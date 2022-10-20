Mainland's Sofia Day, EHT's Ryan Taylor win at Atlantic County Championships

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Sofia Day battled through some adversity Thursday.

The Mainland Regional High School girls cross country standout started the season off a little "shaky," she said. Day has been dealing with some allergy issues this fall, but she has still performed at a high level.

Day captured the individual title at the Atlantic County Championships for the second consecutive season. Day finished the 5K course at Stockton University in 18 minutes, 17.15 seconds.

Five Mustangs finished in the top 15 runners, including three in the top five, as the Mustangs won the team title for the second consecutive year. Mainland had 29 team points. Egg Harbor Township (41 points) and Cedar Creek (87) finished second and third, respectively.

The Eagles' Ryan Taylor was the overall boys winner. The senior crossed the finish line in 16:24.84, about 25 seconds faster than Atlantic City's Adonis Hernandez (16:51.59), who was second.

The EHT boys won the team title for the first time since 2014. Seven Eagles placed in the top 25 as the team finished with 54 points. Mainland (61) and Atlantic City (86) were second and third, respectively.

The top three boys and girls individual finishers and teams each received a trophy. Runners who placed from fourth to 20th received a medal. In the junior varsity race, the top 20 individuals medaled.

"I'm super excited," Day said. "I'm really excited for our team to be able to pull it off again this year with everyone being healthy for this race. I'm just thankful for another opportunity to show how I can perform at this race."

Taylor competed in the junior varsity race as a freshman in 2020. The event was canceled in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last season, he placed second in the race.

"I felt like it was my time to win, and we know the course because we race here a lot," said Taylor, who added the race was smooth and his mindset was to stay controlled. "We have sectional next week, so hopefully we can get fast times, move on to states and hopefully the Meet of Champions."

In the boys race, Cedar Creek's Matthew Winterbottom was third (16:51.62), Mainland's Elliot Post was fourth (16:59.02) and Holy Spirit's John Flammer was fifth (17:07.40). All these runners know and follow each other on social media, Taylor said.

"We all try to motivate each other, and they are all super nice guys," said Taylor, who finished his fastest time on this course "We all support each other. They are all good competitors."

Taylor refuses to be outworked, EHT coach Joe Lucchio said.

"He has trained harder than any kid I ever coached," said Lucchio, who has coached since 2013. "He put the work in and earned it.He loves running. He loves the process. He loves the grind of it. I am really, really proud of him."

EHT's Cam Koryga was sixth (17:13.91), Jon Fox was 11th (18:06.69), Amir Halim was 16th (18:24.24) and Aaron Wagner was 20th (18:36.15). Besides Taylor, the Eagles' top seven runners Thursday will return next season.

"All seven kids ran great. I'm proud of them," Lucchio said. "They really came together as a team. They wanted it. You can tell they wanted it. They won this meet for each other. I'm excited to celebrate with the boys."

After Day crossed the finish line, she was a little winded because she was just getting over her allergy issues. Even with that, the reigning Press Girls Cross Country Player of the Year won the race by almost 15 seconds.

It has been difficult dealing with her allergies this season, but Day learned new strategies to deal with them, she said. So, she is "thankful for the situation at the same time" and is feeling better, she said.

Teammate Gillian Lovett placed second in 18:32.62. EHT's Michaela Schlemo finished third in a personal-best 18:34.30. Atlantic City’s Madeline Dischert was fourth (19:06.83) and Mainland's Claudia Booth was fifth (20:24.32).

Chloe Malone was ninth (21:12.97) and Ava McDole (22:01.27) was 12th for Mainland.

Earlier this month, Day placed fourth out of 173 runners in the multiple-state Manhattan Invitational in New York. She and Lovett have been back-and-forth this season in regards to first-place finishes for Mainland, coach Brian Smith said. He added the two are strong competitors, and push each other and the team.

Mainland finished undefeated this season.

"The girls ran really well," Smith said. "Sofia and Gillian ran like they have all year, as front runners. They really set the tone for the team. We had a couple girls who were sick this week, so they had to battle to be here. I'm just really proud of the effort they gave (Thursday).

"We have a really good top five. They came to compete today, and did a great job doing it. It's great to be out here seeing these girls and boys running and competing."

Results Boys Top 20 1. Ryan Taylor (EHT) 16:24.84; 2. Adonis Hernandez (AC) 16:51.59; 3. Matthew Winterbottom (Cedar Creek) 16:51.59; 4. Elliot Post (Mainland) 16:59.02; 5. John Flammer (Holy Spirit) 17:07.40; 6. Cam Koryga (EHT) 17:13.91; 7. Ethan Bongiovanni (Mainland) 17:41.44; 8. Muhammad Khan (AC) 17:44.07; 9. Joseph Spilker (ACIT) 17:49.80; 10. Peter Tampellini (St. Augustine) 17:58.15; 11. Jon Fox (EHT) 18:06.69; 12. Trey Goldstein (Mainland) 18:16.31; 13. Cale Aiken (Oakcrest) 18:16.69; 14. Justin Yon (Mainland) 18:16.70; 15. Matt Martino (Hammonton) 18:20.29. 16. Amir Halim (EHT) 18:24.24. 17. Thomas Wodajak (ACIT) 18:29.04; 18. William Harris (AC) 18:30.02; 19. Shawn Tamanini (ACIT) 18:31.97; 20. Aaron Wagner (EHT) 18:36.15 Girls Top 20 1. Sofia Day (Mainland) 18:17.15; 2. Gillian Lovett (Mainland) 18:32.62; 3. Michaela Schlemo (EHT) 18:34.30; 4. Madeline Dischert (AC) 19:06.83; 5. Claudia Booth (Mainland) 20:24.32; 6. Bithania Andemariam (EHT) 20:41.16; 7. Taylor Rooney (EHT) 20:55.41; 8. Natalie Clauhs (Hammonton) 21:05.25; 9. Chloe Malone (Mainland) 21:12.97; 10. Page Pacquing (EHT) 21:36.67; 11. Riley Lerner (Cedar Creek) 21:41.88; 12. Ava McDole (Mainland) 21:41.88; 13. Bridget Roach (AC) 22:15.10; 14. Alexis Sears (CedarCreek 22:18.79; 15. Raghd Mahmoud (EHT) 22:23.83; 16. Ella Feehan (ACIT) 22:34.79; 17. Abigail Clapp (Cedar Creek) 22:37.97; 18. Alissa Taylor (ACIT) 22:40.47; 19. Chloe Arnold (Cedar Creek) 22:41.38; 20. Emma Feehan (ACIT) 22:45.36