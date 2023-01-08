Mainland's Jackie Oviedo-Ramos, Buena's Shea Aretz win titles at SJ HOF tournament

Mainland Regional's Jackie Oviedo-Ramos won the 120-pound title at the South Jersey Wrestling Hall of Fame Girls Tournament on Sunday at Timber Creek High School.

Buena Regional’s Shea Aretz also won the title at 126.

Oviedo-Ramos, a senior, pinned Cedar Creek junior Riley Lerner in 1 minute, 20 seconds in the final bout. Oviedo-Ramos also defeated Lerner in the Queen of the East final Dec. 17.

Lerner was The Press Girls Wrestler of the Year last winter, and Oviedo-Ramos was a first-team Press All-Star.

Oviedo-Ramos won four matches by pin and one by major decision.

Aretz earned a 6-5 decision over Egg Harbor Township’s Kylie Wright in their final. Aretz won two matches by pin and two by decision.

The top four wrestlers placed Sunday.

Ocean City’s Danna Ramirez (132) and Olivia Guy (114) each finished second, and Mainland’s Isabella Scittina (152) and EHT’s Cami Bird (114) each placed third.

Mainland’s Angelica Oviedo-Ramos (126), Jackie's younger sister, and EHT’s Stevie Hunt (100) each finished fourth.