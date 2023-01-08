 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS WRESTLING

Mainland's Jackie Oviedo-Ramos, Buena's Shea Aretz win titles at SJ HOF tournament

  • 0

Mainland Regional's Jackie Oviedo-Ramos won the 120-pound title at the South Jersey Wrestling Hall of Fame Girls Tournament on Sunday at Timber Creek High School.

Buena Regional’s Shea Aretz also won the title at 126. 

Oviedo-Ramos, a senior, pinned Cedar Creek junior Riley Lerner in 1 minute, 20 seconds in the final bout. Oviedo-Ramos also defeated Lerner in the Queen of the East final Dec. 17.

Lerner was The Press Girls Wrestler of the Year last winter, and Oviedo-Ramos was a first-team Press All-Star.

Oviedo-Ramos won four matches by pin and one by major decision.

Aretz earned a 6-5 decision over Egg Harbor Township’s Kylie Wright in their final. Aretz won two matches by pin and two by decision.

The top four wrestlers placed Sunday. 

People are also reading…

Ocean City’s Danna Ramirez (132) and Olivia Guy (114) each finished second, and Mainland’s Isabella Scittina (152) and EHT’s Cami Bird (114) each placed third.

Mainland’s Angelica Oviedo-Ramos (126), Jackie's younger sister, and EHT’s Stevie Hunt (100) each finished fourth.

+1 
Jackie Oviedo Ramos headshot

Oviedo-Ramos
+1 
Shea Aretz.jpeg

Aretz

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

0 Comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News