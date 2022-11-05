Mainland's Sofia Day, Gillian Lovett and Spirit's Johnny Flammer highlight locals at states

In Brian Smith’s 10 years of coaching the Mainland Regional High School girls cross country team, he never had two runners place in the top 10 at the same state group championship meet.

His top two runners for this fall changed that Saturday.

Gillian Lovett and Sofia Day finished fifth and seventh, respectively, in the state girls Group III race at Holmdel Park in Monmouth County. Lovett crossed the finish line in 19 minutes, 27 seconds. Day finished the 3.1-mile course in 19:41.

The top 10 finishers and first-place teams in each enrollment group earned automatic bids to the Meet of Champions next Saturday at Holmdel Park. Several other teams and individuals earned wild cards based on their finishes.

Holy Spirit’s Johnny Flammer was fourth in the boys Non-Public B race. The senior finished in a personal-best 18:07. Flammer is the second runner in program history to advance to the MOC.

Ocean City’s Nick Scarangelli and Southern Regional’s Fabian Ramales also earned automatic bids to the MOC. Wild-card bids were set to be announced later Saturday night or Sunday.

Flammer was the highest finisher of any local runner Saturday.

“This is how hard work pays off,” Spirit coach Dave Pfeifer said, who noted Flammer trains with Pfeifer’s son, Ricky, who graduated from the school in 2000.

Smith called Saturday’s meet “outstanding” in part of the warm conditions.

“It’s kind of a record-breaking feat here. The times weren’t as fast as they have been in the past, but to finish fifth and seventh is a great result,” Smith said of Lovett and Day. “They’ve both been working very hard and competed very hard. We are very proud of both of them.

“And they should be proud of what they accomplished. They get to come back next week to Holmdel and race against the best of the best. So, they are very excited for that opportunity.”

Scarangelli placed sixth in the boys Group III race. The senior crossed the finish line in 16:36. Rahway’s Micah Lawson (15:45.00) was the winner. This season, Scarangelli captured the Cape May County Championship and Cape-Atlantic League Championship titles.

Scarangelli was also third in the South Jersey Group III meet.

“Nick ran a smart and tough race,” Ocean City assistant coach Steve Hoffman said. “He put himself in the top 10 early and held his position through the more difficult portions of the course to hold onto a good place at the finish line.”

Ramales placed eighth in the boys Group IV race. The senior crossed the finish line in 16:19 to lead the Rams to a third-place finish with 119 team points.

Day, a sophomore and 2021 Press Girls Cross Country Player of the Year, won the Atlantic County Championships on Oct. 20, and Lovett placed second. Last week, Day finished in the S.J. Group III race and Lovett placed third. All year, the two have led the way for the Mustangs and pushed each other, Smith said.

Mainland’s top five runners will be back next season, including Lovett and Day.

“The girls competed hard,” Smith said. “They are happy with the results.”

For the girls, Wildwood’s Macie McCracken (21:10) placed 11th out of 139 runners. in Group I. Egg Harbor Township’s Michaela Schlemo (20:08) and Atlantic City’s Madeline Dischert (20:31) were 12th and 19th, respectively, in Group IV.

Ocean City’s Maeve Smith (20:16) was 16th out of 149 runners in Group III and helped lead the Red Raiders’ to a sixth-place team finish. The Ocean City boys also finished sixth in team scoring.

For the boys, Wildwood junior Jorge Cruz Valle (18.11.00) was 18th out of 145 runners in Group I. Ocean City’s Matt Hoffman (17:09.00) was 22nd out of 152 runners in Group III.

In Group IV, Southern’s Andrew Bowker (16:38) and Santino D’Amelio (16:42) were 13th and 19th, respectively. EHT’s Ryan Taylor placed 18th in 16:41.