Mainland's Mason Bushay top swimmer at CAL boys championships

ATLANTIC CITY — Mainland Regional High School's Mason Bushay won the Most Outstanding Swimmer award at the Frank P. Forde Cape-Atlantic League Boys Swimming Championships on Friday.

Bushay won the 100-meter butterfly in 58.98 seconds and was first in the 100 backstroke in 58.91. Bushay won the award on a tiebreaker because St. Augustine Prep’s Dante Buonadonna also had two wins, in the 200 individual medley in 2:10.33 and the 100 breaststroke in 1:08.09.

Bushay won the award on the second tiebreaker of more power points. The Mainland junior had 244 power points, and Buonadonna had 233. Power points are awarded for clock times in races. Neither swimmer broke a meet record, which is the first tiebreaker.

“It feels really good to win the award,” said Bushay, a 16-year-old Northfield resident. “It feels really good to be here with a lot of teammates. I’m glad to be around a lot of people to race. I’m glad we got the races in before the (snow) blizzard. I swam really well.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The meet at Atlantic City High School was otherwise mostly dominated by Egg Harbor Township and St. Augustine Prep.