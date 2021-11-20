Mainland's Sofia Day finishes 15th in girls MOC

Mainland Regional High School freshman Sofia Day finished 15th out of 170 runners in 18 minutes, 49 seconds on Saturday at the NJSIAA Girls Cross Country Meet of Champions at Holmdel Park in Holmdel.
Day qualified for the MOC by finishing sixth in the state Group III Girls Championships on Nov. 13 at Holmdel Park.
Angelina Perez of Lakeland Regional won the 5-kilometer race in 17:09. Lilly Shapiro of Colts Neck finished second in 17:35, and Mary Malague of Metuchen was third in 17:56.
Levi Miller, a Southern Regional sophomore, placed 38th out of 190 runners in 16:23 to be the top area finisher in the Boys Cross Country Meet of Champions 5K race. Southern junior Andrew Bowker finished 77th in 16:57, and Southern sophomore Santino D'Amelio was 94th in 17:07.
Marco Langon of Bridgewater-Raritan won the race in 15:06. Jackson Barna of Ridge was second in 15:13, and Shane Brosnan of Union Catholic finished third in 15:22.
