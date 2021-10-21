Mainland's Linden Wineland, Sofia Day lead Mustangs to Atlantic County wins

“It feels really good to win the County race,” said Wineland, an 18-year-old Northfield resident who has run for the Mustangs every fall, winter and spring season. “There are some up and coming runners in the county. Running with the lead I was wondering what the other guys were doing. I was wondering how long I could keep the pace, and I tried to keep it up. I always have a goal in mind not to get complacent. I was also thinking about the other guys on the team.

“I think I can run a lot faster this season. I’m optimistic.”

Mainland boys coach Dan Heyman was glad to have the event, after it was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Heyman said his top four runners have done well all year, and the fifth runner is getting faster.

“The team has put in a lot of hard work,” Heyman said. “Linden is having a great season. He learned a lot from Kevin two years ago, and it’s nice to see him get his shot. He’s training hard for other races and he did well today even though he was a little tired. We have a small team and it’s close-knit. They lift each other up.”