Mainland's Mason Bushay top swimmer at CAL boys championships

ATLANTIC CITY — Mainland Regional High School's Mason Bushay won the Most Outstanding Swimmer award at the Frank P. Forde Cape-Atlantic League Boys Swimming Championships on Friday.
Bushay won the 100-meter butterfly in 58.98 seconds and was first in the 100 backstroke in 58.91. Bushay won the award on a tiebreaker because St. Augustine Prep’s Dante Buonadonna also had two wins, in the 200 individual medley in 2:10.33 and the 100 breaststroke in 1:08.09.
Bushay won the award on the second tiebreaker of more power points. The Mainland junior had 244 power points, and Buonadonna had 233. Power points are awarded for clock times in races. Neither swimmer broke a meet record, which is the first tiebreaker.
“It feels really good to win the award,” said Bushay, a 16-year-old Northfield resident. “It feels really good to be here with a lot of teammates. I’m glad to be around a lot of people to race. I’m glad we got the races in before the (snow) blizzard. I swam really well.”
The meet at Atlantic City High School was otherwise mostly dominated by Egg Harbor Township and St. Augustine Prep.
EHT won the team championship with 396 points. The Eagles got wins from Kevin Lin in the 100 freestyle (54.71) and Dylan Dewitt in the 400 freestyle (4:07.75), and Dewitt's anchor leg helped EHT win the 400 freestyle relay. The Prep finished second with 331 points. Besides Buonadona’s two individual wins, St. Augustine won the 200 medley relay in 1:53.06 and the 200 freestyle relay in 1:41.05. Buonadonna was on both relays.
“The team championship makes the event more exciting, and we’re happy to win it,” Egg Harbor Township coach Mark Jamieson said. “The Prep was missing a couple guys today. We’re excited about how we swam the final relay and about how our individuals swam. All the teams swam well.”
Atlantic City’s James Haney won the 200 freestyle in 1:55.95. Ocean City’s Gavin Neal took the 50 freestyle 24.72. The Prep’s winning 200 medley relay team consisted of Trevor Nolan, Buonadonna, Mason Medolla and Parker Lapsley.
The winning 200 freestyle relay team included Lapsley, Medolla, Anthony Mortellite and Buonadonna. The EHT 400 freestyle relay winners were Charles Schreiner, brothers Max and Leo Smilevski and Dewitt.
"It feels really good to be here with a lot of teammates. I'm glad to be around a lot of people to race. I'm glad we got the races in before the (snow) blizzard." Mason Bushay, Mainland junior named Most Outstanding Swimmer
