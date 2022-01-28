 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mainland's Mason Bushay top swimmer at CAL boys championships
Mainland's Mason Bushay top swimmer at CAL boys championships

ATLANTIC CITY — Mainland Regional High School's Mason Bushay won the Most Outstanding Swimmer award at the Frank P. Forde Cape-Atlantic League Boys Swimming Championships on Friday.

Bushay won the 100-meter butterfly in 58.98 seconds and was first in the 100 backstroke in 58.91. Bushay won the award on a tiebreaker because St. Augustine Prep’s Dante Buonadonna also had two wins, in the 200 individual medley in 2:10.33 and the 100 breaststroke in 1:08.09.

Bushay won the award on the second tiebreaker of more power points. The Mainland junior had 244 power points, and Buonadonna had 233. Power points are awarded for clock times in races. Neither swimmer broke a meet record, which is the first tiebreaker.

“It feels really good to win the award,” said Bushay, a 16-year-old Northfield resident. “It feels really good to be here with a lot of teammates. I’m glad to be around a lot of people to race. I’m glad we got the races in before the (snow) blizzard. I swam really well.”

The meet at Atlantic City High School was otherwise mostly dominated by Egg Harbor Township and St. Augustine Prep.

EHT won the team championship with 396 points. The Eagles got wins from Kevin Lin in the 100 freestyle (54.71) and Dylan Dewitt in the 400 freestyle (4:07.75), and Dewitt's anchor leg helped EHT win the 400 freestyle relay. The Prep finished second with 331 points. Besides Buonadona’s two individual wins, St. Augustine won the 200 medley relay in 1:53.06 and the 200 freestyle relay in 1:41.05. Buonadonna was on both relays.

“The team championship makes the event more exciting, and we’re happy to win it,” Egg Harbor Township coach Mark Jamieson said. “The Prep was missing a couple guys today. We’re excited about how we swam the final relay and about how our individuals swam. All the teams swam well.”

Atlantic City’s James Haney won the 200 freestyle in 1:55.95. Ocean City’s Gavin Neal took the 50 freestyle 24.72. The Prep’s winning 200 medley relay team consisted of Trevor Nolan, Buonadonna, Mason Medolla and Parker Lapsley.

The winning 200 freestyle relay team included Lapsley, Medolla, Anthony Mortellite and Buonadonna. The EHT 400 freestyle relay winners were Charles Schreiner, brothers Max and Leo Smilevski and Dewitt.

Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210

GGargan@pressofac.com

Girls results (Thursday)

Note: Friday's boys results appear online and will be in Sunday's print eidtion.

Team scoring

1. Mainland Regional 401.5; 2. Egg Harbor Township 336; 3. (tie) Our Lady of Mercy Academy and Ocean City 253; 5. Atlantic City 216; 6. Vineland 215; 7. Cedar Creek 81; 8. Middle Township 61; 9. Millville 57; 10. Oakcrest 43

200 Medley Relay-1. EHT (Olivia Evans, Denise Yushan, Kayla Nguyen, Rhylee Cornell) 2:04.54; 2. OC 2:04.65; 3. OLMA 2:05.14

200 Freestyle-1. Megan Fox, AC 2:08.71; 2. Isabella Valle, OLMA 2:08.96; 3. Ava Luciano, VINE 2:10.68

200 IM-1. Jordyn Ricciotti, MAIN 2:24.74; 2. Kaitlyn Crouthamel, Lower Cape May Regional 2:26.76; 3. Scarlett McGlinchey, OLMA 2:26.81

50 Freestyle-1. Olivia Scherbin, OC 27.04; 2. Alivia Wainwright, MAIN 27.43; 3. Evans, EHT 27.93

100 Butterfly-1. A. Luciano, VINE 1:04.54; 2. Nguyen, EHT 1:05.50; 3. Ava Smith, VINE 1:06.05

100 Freestyle-1. Scherbin, OC 58.99; 2. Monica Iordanov, MAIN 1:01.38; 3. Evans, EHT 1:02.07 

400 Freestyle-1. Fox, AC 4:26.04; 2. Isabella Valle, OLMA 4:28.14; 3. Ricciotti, MAIN 4:30.27

200 Freestyle Relay-1. Vineland (A. Luciano, Lena Luciano, Smith, Ava Levari) 1:53.70; 2. MAIN 1:54.35; 3. EHT 1:54.44

100 Backstroke-1. Wainwright, MAIN 1:05.62; 2. Isabella Rossi, OLMA 1:07.20; 3. Summer Cassidy, MAIN 1:08.38

100 Breaststroke-1. McGlinchey, OLMA 1:13.94; 2. Cornell, EHT 1:16.53; 3. Yushan, EHT 1:16.83

400 Freestyle Relay-1. MAIN (Iordanov, Laci Denn, Wainwright, Ricciotti) 4:04.85; 2. OLMA 4:08.85; 3. VINE 4:10.06

"It feels really good to be here with a lot of teammates. I’m glad to be around a lot of people to race. I’m glad we got the races in before the (snow) blizzard." Mason Bushay, Mainland junior named Most Outstanding Swimmer

Pull quote
