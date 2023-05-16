Mainland Regional High School's Keller Tannehill finished sixth in Group III at the individual and team state championships Monday at the par-72 Raritan Valley Country Club.

He shot a 78 and eared a medal. The Mustangs shot a 344 as a team. Daniel Herzchel carded an 87, and Phil Stefanowicz had an 89. PJ Foley shot a 90.

Delbarton's Tyler Lee shot a 70 to win the individual title. No overall team state title was declared, just six enrollment group titles. Hunterdon Central won Group IV with a 310, the lowest score out of the day.

Ramapo won Group III (329), and Mainland was third. The Mustangs (14-3) are No. 4 in The Press Elite 11. Wall Township shot a 329 to win Group II, and Mountain Lakes won Group I (342). Newark Academy (311) and Gill St. Bernard's (319) won Non-Public A and B, respectively.

Hammonton 174, Oakcrest 192

H: Connor Eberly 41, Nick Iuliucci 41, Shane McSorley 45, Justin Vivadelli 47

O: Andrew Smith 41, Kaavya Kolli 45, Aidan Flynn 51, Isaac Kane 55

Records: Hammonton 16-9; Oakcrest 7-5

Boys volleyball

Absegami 2, Timber Creek 1: The Braves (9-5) won by set scores of 16-25, 25-22, 25-23.

Xavier Vazquez led with 32 assists to go with eight service points and six digs for the winners. Nasir Hernandez-Haines added 12 kills and 10 digs. Chikaodi Wokocha had 13 kills and seven digs. Jake Khuc had nine digs and two kills. Samin Ishraq added eight service points.

Timber Creek fell to 10-5.

No. 1 Southern 2, Jackson Memorial 0: Southern (22-1) won by set scores of 25-19, 25-20.

Ethan Brummer led with 22 assists to go with eight digs for the winners. Lucas Kean added 13 kills and 10 digs. Landon Davis had 12 digs and 10 service points. Dane Calsyn had six kills, three blocks and three digs.

James Ryan led with 10 digs for Jackson Memorial (12-5).

ACIT 2, Oakcrest 0: The Red Hawks (10-10) won by set scores of 25-15, 29-27.

Cristopher Rivera led with 12 assists to go with seven digs and four service points for the winners. Erick Perez added nine digs, five service points and three aces. Timothy Creelman had six service points, five digs and four kills.

The Falcons fell to 3-9.

Boys tennis

Buena Reg. 5, Wildwood Catholic 0

Singles: Jake Harris d. Chris Papageorgio 7-6 (8-6), 6-0; Dominic Longona d. Evan Landis 6-2, 6-0; Stephen Pepper d. Brody Zuccarello 6-0, 6-1

Doubles: Matthew Lillia and Joshua Sharpe d. Jack Kurty and Chuckie Clunn 6-0, 6-1; Gabe Ridolfo and Nick Sanchez Orrego d. Cade Vodges and Christian Sorenson 6-3, 6-2

Records: Buena 10-3; Wildwood Catholic 0-10