Mainland's Linden Wineland, Sofia Day lead Mustangs to Atlantic County wins

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Mainland Regional High School, led by winners Linden Wineland and Sofia Day, dominated the Atlantic County Cross Country Championships on Thursday.
Wineland, a senior, won the Atlantic County boys race by about 100 yards in 15 minutes, 49.66 seconds in a field of 69 runners on Stockton University’s course.
Day, a freshman, won the Atlantic County girls race by more than 100 yards in 18:23:39. There were 50 runners in the race, and both races were 3.1 miles long.
Mainland won the boys team championship with 33 points, with runners placing first, third, fifth, sixth and 18th. Egg Harbor Township placed second with 88 points and Cedar Creek had 90 points for third.
The Mustangs totaled 22 points to win the girls team championship, with runners finishing first, third, fifth, sixth and seventh. EHT finished second with 66 points and Cedar Creek was third with 78.
Wineland, who was second to teammate Kevin Antczak in the Atlantic County race in 2019, the last time it was held, went out quickly with a few runners and led from about the first quarter-mile. Ryan Taylor of Egg Harbor Township, finished second in 16:20:67. Elliot Post of Mainland took third in 16:27.36. Cedar Creek’s Dalton Culleny placed fourth in 16:34.21 and Vaughn Blanchet of Mainland was fifth in 16:40.71.
“It feels really good to win the County race,” said Wineland, an 18-year-old Northfield resident who has run for the Mustangs every fall, winter and spring season. “There are some up and coming runners in the county. Running with the lead I was wondering what the other guys were doing. I was wondering how long I could keep the pace, and I tried to keep it up. I always have a goal in mind not to get complacent. I was also thinking about the other guys on the team.
“I think I can run a lot faster this season. I’m optimistic.”
Mainland boys coach Dan Heyman was glad to have the event, after it was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Heyman said his top four runners have done well all year, and the fifth runner is getting faster.
“The team has put in a lot of hard work,” Heyman said. “Linden is having a great season. He learned a lot from Kevin two years ago, and it’s nice to see him get his shot. He’s training hard for other races and he did well today even though he was a little tired. We have a small team and it’s close-knit. They lift each other up.”
Day also went out fast and led from the early going. Madeline Dischert of Atlantic City finished second in 19:08.84, and Mainland’s Gillian Lovett was third in 19:20.35. EHT’s Michaela Schlemo placed fourth in 19:46.42 and Claudia Booth of Mainland finished fifth in 20:07.66.
“It feels really good to win. I didn’t think I was going to be able to,” said Day, a 15-year-old Linwood resident. “I’m thankful to my coach and team for helping me. I wanted to go out fast because running in the woods (in the middle of the race) can slow your pace. I’m proud of everyone on the team. This shows we have a strong team and how much the coaches have helped us get to this point.”
Mainland girls coach Brian Smith commented that there was a lot of green (Mainland’s school color) among the top girls finishers. He also said Day has been consistent.
“She has worked really hard,” Smith said. “It’s amazing for a freshman to do what she’s doing, but we have a history of that at Mainland. She should be a force to be reckoned with the rest of this year and the next three years. She doesn’t take anything for granted. She’s very talented and also super-determined.
“We put it together in a pack, and they all worked off each other. They gave it all they had today. Like every cross country team we’ve had some nicks and bruises this year, but they put it all together today.”
Atlantic County Championships individual results
Boys
1—Linden Wineland, Mainland 15:49.66; 2—Ryan Taylor, EHT 16:20.67; 3—Elliot Post, Mainland 16:27.36; 4—Dalton Culleny, Cedar Creek 16:34.21; 5—Vaughn Blanchet, Mainland 16:40.71; 6—Kayden Platania, Buena 16:54.26; 7—Ethan Mitnick, Mainland 17:07.33; 8—Irvin Marable III, Pleasantville 17:19.24; 9—Adonis Hernandez, Atlantic City 17:27.56; 10—Nicholas Galinus, St. Augustine 17:34.89; 11—James Pontari, Holy Spirit 17:44.52; 12—Vinny Polistina, St. Augustine 17:48.34; 13—Jacob Torres, Cedar Creek 18:00.17; 14—Ethan Rowley, Oakcrest 18:01.43; 15—John Flammer, Holy Spirit 18:09.61.
Girls
1—Sofia Day, Mainland 18:23.39; 2—Madeline Dischert, Atlantic City 19:08.84; 3—Gillian Lovett, Mainland, 19:20.35; 4—Michaela Schlemo, EHT 19:46.42; 5—Claudia Booth, Mainland 20:07.66; 6—Lily Malone, Mainland 20:26.83; 7—Ava McDole, Mainland 20:34.85; 8—Lexi Sears, Cedar Creek 20:40.56; 9—Julianna Ruhf, Hammonton 20:50.48; 10—Chloe Malone, Mainland 20:54.19; 11—Lindsay Taylor, EHT 21:02.57; 12—Olivia Catalina, Cedar Creek 21:25.48; 13—Sydney Luff, Mainland 21:27.98; 14—Raghd Mamoud, EHT 21:30.42; 15—Bridget Roach, Atlantic City 21:39.11.
Contact Guy Gargan:
609-272-7210
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.