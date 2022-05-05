Mainland's Ruzzo finishes third at Carl Arena Tournament

Mainland Regional High School junior golfer Isabella Ruzzo finished third out of 44 girls with an 80 at the Carl Arena Golf Tournament on Thursday at Ramblewoods Country Club in Mount Laurel. Two-time defending boys team champion St. Augustine Prep (2019, 2021), ranked fifth in The Press Elite 11, finished third in the boys tournament with a team total of 238.
West Windsor-Plainsboro North’s Jerry Lu was the individual boys winner with a two-under-par score of 70. Angela Tolentino of Lenape was the girls winner with a 71.
Matt Normand of Rancocas Valley was second for the boys with a 72 and Jack Ross of Shawnee was third with a 73.
Each school could enter three boys and three girls. West Windsor-Plainsboro North won the boys team championship with a low score of 223. Shawnee was second at 234. The tournament had 210 boys.
St. Augustine’s three golfers were senior Brendan Meagher (76), senior Frank Wren (79) and sophomore Pat O’Hara (83). Freshman Anika Deshpande was Mainland’s other female golfer and she shot a 90.
