring with the talent that we have returning with Sofia at the top of that," Smith said.

Day's favorite memory this season was going to the invitationals, calling those meets "the most fun." She also enjoyed practicing with the boys team and her other coach, Dan Heyman.

Heyman coaches the Mustangs' boys cross country and track and field teams, but he works and trains with Day. He also coaches the indoor track and field team, and Day is already having success this winter.

Day anticipates improving her times and finishes her junior and senior seasons, and place in the top three at MOC. She also wants to advance to the New Balance National meet.

"I want to thank my athletic director (Mike) Gatley and my coach, Heyman, and my team for being there for me," Day said.

Team, Coach of the Year

Tim Cook and Ocean City had fun this season.

Cook, who had been an assistant under Trish Henry, took over the program this year. The Red Raiders won the Cape-Atlantic League Championships and Cape May County titles, went 9-0 during the regular season and placed second and sixth at the South Jersey Group III and state Group III meets, respectively.

Ocean City also captured the New Balance Shore Coaches Invitational Group Varsity C title, and finished No. 5 in The Press Elite 11 and No. 4 in the South Jersey Track Coaches Association final rankings.

Ocean is the Team of the Year, and Cook is the Coach of the Year.

"We really have great kids," Cook said. "Being in my first year, I had so much support between Trish, (boys cross country and track and field coach) Matt Purdue and (former Ocean City coach) Bill Moreland.

"Just the support system around our program, it made it an easy choice to step in. They helped me out throughout the whole season. I always say, I just kept the ball rolling."

Cook was no stranger to his runners, either. Along with being a former assistant, he coaches indoor track and field and the girls outdoor track and field teams. He also has coached some of his athletes since before they were in high school. So, it was an easy transition.

Ocean City sophomores Maeve Smith and Chloe Care, junior Frankie Ritzel and senior Grace McAfee were just some of the top runners. Smith was second in the Cape May County and CAL meets and seventh at the S.J. Group III meet.

The Red Raiders were the only team to defeat Mainland in the regular season.

"Very happy with the result," said Cook, who also thanked his assistant, Maura Twiggs. "The girls' effort was there from the summer to the state meet and all the way through the Meet of Champs."

Four of their top seven will return in 2023.

“The girls just came to practice and plugged-in every day," Cook said. "They put the work in and they had fun, which is always a good thing for everyone. They are all good friends and enjoy each other, and that makes the experience more fun.

“I was really proud of the girls and their effort. A big thing for me is having kids compete, and they really were not scared to compete. They were ready to step up every single meet. I was to see the expectation change from hoping to win to expecting to win.”